Mexico's President Urges Quick U.S. Ratification of Trade Deal -- Update

By Juan Montes

MEXICO CITY -- Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has urged U.S. House Democrats to ratify the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, a key engine for Mexico's faltering economy, saying his country has met its commitments regarding labor issues.

In a letter sent Tuesday to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.), Mr. López Obrador said Mexico has allocated more funds in next year's budget to implement changes in Mexican labor laws.

The changes include making collective bargaining in Mexico more effective, a major demand by Democrats in order to add protections for U.S. workers.

"Let us move forward with the USMCA promptly, to ensure that the electoral process in your country, with the debates and passions typical of all democracies, doesn't prevent or delay the conclusion of such an important event," Mr. López Obrador said in his letter. Mexico's Senate has ratified the deal.

Mrs. Pelosi's office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The López Obrador administration increased funds for implementing the new labor laws amid broad budget austerity that saw reduced allocations for many other areas of government.

The trade pact is critical for Mexico's export-oriented economy. Mexico exported $346 billion worth of goods to the U.S. in 2018, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, equivalent to about one-third of Mexico's gross domestic product.

Ratification would remove one source of uncertainty that has contributed to a decline in investment in Mexico, holding back economic growth. The economy is expected to see zero growth this year, an early setback for Mr. López Obrador, who promised average annual growth of 4% during his administration.

President Trump has also been pushing for congressional passage of USMCA, which was negotiated in 2017 and 2018 to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement among the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

Trump administration officials are seeking to seal a deal with Mrs. Pelosi and House Democrats in the next week to allow for changes to USMCA that would clear the way for passage soon in the U.S. Congress.

Mexican officials are concerned that as the 2020 U.S. elections approach, it will be increasingly difficult for Democrats to approve a deal that Mr. Trump has made clear is a priority for his administration, and at a moment when Mr. Trump is also the subject of an impeachment inquiry.

The main sticking point is the implementation of the labor overhaul in Mexico. U.S. labor unions and Democrats are calling for tougher standards and enforcement provisions in order to limit a potential flow of jobs from the U.S. They consider the low wages paid in Mexico to represent unfair competition.

House Democrats have been working with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on changes to USMCA to boost the enforcement potential of new labor provisions aimed at Mexico.

Mexico's undersecretary of foreign relations for North America, Jesús Seade, said early this week that Mexico is open to including labor-dispute panels in the trade agreement, but the country draws a line at allowing cross-border inspections of workplaces.

"We have made clear that we are not agreeing to any special mechanism outside the dispute-settlement system," Mr. Seade said in Washington, where he met with Mr. Lighthizer and Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland.

"We're exploring how to do things properly within the normal conduit of how to resolve a dispute, rather than reinventing the wheel," Mr. Seade added.

The USMCA obliged Mexico to pass stronger labor laws to ensure Mexican workers can freely choose their unions and elect union leaders in secret ballots. Mexico passed such legislation earlier this year after a 2017 constitutional amendment.

The legislation requires unions to prove they represent a majority of workers before signing a collective-bargaining contract -- ending the practice of "protection contracts" or contracts signed without the agreement or even the knowledge of workers.

Mr. López Obrador, a leftist who significantly raised the country's minimum wage in his first year in office, said Mexico has done its part.

"The movement that propelled me into the presidency in 2018 is, in large part, a workers' movement," he wrote to Mrs. Pelosi. "The reform is also a great national cause. Therefore, Mexico calls on the House Democratic Caucus to support us in forging a new reality for our workers."

Mr. López Obrador was in the past an opponent of the free-trade agreement with the U.S. and Canada, but he moderated his position in recent years. In the letter to Mrs. Pelosi, he said the deal is good for all three member countries.

"It will bring a new dynamism to the economy, increase investment and create jobs from north to south and coast to coast of our region, and bring certainty to the tumultuous global economy," he said.

