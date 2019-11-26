Fed Has Taken 'Significant Action' to Offset Risks to Economy, Brainard Says

Federal Reserve Gov. Lael Brainard said that three central-bank rate cuts have put monetary policy in the right place for now, in remarks that also sketched out her preferred path for updating central-bank tools to deal with a low interest-rate world.

Stocks Tick Higher as Investors Parse Retail Earnings

U.S. stocks drifted higher as rising shares of consumer companies and real-estate firms nudged all three major indexes to a new set of records.

U.S. Bonds Gain After China Trade Comments

Bond prices rose Tuesday after Chinese officials offered an upbeat assessment of recent trade talks, a move some analysts said signaled investors' skepticism about the negotiation process.

Druckenmiller Protege's Fund Hit by Investor Redemptions

PointState Capital, which benefited from its relationship with investor Stanley Druckenmiller, has been hit with about $1 billion in redemptions, as the New York hedge fund faces the prospect of its second losing year in a row.

Crypto Startup Calls It Quits After a Regulatory Reprieve

A startup that raised millions by illegally selling digital tokens to investors but escaped harsh punishment after reporting its own misconduct is calling it quits.

U.K. Regulator Cracks Down on Marketing of Riskiest Bonds

The U.K.'s financial regulator banned the marketing of some of the riskiest types of bonds to mom-and-pop investors, after the collapse of a lender earlier this year left thousands of people poised to lose a significant portion of their investments.

U.S. Consumer Confidence Declined in November

A measure of U.S. consumer confidence fell in November for the fourth month in a row, another sign that American households are pulling back amid a global slowdown and continued trade war fears.

Home-Price Growth Picked Up in September

Home-price growth accelerated in September, marking two-straight months of price increases after a long period of decelerating gains.

Why Your Good Governance Fund Is Full of Saudi Bonds

Investors in ESG funds will end up with more exposure to Saudi Arabia than a passive investor, highlighting complexities in responsible investing that can cause confusion.

Investors Brace for Spring Drop in Natural-Gas Prices

Gas futures are already about 40% lower than they were at this time last year. Some investors are bracing themselves for prices to drop further, to multiyear lows, at winter's end.