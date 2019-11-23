Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Major Holdings Limited    8209   KYG5760H1121

MAJOR HOLDINGS LIMITED

(8209)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 11/22
0.07 HKD   0.00%
11/22ARAMCO IPO : It's a thanks, but no thanks from Malaysia's Petronas
RE
11/22Grain Futures Rise on U.S.-China Trade Hopes
DJ
11/22NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

What's News : Business & Finance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/23/2019 | 02:52am EST

Trump called antigovernment demonstrations in Hong Kong a "complicating factor" in his bid for a China trade deal and didn't say whether he would sign a bill supporting the protesters.

The FCC labeled China's Huawei and ZTE as national security threats and voted to ban them from a federal subsidy program.

A national security panel that reviews business deals involving foreign investors ramped up scrutiny of such activity in 2017 and 2018.

White House support for a ban on sweet and fruity e-cigarettes appeared to be softening, as the president said the market prohibition could have dangerous consequences.

Bridgewater has bet over $1 billion that stock markets around the world will fall by March. Dalio says the firm isn't bearish on stock markets overall.

Business activity in the U.S. is showing signs of a pickup in late 2019, contrasting with more sluggish performances elsewhere.

Musk embraced unorthodox designs for Tesla's pickup, but the features he is promising could dent its commercial prospects.

U.S. stocks rose Friday, but all three major indexes broke multiweek win streaks.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MAJOR HOLDINGS LIMITED
11/22ARAMCO IPO : It's a thanks, but no thanks from Malaysia's Petronas
RE
11/22Grain Futures Rise on U.S.-China Trade Hopes
DJ
11/22NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11/22Upbeat data lifts dollar; trade uncertainties linger
RE
11/22Federal pension fund says bill banning China investment is discriminatory
RE
11/22Trump Calls Hong Kong Protests 'Complicating Factor' in Trade Talks -- Update
DJ
11/22NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11/22Convicted Christian politician to oversee Indonesia's Pertamina
RE
11/22Prosus 1st Half 2020 Net Profit Fell 9.1%; Has Strong Balance Sheet
DJ
11/22Naspers 1st Half 2020 Net Profit Fell 34% on Tough Year-Earlier Comparative
DJ
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 220 M
Chart MAJOR HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Major Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAJOR HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,07  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chi Kin Leung Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chun To Cheung Chairman
Chi Keung Sin Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Wing Shun Cheung Executive Director & Compliance Officer
Hoi Ying Ngai Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAJOR HOLDINGS LIMITED7.69%28
WALMART INC.28.67%339 494
SYSCO CORPORATION26.17%40 339
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-13.64%33 543
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED31.00%33 253
TESCO PLC22.36%29 042
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group