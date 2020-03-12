MakeMyTrip : Investor Presentation March 2020

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ: MMYT)
Investor Presentation March 2020
Safe Harbor
Certain statements contained in this presentation are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect our current expectations or forecasts of future events and our future performance and do not relate directly to historical or current events or our historical or current performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from historical results or current expectations. Most of these statements contain words that identify them as forward looking, such as "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "project", "intend", "plan", "believe", "seek", "will", "may", "should", "opportunity", "target" or other words that relate to future events, as opposed to past or current events. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the slowdown of economic growth in India and the global economic downturn, general declines or disruptions in the travel industry, the inability to successfully integrate the businesses of MMYT and ibibo Group within the anticipated timeframe or at all, the risk that the acquisition will disrupt current plans and operations, increase in operating costs and potential difficulties in customer or supplier loss and employee retention as a result of the acquisition, the inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the combination of MMYT and ibibo Group, including the realization of
revenue and cost synergy benefits within the anticipated timeframe or at all, volatility in the trading price of MMYT's shares, MMYT's reliance on its relationships with travel suppliers and strategic alliances, failure to further increase MMYT's brand recognition to obtain new business partners and consumers, failure to compete against new and existing competitors, failure to successfully manage current growth and potential future growth, risks associated with any strategic investments or acquisitions, seasonality in the travel industry in India and overseas, failure to successfully develop MMYT's corporate travel business, damage to or failure of MMYT's infrastructure and technology, loss of services of MMYT's key executives, and inflation in India and in other countries. In addition to the foregoing factors, a description of certain other risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ materially can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of MMYT's 20-F dated July 23, 2019 filed with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission ("SEC"), copies of which are available from the SEC, our website or our Investor Relations
department.
We cannot assure you that the assumptions made in preparing any of the forward-looking statements will prove accurate or that any projections will be realized. We expect that there will be differences between projected and actual results. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained herein and in our future annual and quarterly reports as filed with the SEC.
2
Non-IFRS Metrics & Note on Unaudited Financials
The following non-IFRS metrics will be used in this presentation:
Gross Bookingsrepresents total amount paid by our customers for travel services and products booked through us, including taxes, fees, and other charges, and are net of cancellations, discounts and refunds, but does not include other revenues that are generated from 3rdparty advertisement on our website, commissions and fees earned from the sale of rail tickets and fees earned by facilitating travel insurance policies to customers.
Adjusted Revenuerepresents IFRS revenue after adding back promotion expenses in the nature of customer discounts, customer inducement or acquisition costs and loyalty programs costs which are reported as a reduction of revenue, and deducting the cost of acquisition of services primarily relating to sales to customers where the company acts as the principal. We believe that Adjusted Revenue reflects the value addition of the travel services that we provides to our customers.
Adjusted Revenue Marginsis defined as Adjusted Revenue as a percentage of Gross Bookings, and represents commissions, fees, incentive payments and other amounts earned in our business. We follow adjusted net revenue margin trends closely across our various lines of business to gain insight into the profitability of our various businesses.
Flight Segmentis defined as a flight between two cities, whether or not such flight is part of a larger or longer itinerary.
Room Nights,also referred to as a "hotel-room nights," is the total number of hotel rooms occupied by a customer or group, multiplied by the number of nights that such customer or group occupies those rooms.
Constant Currencyrefers to our financial results assuming constant foreign exchange rates for the current fiscal period based on the reporting for the historical average rate used in the prior year's comparable fiscal period.
Fiscal Year End - March 31st
3
Key Investment Highlights
Market Leader with Multiple Well Recognized Online Travel Brands
High Growth & Share Gains in Underpenetrated Travel Segments
Super App - One Stop for End to End Booking Travel Services
Strong Partnership with Fragmented Accommodations Supply Ecosystem
Culture of Continuous Product Innovations
Supported by Robust Tech Platforms to Drive Scalability
Demonstrated Operating Leverage with Scale in Multiple Travel Segments
Experienced Management Team with Deep Knowledge of Local Travel Landscape
Long Term Macro Growth Drivers Available
|
Large Economy with Reaccelerating Growth Forcasted1
|
|
Largest Young Population(2020)2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
|
44%
|
|
|
50%
|
6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.8%
|
5.8%
|
6.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31%
|
52%
|
|
|
17%
|
6.1%
|
6.0%
|
5.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
29%
|
59%
|
|
|
12%
|
|
2.3%
|
2.0%
|
1.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Age 0-24
|
|
Age 25-64
|
|
Age 65+
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2nd Largest Base
of Internet Users (in millions)
|
829
|
800
|
|
560
|
|
312
|
|
2018
|
2023E
Growth Driven by
Low Internet Penetration
|
96%
|
|
60%
|
60%
|
44%
|
|
2018
|
2023E
2nd Largest Base of Smartphone Users (in millions)
|
817
|
|
|
700
|
478
|
|
224
|
|
2018
|
2023E
|
Source: 1IMF World Economic Outlook, Real GDP Growth 2CIA World Fact book 2020 estimates;
|
|
China Internet Network Information Center (CNNIC), McKinsey Global Institute Digital India
|
5
|
Large Growth Opportunities Ahead
India Travel Market FY2019
(In $ billions of Bookings)
Rail
$7
Outbound
$6
Hotels
$11
FY19 - FY25 CAGR
Air 10%
Hotels 12%
Outbound 11%
Bus 8%
Rail 4%
Total 10%
India Travel Market FY2025
(In $ billions of Bookings)
Rail
$9
Outboun
d $12
Hotels
$21
|
FY2019: $49 Billion
|
FY2025: $84 Billion
Source: Goldman Sachs Research Estimates
6
Market Leader with Superior Domestic Brand Awareness
Top Of Mind Awareness
-
51
|
20
|
|
17
|
6
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yatra
|
Cleatrip
|
Others
|
|
|
Consideration Top Box Score
-
51
|
20
|
|
19
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
5
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yatra
|
Cleatrip
|
Others
|
|
|
Competitors
Source: January2020 KANTAR Brand HealthReport commissioned by Company
Redbus data from 14th Wave of the Brand Track for India conducted by Nepa
7
Super App of Travel with Multiple Brands - Catering to All Travelers
• Air Ticketing - Domestic & International
• Hotel Bookings - Domestic & International
• Alternative Accommodations
• Holiday Packages - Domestic & Outbound
• Bus Ticketing - B2C & Supplier Backend Solutions
• Intercity Cabs
• Rail Ticketing
• Attractions & Activities Bookings
• Informational Services - Flights & Rail
• Payment Options & Flexibility
+46 MillionTransacted Customers
(Life to Date)
8
Travel Market with Long Term Growth Potential in Underpenetrated Segments
Online Flight Ticketing
|
|
|
Source: DGCA.nic.in
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Flown
|
50.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
45.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Passengers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
35.0
|
32.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
38.3
|
|
40.0
|
|
|
|
|
36.2
|
35.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
33.8
|
34.7
|
34.3
|
35.2
|
35.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Domestic
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of
|
25.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Millions
|
20.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OND
|
JFM
|
AMJ
|
JAS
|
OND
|
JFM
|
AMJ
|
JAS
|
OND
|
|
|
|
YoY
|
2017
|
2018
|
2018
|
2018
|
2018
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
|
18%
|
24%
|
20%
|
19%
|
12%
|
5%
|
2%
|
3%
|
6%
|
Growth %
-
Leading Domestic & International Online Market Share
-
3rd Largest Aviation Market by 2022 with Liberal Open Sky Policy
-
Strong Pent Up Demand for Air Travel
-
Domestic Fleet Size to Double to 1,200 planes in next 4 to 5 years
-
UDAN Program to Drive Greater Domestic Connectivity
-
200 operational airports by 2024
(70 airports International ready) - Aviation Ministry Sept 2019
Online Hotel Booking
-
Highly Fragmented Supply Landscape
-
Overall Market Size Widens with Alternative Accommodations
-
Currently Offer 72K Domestic Properties (Including 19K Alternative Accommodations)
-
Estimated Domestic Supply of 2 Million Rooms & Growing
-
Increasing Supply in Budget Segment via Alternative Accommodations
-
Tech Enabled Solutions for Partners to Create Value
|
India
|
China
|
EU
|
US
|
|
|
|
|
10% - 15%
|
25% - 30%
|
41%
|
46%
Source:Morgan Stanley India Internet: Chart of the Week: Online penetration of hotel bookings is low and has room to grow
Source: Vision 2040 for the Civil Aviation Industry in India - KPMG Jan 2019
Full Range of Accommodations Offered in Underpenetrated Market
|
Premium(5 & 4 stars)
|
Mid Tier(3 & 2 stars)
|
Budget
|
Positioning MakeMyTrip
|
Expanding selection &
|
Budget Certification
|
as premium brand
|
choice
|
Program
|
Leveraging loyalty
|
Enhancing service
|
Good Ratings & Standard
|
programs
|
guarantee to users
|
Amenities
|
to drive retention
|
Offering accredited hotels
|
|
|
Consistency across
|
Targeting high spending
|
to deliver consistent
|
fragmented supply
|
& repeat customers
|
stay experience
|
|
|
|
|
Supporting customers
|
10,000+ goStays
|
Delivering superior
|
available
|
end-to-end user experience
|
post sales & on trip
|
|
|
Unit Economics Positive Across Entire Range of Accommodations Sold
All Tiers Growing Positively in Room Nights Stayed
10
Focusing on Alternative Accommodations Growth
•Alternative to traditional hotel experience
•Supported by Customer
Service Pledge & Guarantee
•Broadens Customer Reach
•Marketing via Traditional &
Social Media Channels
•Partnering with State tourism boards to promote local & community based travel
•Increasing supply with +19,000 properties bookable in India
11
redBus - Leading Intercity Bus Ticketing Brand
- Comprehensive selection & choice of intercity bus operators (public & private)
- Leading bus ticketing brand with superior customer experience
- Supplier platform for bus operators to quickly transition online for inventory & distribution management
- High operator fragmentation & low online booking penetration offers growth opportunities
- Model highly scalable beyond India - operating in LATAM & Southeast Asia
12
Activities & Experiences - Greater Brand Stickiness & Increased Platform Usage
• +33k Activities &
Experiences Available
(Domestic & International)
• Driving Greater App
Usage Frequency
• Integrated with Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) - entry tickets to all monuments across India
• Acquisition of New Users to Overall Platform
13
Mobile Centric Approach Driving High Direct & Repeat Traffic
|
Mobile Air
|
Mobile Hotel
|
Mobile Bus
|
Mobile Train
|
Ticketing
|
Booking
|
Ticketing
|
Ticketing
|
63%
|
78%
|
77%
|
90%
|
|
Tapping into next
|
New Digital Payments Platform to
|
100 million
|
Drive Greater Adoption of e-Commerce
|
new Internet
|
|
|
|
users via Train
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*9 months FY2020 mobile transactions as % of total
|
|
14
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Innovative & Effective Loyalty Programs Helping Drive Greater Customer Retention
|
MMTBLACK
|
MMTDOUBLEBLACK
|
Redesigned goRewards
|
Earn Wallet+ Cash by Spending
|
Annual Subscription Model
|
UGC reviews & content
|
Wide Range of Redemption Options
|
Value for Frequent Travelers
|
Enhanced Platform Credibility & Utility
|
+1.1 Million Enrollees
|
+139 K Enrollees to date
|
+2.3 Mln High Tiered Users
15
Gaining Greater Corporate Travel Wallet Share
|
Small & Medium Enterprise
|
Managed Corporate Travel
|
Self Service Solution (myBiz)
|
Enterprise System (Quest2Travel)
Online & Automation Focused Solutions to Address
Large Corporate Travel Market
16
Robust & Innovative Technology Platform to Drive Super App Vision
|
Travel Super App
|
Trip Ideas
|
Enhanced
|
Big Data & AI Driven
|
Universal Search
|
|
Discoverability
|
Cross Sell Experience
|
Destination Discovery &
|
|
|
|
Contextualized Prompts
|
Relevant Persuasions
|
Faster Product Discovery
|
Inspiration
|
|
|
|
Better User Engagement
|
Destination Planning
|
Area Guides to Build
|
Personalized
|
Linked to Booking
|
Trust
|
Recommendations
|
|
|
Granular Travel Themes
|
17
Corporate Social Responsibility
|
Responsible Tourism
|
Ecological Balance
Restoration & Development
-
Boost cleanliness and sanitation in popular tourism spots - Zero Waste Destinations
-
Partnership with World Wide Fund India toestablish homestays & eco cafesto provide economic opportunities
-
Campaign for responsible tourism with stakeholders
-
Be part of solution to fight drastic climate change & global warming
-
Dense Afforestation using the Miyawaki Technique of Plantation with 1 million trees planted in Ladakh
-
Partnership with Andaman Islands Government to makeisland single use plastic free
-
Single Use Plastics Free office
-
Adoption of UNESCO Heritage sites across India
-
Aid in Restoration of Important sites to generate interest in local history and drive tourism
-
History of providing Aid in Times of Natural Calamities
Invest resources and create awareness to support sustainable
& responsible tourism in India
18
Experienced Founding & Management Team Driving Execution
|
Deep Kalra
|
Rajesh Magow
|
Founder & Group Executive Chairman
|
Co-Founder & Group CEO
|
- Started MakeMyTrip in 2000
|
- Senior founding team member
|
- Group Chairman
|
- Member of the Board of Directors
|
- 27+ Years of Experience
|
- Previously Group CFO and Chief
|
- Prior Experience: GE Capital India, AMF
|
Operating Officer
|
|
Bowing Inc. & ABN AMRO Bank
|
- 26+ Years of Experience
|
- Board member & past President of The IndUS
|
- Prior Experience: eBookers.com, Aptech
|
Entrepreneurs (TIE) New Delhi chapter
|
Limited & Voltas Limited
|
- Founding member of Ashoka University &
|
- Independent Director of FlipKart Board
|
serves on the Board & Governing Council
|
|
|
- Chartered Accountant from Institute of
|
- Bachelor's degree in Economics -
|
Chartered Accountants of India
|
St. Stephen's College
|
|
- MBA IIM Ahmedabad, India
|
Mohit Kabra
Group Chief Financial Officer
-
25+ Years of Experience
-
Prior Experience: Kohler India, PepsiCo, Colgate & Seagram
-
Bachelor of Commerce - Osmania University
-
Chartered Accountant from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India
-
Cost Accountant from Institute of Cost Accountants of India
19
Financial Overview
Results presented includethe consolidation of ibibo group from
February 1, 2017 onwards, unless otherwise noted
Leading OTA in India with Considerable Business Scale (FY2019)
|
Source: Company data, Fiscal Year 2019
|
|
Note: yoy growth rates in constant currency where applicable
|
21
|
9 Months YTD Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Summary
|
Source: Company data for the 9months ended December 31, 2019
|
|
Note: yoy growth rates in constant currency where applicable
|
22
|
Demonstrated Ability to Drive Operating Cost Efficiencies in Fiscal Year 2020
|
($ in millions)
|
Q1 FY20
|
Q2 FY20
|
Q3 FY20
|
|
|
|
|
Total Gross Bookings*
|
+24%
|
+20%
|
+19%
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Revenue*
|
+21%
|
+13%
|
+13%
|
|
|
|
|
Air Ticketing
|
+24%
|
+17%
|
+15%
|
|
|
|
|
Hotels and Packages
|
+12%
|
+2%
|
+10%
|
|
|
|
|
Bus Ticketing
|
+37%
|
+38%
|
+36%
|
|
|
|
|
(*Growth rates in constant currency year over year basis)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Adjusted Revenue as % of
|
11.7%
|
12.1%
|
12.2 %
|
Total Gross Bookings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Marketing & Sales Promotion Expenses
|
9.5%
|
9.0%
|
8.9%
|
As % of Total Gross Bookings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Operating (Losses)
|
($29.2)
|
($19.3)1
|
($11.0)
|
As % of Total Gross Bookings
|
(1.7%)
|
(1.3%)
|
(0.6%)
|
|
|
|
Focused on Growth, Share Gains & Improved Operating Efficiencies
during Challenging Macro & Industry Operating Conditions
Source: Company data, SEC 6-K Filings
Total Gross Bookings includes Bus Ticketing bookings, Marketing & Sales Promotion Expenses includes adjustments for promotions netted against adjusted revenue and loyalty program costs
1Includes one-time acceleratedpersonnel cost of $2.5 million
23
Improving Mix and Margins with Strategic Focus on Hotels and Packages
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Air Ticketing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Revenue Margin
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8%
|
|
|
|
7.7%
|
7.5%
|
7.3%
|
7.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diversified sources
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.1%
|
6.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Adjusted Revenue as
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of Adjusted Revenue
|
|
|
6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
% of Total Gross Bookings1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
Commissions and volume
|
14%
|
|
|
|
12.6%
|
12.4%
|
|
4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incentives from airlines
|
|
|
|
|
12.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12%
|
|
|
11.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
Convenience & Service
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
fees from customers
|
|
8.8%
|
|
|
|
|
0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8.1%
|
8.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY14
|
FY15
|
FY16
|
FY17
|
FY18
|
FY19
|
YTD FY20
|
•Fees from GDS partner
|
8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hotels and Packages
|
|
|
|
|
|
4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25%
|
Adjusted Revenue Margin
|
|
23.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22.6%
|
22.5%
|
|
|
2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20%
|
|
|
|
18.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Multiple Sources of
|
FY14
|
FY15
|
FY16
|
FY17
|
FY18
|
FY19
|
YTD FY20
|
|
|
|
15.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15%
|
|
13.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
•Mark up on Net Rates
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Targeting Improved Total Adjusted
|
10%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue as % of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
Commissions & volume
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Gross Bookings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incentives from hoteliers
|
|
|
|
5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Driven by Higher Mix of H&P
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY14
|
FY15
|
FY16
|
FY17
|
FY18
|
FY19
|
YTD FY20
|
|
|
Note 1: FY18 & onwards calculations includesBus Ticketing bookings
|
|
prior periods only included air ticketing & hotels & packages gross bookings
|
24
Playbook of Driving Scale & Efficiencies - Started with Air & Holidays, Now Focusing on Hotels
Personnel Expenses Payment Gateway SGA Marketing & Sales Promotion Depreciation & Amortization
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
19.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16.0%
|
|
|
14.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.3%
|
14.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13.2%
|
0.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11.9%
|
13.7%
|
|
|
0.3%
|
|
0.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.4%
|
|
|
|
5.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.7%
|
8.5%
|
|
|
8.0%
|
8.7%
|
8.5%
|
|
|
11.5%
|
|
|
|
|
7.8%
|
|
|
|
10.2%
|
|
|
0.3%
|
7.6%
|
|
0.3%
|
0.4%
|
5.9%
|
|
|
9.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.3%
|
0.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.1%
|
0.3%
|
2.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.4%
|
|
1.7%
|
1.7%
|
1.7%
|
2.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.4%
|
|
2.6%
|
2.5%
|
2.5%
|
2.7%
|
2.7%
|
2.2%
|
2.3%
|
2.1%
|
|
|
|
1.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.5%
|
1.4%
|
1.4%
|
|
|
1.3%
|
1.3%
|
1.3%
|
1.3%
|
1.4%
|
1.4%
|
1.4%
|
1.3%
|
|
|
|
3.6%
|
|
1.1%
|
1.0%
|
1.0%
|
3.1%
|
2.1%
|
1.9%
|
2.0%
|
2.0%
|
2.1%
|
1.9%
|
1.9%
|
2.1%
|
|
1.5%
|
1.4%
|
1.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Air Adj.
|
FY08
|
FY09
|
FY10
|
FY11
|
FY12
|
FY13
|
FY14
|
FY15
|
FY16
|
FY17 (PF)
|
FY18
|
FY19
|
YTD FY20 H&P Adj.
|
85%
|
75%
|
77%
|
78%
|
Transitioning from Air to Hotels
|
51%
|
54%
|
54%
|
52%
|
50%Rev Mix
|
|
Rev Mix
|
|
|
45%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Blended Adj.
|
7.3%
|
8.5%
|
8.4%
|
7.9%
|
8.5%
|
7.2%
|
8.1%
|
8.1%
|
8.8%
|
12.2%
|
12.6%
|
12.4%
|
12.0%
|
Rev Margin
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Marketing & Sales
|
44.6%
|
24.0%
|
20.4%
|
19.3%
|
22.3%
|
26.2%
|
30.6%
|
64.4%
|
100.7%
|
91.8%
|
82.1%
|
76.1%
|
Promo as % of
|
74.0%
Adj. Rev
Note:
Proforma FY17 basis Management estimates
Personnel Expenses excludedshare based compensation charges and severance cost related to a prior acquisition Depreciation and amortization excluded acquisition related intangibles amortization and impairment of intangible assets SGA excluded Merger and acquisitions related expenses
Marketing & Sales Promotion Include adjustments for promotions netted against adjusted revenue and loyalty program25costs