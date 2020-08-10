Log in
MAKEDONSKI TELEKOM AD SKOPJE

MAKEDONSKI TELEKOM AD SKOPJE
Makedonski Telekom Skopje : with increased revenues and a growth in the Internet and TV segment during the first six months of 2020

08/10/2020 | 02:49am EDT

During the first six months of 2020, Makedonski Telekom recorded good results despite all the challenges in the operation imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic. The growth trend of the number of customers continues both in the Internet and the TV segment. The sales revenues of Makedonski Telekom during the first six months of 2020, as compared to the previous year, have increased by 0.7% and they amount to MKD 5,177 million. The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) decreased by 2.7% on account of the increase of the operating expense as compared to the same period of the previous year.

The growth trend of the customer base continues

The number of customers marked a growth during the first six months of 2020. As a result of the continuous dedication to connecting the customers and ensuring high-quality services even in the predicament of a pandemic, the customer base with access to broadband internet increased by 4.8%, wherein the total number is 207 thousand. Makedonski Telekom remains in the leading position in the TV segment on the market, while offering exclusive contents and a unique TV experience. With the growth of the number of customers by 4.7% (including also the Magenta 1, Internet&ТV and other TV services), during the first six months in 2020 MKT strengthened its position with a base of over 138 thousand subscribers.

A reliable and high-quality network in the face of increasing digital needs

The main priority of Makedonski Telekom with the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic was to ensure an unhindered connection for the customers via a high-quality and reliable network while faced with an enormous Internet demand.

The activities taken thus far during the last six months of the year comprise continuous and additional investments for strengthening the network capacity, in order to simultaneously meet the increased digital needs of the customers, while also meeting the needs and the interests of all the stakeholders in society. Furthermore, we have also ensured added value, offers and contents free of charge for the customers, including also fulfilling the role of a socially responsible company by acting as a partner in projects with which society will be able to more easily tackle the effects of the pandemic.

Makedonski Telekom continues its commitment to ensure unhindered communication and connection for the citizens, making its own personal contribution for the benefit of everyone.

Disclaimer

Makedonski Telekom AD published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2020 06:48:12 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Nikola Ljushev Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nazim Bushi President & Non-Executive Director
Slavko Projkoski Chief Financial Officer
Miroslav Jovanovic Chief Technical & Information Technology Officer
Andreas Maierhofer Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAKEDONSKI TELEKOM AD SKOPJE0
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-4.67%242 200
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-9.07%88 014
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG1.85%82 962
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY-5.01%51 733
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY PJSC1.47%39 492
