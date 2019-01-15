Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  MakeMyTrip Limited    MMYT   MU0295S00016

MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED (MMYT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/15 11:50:23 am
25.09 USD   +0.28%
2016MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED : annual earnings release
2012MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

MakeMyTrip Limited to Report Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Financial & Operating Results on January 24, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/15/2019 | 11:31am EST

New York, Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

New Delhi and New York, January 15, 2019 MakeMyTrip Limited (Nasdaq:MMYT), India's leading online travel company, plans to report its fiscal 2019 third quarter results before markets open on Thursday, January 24, 2019.  The Company will post the release on its Investor Relations website http://investors.makemytrip.com and will not be distributing over newswires.

The release will be followed by a conference call hosted by the senior management team at 7:30 AM Eastern Standard Time (6:00 PM India Standard Time) to discuss the results.

Dial-in details for the live conference call: 
U.S. toll free number: +1 (844) 883-3862
International dial-in number: +1 (574) 990-9829
Conference ID: 5797956

A telephone replay will be available for one week shortly following the conclusion of the conference call.

Dial-in details for the replay: 
U.S. toll free number: +1 (855) 859-2056
Conference ID: 5797956

This call will also be available through a live audio webcast and will remain available for replay for one month.  The webcast and replay can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the company's website at http://investors.makemytrip.com.
 
About MakeMyTrip Limited
MakeMyTrip Limited is India's leading online travel company.  We own and operate well recognized online brands, including MakeMyTrip, goibibo and redbus.  Through our primary websites, www.makemytrip.com, www.goibibo.com, www.redbus.in, and mobile platforms, travelers can research, plan and book a wide range of travel services and products in India as well as overseas.  Our services and products include air ticketing, hotel and alternative accommodations bookings, holiday planning and packaging, rail ticketing, bus ticketing, car hire and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing.  We provide our customers with access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India and all major airlines operating to and from India, over 60,000 domestic accommodation properties in India and more than 500,000 properties outside of India, Indian Railways and all major Indian bus operators.

For more details, please contact:
Jonathan Huang
MakeMyTrip Limited
Vice President - Investor Relations
+1 (917) 769-2027
jonathan.huang@go-mmt.com.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED
11:31aMakeMyTrip Limited to Report Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Financial & Operating ..
GL
2018MAKEMYTRIP : Powers its Global Hotel Supply Management With RateGain's DHISCO
PR
2018MAKEMYTRIP : Fiscal 2019 Q2 Earnings Release
PU
2018MAKEMYTRIP : Announces Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results
PU
2018MAKEMYTRIP : to Report Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Financial & Operating Results ..
PU
2018MAKEMYTRIP : to Report Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Financial & Operating Results o..
PU
2018MAKEMYTRIP : Invests in Bitla Software Private Limited
PU
2018MAKEMYTRIP : to Report Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial & Oper..
PU
2018EXCLUSIVE : India plans to boost tourism, travel in annual budget: sources
RE
2017Ctrip Sets Its Sights Globally -- WSJ
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 661 M
EBIT 2019 -146 M
Net income 2019 -164 M
Finance 2019 325 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 3,37x
EV / Sales 2020 2,81x
Capitalization 2 552 M
Chart MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MakeMyTrip Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 35,3 $
Spread / Average Target 41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Deep Kalra Group Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer
Rajesh Magow Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mohit Kabra Group Chief Financial Officer
Aditya Tim Guleri Independent Director
Gyaneshwarnath Gowrea Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED2.84%2 552
TUI5.65%8 766
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC4.33%4 858
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS7.09%4 484
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC1.95%3 193
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGENCIA DE-3.60%2 343
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.