Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Major Holdings Limited    8209   KYG5760H1121

MAJOR HOLDINGS LIMITED

(8209)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 11/27
0.07 HKD   +16.67%
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
04:24aIndia's telecom sector on the ropes after $13 billion levy ruling
RE
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/28/2019 | 07:16am EST
Markets Rattled After Trump Backs Hong Kong Protesters

Global stocks dipped on fresh concerns over U.S.-China relations after President Trump signed a bill supporting Hong Kong protesters. 

 
Trump Signs Bill Supporting Hong Kong Protesters

President Trump signed a bill designed to show solidarity with pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong. He previously expressed reservations over its potential to complicate U.S.-China trade talks. 

 
Nearly $50 Million of Ether Swiped From South Korean Cryptocurrency Exchange

Nearly $50 million was swiped from a South Korean cryptocurrency exchange, the industry's latest setback as it struggles with problems still plaguing cryptocurrencies and the venues where investors trade them. 

 
Dollar Gains on Robust Data, Political Uncertainty Abroad

The dollar rose against a broad range of currencies, boosted by strong U.S. data and political uncertainty abroad. 

 
Glynn's Take: Australia Investment Stung By U.S.-China Trade War

Weak third-quarter Australian business investment data have raised concerns that the big commodity exporter is now experiencing a direct fallout from the U.S.-China trade war. 

 
Fed's Beige Book Reports Modest Growth, Positive Outlook

U.S. businesses have seen continued growth in economic activity, wages and prices during recent weeks, and they maintain a generally positive outlook, the Federal Reserve said. 

 
U.K. Car Manufacturing Falls on Continued Uncertainty

U.K. car manufacturing fell again in October, marking a 16th month of contraction in the last 17 as uncertainty hit both business and consumer confidence, an industry body said. 

 
Bank of Mexico Cuts Economic Growth Forecasts

The Bank of Mexico lowered its economic growth estimates for 2019 and 2020, saying weakness had been more pronounced and prolonged than it previously expected. 

 
Market Indexes Advance on Fresh Trade Optimism

All three major market indexes edged higher following upbeat economic data and optimistic comments from President Trump about the trade talks between China and the U.S. 

 
U.S. Growth Enters Fourth Quarter on More Solid Footing

Economic growth was stronger during the third quarter than earlier estimated due in part to upward revisions to inventory investment. A key measure of U.S. corporate profits weakened.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MAJOR HOLDINGS LIMITED
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
04:24aIndia's telecom sector on the ropes after $13 billion levy ruling
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:01aBOJ's Kuroda offers endorsement to more fiscal spending
RE
11/27NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11/27NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11/27NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11/27Bids for mothballed Quebec lithium plant due by January, trustee says
RE
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2020 -
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capi. / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 216 M
Chart MAJOR HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Major Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAJOR HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,07  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chi Kin Leung Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chun To Cheung Chairman
Chi Keung Sin Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Wing Shun Cheung Executive Director & Compliance Officer
Hoi Ying Ngai Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAJOR HOLDINGS LIMITED7.69%28
WALMART INC.27.95%337 787
SYSCO CORPORATION28.71%41 359
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED34.87%33 736
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-13.77%33 266
TESCO PLC23.36%29 415
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group