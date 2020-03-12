MakeMyTrip : Investor Presentation March 2020 0 03/12/2020 | 06:38pm EDT Send by mail :

Certain statements contained in this presentation are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect our current expectations or forecasts of future events and our future performance and do not relate directly to historical or current events or our historical or current performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from historical results or current expectations. Most of these statements contain words that identify them as forward looking, such as "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "project", "intend", "plan", "believe", "seek", "will", "may", "should", "opportunity", "target" or other words that relate to future events, as opposed to past or current events. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the slowdown of economic growth in India and the global economic downturn, general declines or disruptions in the travel industry, the inability to successfully integrate the businesses of MMYT and ibibo Group within the anticipated timeframe or at all, the risk that the acquisition will disrupt current plans and operations, increase in operating costs and potential difficulties in customer or supplier loss and employee retention as a result of the acquisition, the inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the combination of MMYT and ibibo Group, including the realization of revenue and cost synergy benefits within the anticipated timeframe or at all, volatility in the trading price of MMYT's shares, MMYT's reliance on its relationships with travel suppliers and strategic alliances, failure to further increase MMYT's brand recognition to obtain new business partners and consumers, failure to compete against new and existing competitors, failure to successfully manage current growth and potential future growth, risks associated with any strategic investments or acquisitions, seasonality in the travel industry in India and overseas, failure to successfully develop MMYT's corporate travel business, damage to or failure of MMYT's infrastructure and technology, loss of services of MMYT's key executives, and inflation in India and in other countries. In addition to the foregoing factors, a description of certain other risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ materially can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of MMYT's 20-F dated July 23, 2019 filed with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission ("SEC"), copies of which are available from the SEC, our website or our Investor Relations department. We cannot assure you that the assumptions made in preparing any of the forward-looking statements will prove accurate or that any projections will be realized. We expect that there will be differences between projected and actual results. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained herein and in our future annual and quarterly reports as filed with the SEC. 2 Non-IFRS Metrics & Note on Unaudited Financials The following non-IFRS metrics will be used in this presentation: Gross Bookingsrepresents total amount paid by our customers for travel services and products booked through us, including taxes, fees, and other charges, and are net of cancellations, discounts and refunds, but does not include other revenues that are generated from 3rdparty advertisement on our website, commissions and fees earned from the sale of rail tickets and fees earned by facilitating travel insurance policies to customers. Adjusted Revenuerepresents IFRS revenue after adding back promotion expenses in the nature of customer discounts, customer inducement or acquisition costs and loyalty programs costs which are reported as a reduction of revenue, and deducting the cost of acquisition of services primarily relating to sales to customers where the company acts as the principal. We believe that Adjusted Revenue reflects the value addition of the travel services that we provides to our customers. Adjusted Revenue Marginsis defined as Adjusted Revenue as a percentage of Gross Bookings, and represents commissions, fees, incentive payments and other amounts earned in our business. We follow adjusted net revenue margin trends closely across our various lines of business to gain insight into the profitability of our various businesses. Flight Segmentis defined as a flight between two cities, whether or not such flight is part of a larger or longer itinerary. Room Nights,also referred to as a "hotel-room nights," is the total number of hotel rooms occupied by a customer or group, multiplied by the number of nights that such customer or group occupies those rooms. Constant Currencyrefers to our financial results assuming constant foreign exchange rates for the current fiscal period based on the reporting for the historical average rate used in the prior year's comparable fiscal period. Fiscal Year End - March 31st 3 Key Investment Highlights 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Market Leader with Multiple Well Recognized Online Travel Brands High Growth & Share Gains in Underpenetrated Travel Segments Super App - One Stop for End to End Booking Travel Services Strong Partnership with Fragmented Accommodations Supply Ecosystem Culture of Continuous Product Innovations Supported by Robust Tech Platforms to Drive Scalability Demonstrated Operating Leverage with Scale in Multiple Travel Segments Experienced Management Team with Deep Knowledge of Local Travel Landscape 4 Long Term Macro Growth Drivers Available Large Economy with Reaccelerating Growth Forcasted1 Largest Young Population(2020)2 2019 2020 2021 44% 50% 6% 4.8% 5.8% 6.5% 31% 52% 17% 6.1% 6.0% 5.8% 29% 59% 12% 2.3% 2.0% 1.7% Age 0-24 Age 25-64 Age 65+ 2nd Largest Base of Internet Users (in millions) 829 800 560 312 2018 2023E Growth Driven by Low Internet Penetration 96% 60% 60% 44% 2018 2023E 2nd Largest Base of Smartphone Users (in millions) 817 700 478 224 2018 2023E Source: 1IMF World Economic Outlook, Real GDP Growth 2CIA World Fact book 2020 estimates; China Internet Network Information Center (CNNIC), McKinsey Global Institute Digital India 5 Large Growth Opportunities Ahead India Travel Market FY2019 (In $ billions of Bookings) Rail $7 Air Bus $17 $8 Outbound $6 Hotels $11 FY19 - FY25 CAGR Air 10% Hotels 12% Outbound 11% Bus 8% Rail 4% Total 10% India Travel Market FY2025 (In $ billions of Bookings) Rail $9 Bus Air $30 $12 Outboun d $12 Hotels $21 FY2019: $49 Billion FY2025: $84 Billion Source: Goldman Sachs Research Estimates 6 Market Leader with Superior Domestic Brand Awareness Top Of Mind Awareness 100 80 69 51 20 17 6 2 2 0 Yatra Cleatrip Others Consideration Top Box Score 100 87 80 51 20 19 5 5 5 0 Yatra Cleatrip Others Competitors Source: January2020 KANTAR Brand HealthReport commissioned by Company Redbus data from 14th Wave of the Brand Track for India conducted by Nepa 7 Super App of Travel with Multiple Brands - Catering to All Travelers • Air Ticketing - Domestic & International • Hotel Bookings - Domestic & International • Alternative Accommodations • Holiday Packages - Domestic & Outbound • Bus Ticketing - B2C & Supplier Backend Solutions • Intercity Cabs • Rail Ticketing • Attractions & Activities Bookings • Informational Services - Flights & Rail • Payment Options & Flexibility +46 MillionTransacted Customers (Life to Date) 8 Travel Market with Long Term Growth Potential in Underpenetrated Segments Online Flight Ticketing Source: DGCA.nic.in Flown 50.0 45.0 Passengers 35.0 32.2 38.3 40.0 36.2 35.5 33.8 34.7 34.3 35.2 35.2 Domestic 30.0 of 25.0 Millions 20.0 15.0 OND JFM AMJ JAS OND JFM AMJ JAS OND YoY 2017 2018 2018 2018 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 18% 24% 20% 19% 12% 5% 2% 3% 6% Growth % Leading Domestic & International Online Market Share

3rd Largest Aviation Market by 2022 with Liberal Open Sky Policy

Strong Pent Up Demand for Air Travel

Domestic Fleet Size to Double to 1,200 planes in next 4 to 5 years

UDAN Program to Drive Greater Domestic Connectivity

200 operational airports by 2024

(70 airports International ready) - Aviation Ministry Sept 2019 Online Hotel Booking Highly Fragmented Supply Landscape

Overall Market Size Widens with Alternative Accommodations

Currently Offer 72K Domestic Properties (Including 19K Alternative Accommodations)

Estimated Domestic Supply of 2 Million Rooms & Growing

Increasing Supply in Budget Segment via Alternative Accommodations

Tech Enabled Solutions for Partners to Create Value India China EU US 10% - 15% 25% - 30% 41% 46% Source:Morgan Stanley India Internet: Chart of the Week: Online penetration of hotel bookings is low and has room to grow Source: Vision 2040 for the Civil Aviation Industry in India - KPMG Jan 2019 9 Full Range of Accommodations Offered in Underpenetrated Market Premium(5 & 4 stars) Mid Tier(3 & 2 stars) Budget Positioning MakeMyTrip Expanding selection & Budget Certification as premium brand choice Program Leveraging loyalty Enhancing service Good Ratings & Standard programs guarantee to users Amenities to drive retention Offering accredited hotels Consistency across Targeting high spending to deliver consistent fragmented supply & repeat customers stay experience Supporting customers 10,000+ goStays Delivering superior available end-to-end user experience post sales & on trip Unit Economics Positive Across Entire Range of Accommodations Sold All Tiers Growing Positively in Room Nights Stayed 10 Focusing on Alternative Accommodations Growth •Alternative to traditional hotel experience •Supported by Customer Service Pledge & Guarantee •Broadens Customer Reach •Marketing via Traditional & Social Media Channels •Partnering with State tourism boards to promote local & community based travel •Increasing supply with +19,000 properties bookable in India 11 redBus - Leading Intercity Bus Ticketing Brand - Comprehensive selection & choice of intercity bus operators (public & private) - Leading bus ticketing brand with superior customer experience - Supplier platform for bus operators to quickly transition online for inventory & distribution management - High operator fragmentation & low online booking penetration offers growth opportunities - Model highly scalable beyond India - operating in LATAM & Southeast Asia 12 Activities & Experiences - Greater Brand Stickiness & Increased Platform Usage • +33k Activities & Experiences Available (Domestic & International) • Driving Greater App Usage Frequency • Integrated with Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) - entry tickets to all monuments across India • Acquisition of New Users to Overall Platform 13 Mobile Centric Approach Driving High Direct & Repeat Traffic Mobile Air Mobile Hotel Mobile Bus Mobile Train Ticketing Booking Ticketing Ticketing 63% 78% 77% 90% Tapping into next New Digital Payments Platform to 100 million Drive Greater Adoption of e-Commerce new Internet users via Train *9 months FY2020 mobile transactions as % of total 14 Innovative & Effective Loyalty Programs Helping Drive Greater Customer Retention MMTBLACK MMTDOUBLEBLACK Redesigned goRewards Earn Wallet+ Cash by Spending Annual Subscription Model UGC reviews & content Wide Range of Redemption Options Value for Frequent Travelers Enhanced Platform Credibility & Utility +1.1 Million Enrollees +139 K Enrollees to date +2.3 Mln High Tiered Users 15 Gaining Greater Corporate Travel Wallet Share Small & Medium Enterprise Managed Corporate Travel Self Service Solution (myBiz) Enterprise System (Quest2Travel) Online & Automation Focused Solutions to Address Large Corporate Travel Market 16 Robust & Innovative Technology Platform to Drive Super App Vision Travel Super App Trip Ideas Enhanced Big Data & AI Driven Universal Search Discoverability Cross Sell Experience Destination Discovery & Contextualized Prompts Relevant Persuasions Faster Product Discovery Inspiration Better User Engagement Destination Planning Area Guides to Build Personalized Linked to Booking Trust Recommendations Granular Travel Themes 17 Corporate Social Responsibility Responsible Tourism Ecological Balance Restoration & Development Boost cleanliness and sanitation in popular tourism spots - Zero Waste Destinations

Partnership with World Wide Fund India to establish homestays & eco cafes to provide economic opportunities

to provide economic opportunities Campaign for responsible tourism with stakeholders Be part of solution to fight drastic climate change & global warming

Dense Afforestation using the Miyawaki Technique of Plantation with 1 million trees planted in Ladakh

Partnership with Andaman Islands Government to make island single use plastic free

Single Use Plastics Free office Adoption of UNESCO Heritage sites across India

Aid in Restoration of Important sites to generate interest in local history and drive tourism

History of providing Aid in Times of Natural Calamities Invest resources and create awareness to support sustainable & responsible tourism in India 18 Experienced Founding & Management Team Driving Execution Deep Kalra Rajesh Magow Founder & Group Executive Chairman Co-Founder & Group CEO - Started MakeMyTrip in 2000 - Senior founding team member - Group Chairman - Member of the Board of Directors - 27+ Years of Experience - Previously Group CFO and Chief - Prior Experience: GE Capital India, AMF Operating Officer Bowing Inc. & ABN AMRO Bank - 26+ Years of Experience - Board member & past President of The IndUS - Prior Experience: eBookers.com, Aptech Entrepreneurs (TIE) New Delhi chapter Limited & Voltas Limited - Founding member of Ashoka University & - Independent Director of FlipKart Board serves on the Board & Governing Council - Chartered Accountant from Institute of - Bachelor's degree in Economics - Chartered Accountants of India St. Stephen's College - MBA IIM Ahmedabad, India Mohit Kabra Group Chief Financial Officer 25+ Years of Experience

Prior Experience: Kohler India, PepsiCo, Colgate & Seagram

Bachelor of Commerce - Osmania University

Chartered Accountant from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India

