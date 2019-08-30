MakeMyTrip : Amended Statement of Beneficial Ownership

The information required on the remainder of this cover page shall not be deemed to be "filed" for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Act") or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section of the Act but shall be subject to all other provisions of the Act (however, see the Notes).

See Items 3, 5 and 6 on the Schedule 13D (as defined below). The Reporting Person beneficially owns 42,638,206 Class B convertible ordinary shares, par value $0.0005 per share (the "Class B Shares"), and 1,130,556 ordinary shares, par value $0.0005 per share ("Ordinary Shares"), of the Issuer. The Class B Shares are convertible into Ordinary Shares on a

See Items 3, 5 and 6 on the Schedule 13D (as defined below). The Reporting Person beneficially owns 42,638,206 Class B convertible ordinary shares, par value $0.0005 per share (the "Class B Shares"), and 1,130,556 ordinary shares, par value $0.0005 per share ("Ordinary Shares"), of the Issuer. The Class B Shares are convertible into Ordinary Shares on a

This Amendment No. 2 (this "Amendment") to the Statement on Schedule 13D is filed by the Reporting Persons as an amendment to the Schedule 13D originally filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") by the Reporting Persons on February 7, 2017, as amended by Amendment No. 1 filed with the SEC by the Reporting Persons on April 26, 2019 (the "Schedule 13D"), with respect to the ordinary shares, par value $0.0005 per share, and Class B convertible ordinary shares, par value $0.0005 per share, of MakeMyTrip Limited (the "Issuer"). Capitalized terms not defined herein have the meanings given to such terms in Schedule 13D.

ITEM 4. PURPOSE OF TRANSACTION

Item 4 of the Schedule 13D is hereby amended and restated as follows:

On August 30, 2019, MIH consummated the sale of all of the 1,130,556 Ordinary Shares and 42,638,206 Class B Shares it held in the Issuer in exchange for 4,108,831 fully paid ordinary shares, par value $0.01 per share, of Ctrip.com International, Ltd., a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands ("Ctrip"), in accordance with that certain share purchase agreement (the "Share Purchase Agreement") dated as of April 26, 2019, entered into among MIH, MIH B2C and Ctrip. Following the consummation of the transactions under the Share Purchase Agreement, the Reporting Persons ceased to be beneficial owners of Ordinary Shares or Class B Shares of the Issuer.

A copy of the Share Purchase Agreement, including certain exhibits, was attached as Exhibit 99.1 to Amendment No. 1 to the Schedule 13D filed by the Reporting Persons on April 26, 2019.

ITEM 5. INTEREST IN SECURITIES OF THE ISSUER

Item 5 of the Schedule 13D is hereby amended and restated as follows:

As of the date of the filing of this Amendment, the Reporting Persons no longer beneficially own any Ordinary Shares or Class B Shares of the Issuer. Not applicable. Except as disclosed in this Amendment, during the 60-day period preceding the date of filing of this Amendment, there have been no transactions effected by the Reporting Persons with respect to any Ordinary Shares or Class B Shares. Not applicable. On August 30, 2019, as a result of the Transaction, the Reporting Persons ceased to be the owner of any Ordinary Shares or Class B Shares of the Issuer.

