What's News : Business & Finance

Trump called antigovernment demonstrations in Hong Kong a "complicating factor" in his bid for a China trade deal and didn't say whether he would sign a bill supporting the protesters.

The FCC labeled China's Huawei and ZTE as national security threats and voted to ban them from a federal subsidy program.

A national security panel that reviews business deals involving foreign investors ramped up scrutiny of such activity in 2017 and 2018.

White House support for a ban on sweet and fruity e-cigarettes appeared to be softening, as the president said the market prohibition could have dangerous consequences.

Bridgewater has bet over $1 billion that stock markets around the world will fall by March. Dalio says the firm isn't bearish on stock markets overall.

Business activity in the U.S. is showing signs of a pickup in late 2019, contrasting with more sluggish performances elsewhere.

Musk embraced unorthodox designs for Tesla's pickup, but the features he is promising could dent its commercial prospects.

U.S. stocks rose Friday, but all three major indexes broke multiweek win streaks.