Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  MakeMyTrip Limited    MMYT   MU0295S00016

MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED

(MMYT)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 03/12 04:00:00 pm
15.15 USD   -11.71%
06:38pMAKEMYTRIP : Investor Presentation March 2020
PU
02/11MAKEMYTRIP : Report of Foreign Issuer
PU
01/31MAKEMYTRIP : Amended Statement of Ownership
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MakeMyTrip : Investor Presentation March 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/12/2020 | 06:38pm EDT

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ: MMYT)

Investor Presentation March 2020

Safe Harbor

Certain statements contained in this presentation are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect our current expectations or forecasts of future events and our future performance and do not relate directly to historical or current events or our historical or current performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from historical results or current expectations. Most of these statements contain words that identify them as forward looking, such as "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "project", "intend", "plan", "believe", "seek", "will", "may", "should", "opportunity", "target" or other words that relate to future events, as opposed to past or current events. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the slowdown of economic growth in India and the global economic downturn, general declines or disruptions in the travel industry, the inability to successfully integrate the businesses of MMYT and ibibo Group within the anticipated timeframe or at all, the risk that the acquisition will disrupt current plans and operations, increase in operating costs and potential difficulties in customer or supplier loss and employee retention as a result of the acquisition, the inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the combination of MMYT and ibibo Group, including the realization of

revenue and cost synergy benefits within the anticipated timeframe or at all, volatility in the trading price of MMYT's shares, MMYT's reliance on its relationships with travel suppliers and strategic alliances, failure to further increase MMYT's brand recognition to obtain new business partners and consumers, failure to compete against new and existing competitors, failure to successfully manage current growth and potential future growth, risks associated with any strategic investments or acquisitions, seasonality in the travel industry in India and overseas, failure to successfully develop MMYT's corporate travel business, damage to or failure of MMYT's infrastructure and technology, loss of services of MMYT's key executives, and inflation in India and in other countries. In addition to the foregoing factors, a description of certain other risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ materially can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of MMYT's 20-F dated July 23, 2019 filed with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission ("SEC"), copies of which are available from the SEC, our website or our Investor Relations

department.

We cannot assure you that the assumptions made in preparing any of the forward-looking statements will prove accurate or that any projections will be realized. We expect that there will be differences between projected and actual results. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained herein and in our future annual and quarterly reports as filed with the SEC.

2

Non-IFRS Metrics & Note on Unaudited Financials

The following non-IFRS metrics will be used in this presentation:

Gross Bookingsrepresents total amount paid by our customers for travel services and products booked through us, including taxes, fees, and other charges, and are net of cancellations, discounts and refunds, but does not include other revenues that are generated from 3rdparty advertisement on our website, commissions and fees earned from the sale of rail tickets and fees earned by facilitating travel insurance policies to customers.

Adjusted Revenuerepresents IFRS revenue after adding back promotion expenses in the nature of customer discounts, customer inducement or acquisition costs and loyalty programs costs which are reported as a reduction of revenue, and deducting the cost of acquisition of services primarily relating to sales to customers where the company acts as the principal. We believe that Adjusted Revenue reflects the value addition of the travel services that we provides to our customers.

Adjusted Revenue Marginsis defined as Adjusted Revenue as a percentage of Gross Bookings, and represents commissions, fees, incentive payments and other amounts earned in our business. We follow adjusted net revenue margin trends closely across our various lines of business to gain insight into the profitability of our various businesses.

Flight Segmentis defined as a flight between two cities, whether or not such flight is part of a larger or longer itinerary.

Room Nights,also referred to as a "hotel-room nights," is the total number of hotel rooms occupied by a customer or group, multiplied by the number of nights that such customer or group occupies those rooms.

Constant Currencyrefers to our financial results assuming constant foreign exchange rates for the current fiscal period based on the reporting for the historical average rate used in the prior year's comparable fiscal period.

Fiscal Year End - March 31st

3

Key Investment Highlights

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

Market Leader with Multiple Well Recognized Online Travel Brands

High Growth & Share Gains in Underpenetrated Travel Segments

Super App - One Stop for End to End Booking Travel Services

Strong Partnership with Fragmented Accommodations Supply Ecosystem

Culture of Continuous Product Innovations

Supported by Robust Tech Platforms to Drive Scalability

Demonstrated Operating Leverage with Scale in Multiple Travel Segments

Experienced Management Team with Deep Knowledge of Local Travel Landscape

4

Long Term Macro Growth Drivers Available

Large Economy with Reaccelerating Growth Forcasted1

Largest Young Population(2020)2

2019

2020

2021

44%

50%

6%

4.8%

5.8%

6.5%

31%

52%

17%

6.1%

6.0%

5.8%

29%

59%

12%

2.3%

2.0%

1.7%

Age 0-24

Age 25-64

Age 65+

2nd Largest Base

of Internet Users (in millions)

829

800

560

312

2018

2023E

Growth Driven by

Low Internet Penetration

96%

60%

60%

44%

2018

2023E

2nd Largest Base of Smartphone Users (in millions)

817

700

478

224

2018

2023E

Source: 1IMF World Economic Outlook, Real GDP Growth 2CIA World Fact book 2020 estimates;

China Internet Network Information Center (CNNIC), McKinsey Global Institute Digital India

5

Large Growth Opportunities Ahead

India Travel Market FY2019

(In $ billions of Bookings)

Rail

$7

Air

Bus

$17

$8

Outbound

$6

Hotels

$11

FY19 - FY25 CAGR

Air 10%

Hotels 12%

Outbound 11%

Bus 8%

Rail 4%

Total 10%

India Travel Market FY2025

(In $ billions of Bookings)

Rail

$9

Bus

Air

$30

$12

Outboun

d $12

Hotels

$21

FY2019: $49 Billion

FY2025: $84 Billion

Source: Goldman Sachs Research Estimates

6

Market Leader with Superior Domestic Brand Awareness

Top Of Mind Awareness

100

80

69

  1. 51

20

17

6

2

2

0

Yatra

Cleatrip

Others

Consideration Top Box Score

100

87

80

  1. 51

20

19

5

5

5

0

Yatra

Cleatrip

Others

Competitors

Source: January2020 KANTAR Brand HealthReport commissioned by Company

Redbus data from 14th Wave of the Brand Track for India conducted by Nepa

7

Super App of Travel with Multiple Brands - Catering to All Travelers

• Air Ticketing - Domestic & International

• Hotel Bookings - Domestic & International

• Alternative Accommodations

• Holiday Packages - Domestic & Outbound

• Bus Ticketing - B2C & Supplier Backend Solutions

• Intercity Cabs

• Rail Ticketing

• Attractions & Activities Bookings

• Informational Services - Flights & Rail

• Payment Options & Flexibility

+46 MillionTransacted Customers

(Life to Date)

8

Travel Market with Long Term Growth Potential in Underpenetrated Segments

Online Flight Ticketing

Source: DGCA.nic.in

Flown

50.0

45.0

Passengers

35.0

32.2

38.3

40.0

36.2

35.5

33.8

34.7

34.3

35.2

35.2

Domestic

30.0

of

25.0

Millions

20.0

15.0

OND

JFM

AMJ

JAS

OND

JFM

AMJ

JAS

OND

YoY

2017

2018

2018

2018

2018

2019

2019

2019

2019

18%

24%

20%

19%

12%

5%

2%

3%

6%

Growth %

  • Leading Domestic & International Online Market Share
  • 3rd Largest Aviation Market by 2022 with Liberal Open Sky Policy
  • Strong Pent Up Demand for Air Travel
  • Domestic Fleet Size to Double to 1,200 planes in next 4 to 5 years
  • UDAN Program to Drive Greater Domestic Connectivity
  • 200 operational airports by 2024
    (70 airports International ready) - Aviation Ministry Sept 2019

Online Hotel Booking

  • Highly Fragmented Supply Landscape
  • Overall Market Size Widens with Alternative Accommodations
  • Currently Offer 72K Domestic Properties (Including 19K Alternative Accommodations)
  • Estimated Domestic Supply of 2 Million Rooms & Growing
  • Increasing Supply in Budget Segment via Alternative Accommodations
  • Tech Enabled Solutions for Partners to Create Value

India

China

EU

US

10% - 15%

25% - 30%

41%

46%

Source:Morgan Stanley India Internet: Chart of the Week: Online penetration of hotel bookings is low and has room to grow

Source: Vision 2040 for the Civil Aviation Industry in India - KPMG Jan 2019

9

Full Range of Accommodations Offered in Underpenetrated Market

Premium(5 & 4 stars)

Mid Tier(3 & 2 stars)

Budget

Positioning MakeMyTrip

Expanding selection &

Budget Certification

as premium brand

choice

Program

Leveraging loyalty

Enhancing service

Good Ratings & Standard

programs

guarantee to users

Amenities

to drive retention

Offering accredited hotels

Consistency across

Targeting high spending

to deliver consistent

fragmented supply

& repeat customers

stay experience

Supporting customers

10,000+ goStays

Delivering superior

available

end-to-end user experience

post sales & on trip

Unit Economics Positive Across Entire Range of Accommodations Sold

All Tiers Growing Positively in Room Nights Stayed

10

Focusing on Alternative Accommodations Growth

Alternative to traditional hotel experience

Supported by Customer

Service Pledge & Guarantee

Broadens Customer Reach

Marketing via Traditional &

Social Media Channels

Partnering with State tourism boards to promote local & community based travel

Increasing supply with +19,000 properties bookable in India

11

redBus - Leading Intercity Bus Ticketing Brand

- Comprehensive selection & choice of intercity bus operators (public & private)

- Leading bus ticketing brand with superior customer experience

- Supplier platform for bus operators to quickly transition online for inventory & distribution management

- High operator fragmentation & low online booking penetration offers growth opportunities

- Model highly scalable beyond India - operating in LATAM & Southeast Asia

12

Activities & Experiences - Greater Brand Stickiness & Increased Platform Usage

• +33k Activities &

Experiences Available

(Domestic & International)

• Driving Greater App

Usage Frequency

• Integrated with Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) - entry tickets to all monuments across India

• Acquisition of New Users to Overall Platform

13

Mobile Centric Approach Driving High Direct & Repeat Traffic

Mobile Air

Mobile Hotel

Mobile Bus

Mobile Train

Ticketing

Booking

Ticketing

Ticketing

63%

78%

77%

90%

Tapping into next

New Digital Payments Platform to

100 million

Drive Greater Adoption of e-Commerce

new Internet

users via Train

*9 months FY2020 mobile transactions as % of total

14

Innovative & Effective Loyalty Programs Helping Drive Greater Customer Retention

MMTBLACK

MMTDOUBLEBLACK

Redesigned goRewards

Earn Wallet+ Cash by Spending

Annual Subscription Model

UGC reviews & content

Wide Range of Redemption Options

Value for Frequent Travelers

Enhanced Platform Credibility & Utility

+1.1 Million Enrollees

+139 K Enrollees to date

+2.3 Mln High Tiered Users

15

Gaining Greater Corporate Travel Wallet Share

Small & Medium Enterprise

Managed Corporate Travel

Self Service Solution (myBiz)

Enterprise System (Quest2Travel)

Online & Automation Focused Solutions to Address

Large Corporate Travel Market

16

Robust & Innovative Technology Platform to Drive Super App Vision

Travel Super App

Trip Ideas

Enhanced

Big Data & AI Driven

Universal Search

Discoverability

Cross Sell Experience

Destination Discovery &

Contextualized Prompts

Relevant Persuasions

Faster Product Discovery

Inspiration

Better User Engagement

Destination Planning

Area Guides to Build

Personalized

Linked to Booking

Trust

Recommendations

Granular Travel Themes

17

Corporate Social Responsibility

Responsible Tourism

Ecological Balance

Restoration & Development

  • Boost cleanliness and sanitation in popular tourism spots - Zero Waste Destinations
  • Partnership with World Wide Fund India toestablish homestays & eco cafesto provide economic opportunities
  • Campaign for responsible tourism with stakeholders
  • Be part of solution to fight drastic climate change & global warming
  • Dense Afforestation using the Miyawaki Technique of Plantation with 1 million trees planted in Ladakh
  • Partnership with Andaman Islands Government to makeisland single use plastic free
  • Single Use Plastics Free office
  • Adoption of UNESCO Heritage sites across India
  • Aid in Restoration of Important sites to generate interest in local history and drive tourism
  • History of providing Aid in Times of Natural Calamities

Invest resources and create awareness to support sustainable

& responsible tourism in India

18

Experienced Founding & Management Team Driving Execution

Deep Kalra

Rajesh Magow

Founder & Group Executive Chairman

Co-Founder & Group CEO

- Started MakeMyTrip in 2000

- Senior founding team member

- Group Chairman

- Member of the Board of Directors

- 27+ Years of Experience

- Previously Group CFO and Chief

- Prior Experience: GE Capital India, AMF

Operating Officer

Bowing Inc. & ABN AMRO Bank

- 26+ Years of Experience

- Board member & past President of The IndUS

- Prior Experience: eBookers.com, Aptech

Entrepreneurs (TIE) New Delhi chapter

Limited & Voltas Limited

- Founding member of Ashoka University &

- Independent Director of FlipKart Board

serves on the Board & Governing Council

- Chartered Accountant from Institute of

- Bachelor's degree in Economics -

Chartered Accountants of India

St. Stephen's College

- MBA IIM Ahmedabad, India

Mohit Kabra

Group Chief Financial Officer

  • 25+ Years of Experience
  • Prior Experience: Kohler India, PepsiCo, Colgate & Seagram
  • Bachelor of Commerce - Osmania University
  • Chartered Accountant from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India
  • Cost Accountant from Institute of Cost Accountants of India

19

Financial Overview

Results presented includethe consolidation of ibibo group from

February 1, 2017 onwards, unless otherwise noted

20

Leading OTA in India with Considerable Business Scale (FY2019)

Source: Company data, Fiscal Year 2019

Note: yoy growth rates in constant currency where applicable

21

9 Months YTD Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Summary

Source: Company data for the 9months ended December 31, 2019

Note: yoy growth rates in constant currency where applicable

22

Demonstrated Ability to Drive Operating Cost Efficiencies in Fiscal Year 2020

($ in millions)

Q1 FY20

Q2 FY20

Q3 FY20

Total Gross Bookings*

+24%

+20%

+19%

Adjusted Revenue*

+21%

+13%

+13%

Air Ticketing

+24%

+17%

+15%

Hotels and Packages

+12%

+2%

+10%

Bus Ticketing

+37%

+38%

+36%

(*Growth rates in constant currency year over year basis)

Total Adjusted Revenue as % of

11.7%

12.1%

12.2 %

Total Gross Bookings

Marketing & Sales Promotion Expenses

9.5%

9.0%

8.9%

As % of Total Gross Bookings

Adjusted Operating (Losses)

($29.2)

($19.3)1

($11.0)

As % of Total Gross Bookings

(1.7%)

(1.3%)

(0.6%)

Focused on Growth, Share Gains & Improved Operating Efficiencies

during Challenging Macro & Industry Operating Conditions

Source: Company data, SEC 6-K Filings

Total Gross Bookings includes Bus Ticketing bookings, Marketing & Sales Promotion Expenses includes adjustments for promotions netted against adjusted revenue and loyalty program costs

1Includes one-time acceleratedpersonnel cost of $2.5 million

23

Improving Mix and Margins with Strategic Focus on Hotels and Packages

Air Ticketing

Adjusted Revenue Margin

10%

8%

7.7%

7.5%

7.3%

7.0%

6.6%

Diversified sources

6.1%

6.0%

Total Adjusted Revenue as

of Adjusted Revenue

6%

% of Total Gross Bookings1

Commissions and volume

14%

12.6%

12.4%

4%

incentives from airlines

12.0%

12%

11.3%

2%

Convenience & Service

10%

fees from customers

8.8%

0%

8.1%

8.1%

FY14

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

YTD FY20

Fees from GDS partner

8%

6%

Hotels and Packages

4%

25%

Adjusted Revenue Margin

23.2%

22.6%

22.5%

2%

0%

20%

18.8%

Multiple Sources of

FY14

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

YTD FY20

15.3%

Adjusted Revenue

15%

13.2%

12.6%

Mark up on Net Rates

Targeting Improved Total Adjusted

10%

Revenue as % of

Commissions & volume

Total Gross Bookings

incentives from hoteliers

5%

Driven by Higher Mix of H&P

0%

FY14

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

YTD FY20

Note 1: FY18 & onwards calculations includesBus Ticketing bookings

prior periods only included air ticketing & hotels & packages gross bookings

24

Playbook of Driving Scale & Efficiencies - Started with Air & Holidays, Now Focusing on Hotels

% of Gross Bookings

25%

20%

15%

10%

5%

0%

Personnel Expenses Payment Gateway SGA Marketing & Sales Promotion Depreciation & Amortization

19.6%

0.4%

16.0%

14.3%

0.3%

14.2%

13.2%

0.5%

0.2%

11.8%

11.9%

13.7%

0.3%

0.5%

0.4%

5.4%

3.7%

8.5%

8.0%

8.7%

8.5%

11.5%

7.8%

10.2%

0.3%

7.6%

0.3%

0.4%

5.9%

9.1%

0.3%

0.3%

2.1%

0.3%

2.2%

3.4%

1.7%

1.7%

1.7%

2.6%

2.9%

1.4%

2.6%

2.5%

2.5%

2.7%

2.7%

2.2%

2.3%

2.1%

1.5%

1.5%

1.4%

1.4%

1.3%

1.3%

1.3%

1.3%

1.4%

1.4%

1.4%

1.3%

3.6%

1.1%

1.0%

1.0%

3.1%

2.1%

1.9%

2.0%

2.0%

2.1%

1.9%

1.9%

2.1%

1.5%

1.4%

1.4%

Air Adj.

FY08

FY09

FY10

FY11

FY12

FY13

FY14

FY15

FY16

FY17 (PF)

FY18

FY19

YTD FY20 H&P Adj.

85%

75%

77%

78%

Transitioning from Air to Hotels

51%

54%

54%

52%

50%Rev Mix

Rev Mix

45%

Blended Adj.

7.3%

8.5%

8.4%

7.9%

8.5%

7.2%

8.1%

8.1%

8.8%

12.2%

12.6%

12.4%

12.0%

Rev Margin

Marketing & Sales

44.6%

24.0%

20.4%

19.3%

22.3%

26.2%

30.6%

64.4%

100.7%

91.8%

82.1%

76.1%

Promo as % of

74.0%

Adj. Rev

Note:

Proforma FY17 basis Management estimates

Personnel Expenses excludedshare based compensation charges and severance cost related to a prior acquisition Depreciation and amortization excluded acquisition related intangibles amortization and impairment of intangible assets SGA excluded Merger and acquisitions related expenses

Marketing & Sales Promotion Include adjustments for promotions netted against adjusted revenue and loyalty program25costs

Attachments
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED
06:38pMAKEMYTRIP : Investor Presentation March 2020
PU
02/11MAKEMYTRIP : Report of Foreign Issuer
PU
01/31MAKEMYTRIP : Amended Statement of Ownership
PU
01/27MakeMyTrip Limited to Report Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Financial & Operating ..
GL
2019Naspers Expects 1st Half EPS to Fall Against Tough Comparative -- Update
DJ
2019Naspers Expects 1st Half EPS to Fall Against Tough Comparative
DJ
2019MAKEMYTRIP : Q2 2020 MakeMyTrip Ltd. Earnings Conference Call Press Release
PU
2019MAKEMYTRIP : Fiscal 2020 Q2 Earnings Release(opens in new window)
PU
2019MAKEMYTRIP : Announces Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter
PU
2019MAKEMYTRIP : Report of Foreign Issuer
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 772 M
EBIT 2020 -121 M
Net income 2020 -131 M
Finance 2020 243 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -11,7x
P/E ratio 2021 -60,6x
EV / Sales2020 1,71x
EV / Sales2021 1,40x
Capitalization 1 560 M
Chart MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MakeMyTrip Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 33,19  $
Last Close Price 15,15  $
Spread / Highest target 177%
Spread / Average Target 119%
Spread / Lowest Target 48,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rajesh Magow Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Deep Kalra Executive Chairman
Mohit Kabra Group Chief Financial Officer
Aditya Tim Guleri Independent Director
Gyaneshwarnath Gowrea Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED-25.07%1 767
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.-29.76%59 232
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED-13.45%16 211
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.-29.10%10 733
TONGCHENG-ELONG HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.54%3 151
TRIPADVISOR-39.99%2 481
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group