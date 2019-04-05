Makedonski Telekom Skopje : Next Generation Networks must be built in partnerships and in service of the citizens

Digital transformation, promotion of regional cooperation, use of confidential electronic services, as well as regulation of the conditions for digital connection the Western Balkans economies are the necessary conditions for prompt development of the region. These were the topics outlined on the second Digital Summit of the countries of the Western Balkans, held on April 4-5 in Belgrade.

Among the participants of one of the panel discussions, 'Networks and Connection', was Nikola Ljusev, CEO of Makedonski Telekom, who emphasized that the need of secure network with fast internet must be complementary to the needs of the citizens in the new digital era. 'This is not only responsibility of the operators, in fact, all stakeholders in the eco-system should take active part since the real benefit from the network and its potential can be achieved if it is utilized to connect the citizens to the contents that will improve and simplify everyday life, such as: digital administration, digital education, digital health etc'.

To achieve the ambitious digital agendas for the Western Balkans economies, operators are focusing on integrated and technologically neutral approach. As we move forward, we will have to radically rethink our production model, by embracing fundamentally different and more efficient architectures and technologies: 5G, Software Defined Networks (SDNs), Network Function Virtualization (NFV) etc.

Investors are looking for stable, fair and regulatory predictable framework conditions for the rollout of Next Generation Networks (NGNs). Only in such environment, serious infrastructure investments are possible. To that end, Governments and regulators should promote cooperation models and sharing of infrastructure among providers based on commercial agreements to facilitate infrastructure investments. It is unacceptable if someone who risked and seriously invested in NGNs, short after to be surprised with new regulations that are dramatically changing the competitive landscape. Such developments could be detrimental for the development of the new generation network infrastructure and improvement of the digital society.

'Makedonski Telekom, part of Deutsche Telekom Group', as technological leader in the region, continuously invests in the infrastructure in order to provide the necessary conditions for digitalization of the society. Last year we successfully launched 5G demo, achieving speeds of over 3Gbps in lab conditions. 'This year we are aiming to pilot a 5G Fixed Wireless Access in rural environment. All our company efforts are directed towards being a technology enabler in the process of digitalization and transformation of societies. In order to be truly up to this vision, we need to diligently invest in future-proof network infrastructure, simplify our delivery model, synergize our production capabilities and transform ourselves organizationally. At the end, technology and innovations must be in a service to the citizens and in support of the economy', stated Nikola Ljusev on the discussion.

The two-day Digital Summit held in Belgrade gathered more than 3,000 participants: higher government representatives from the Western Balkans, international institutions, business department, university experts, as well as individuals leading open discussions on digital skills, networks and connection, trust, safety, digital economy and society.