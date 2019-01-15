MakeMyTrip Limited to Report Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Financial & Operating Results on January 24, 2019
01/15/2019 | 11:31am EST
New York, Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
New Delhi and New York, January 15, 2019 MakeMyTrip Limited (Nasdaq:MMYT), India's leading online travel company, plans to report its fiscal 2019 third quarter results before markets open on Thursday, January 24, 2019. The Company will post the release on its Investor Relations website http://investors.makemytrip.com and will not be distributing over newswires.
The release will be followed by a conference call hosted by the senior management team at 7:30 AM Eastern Standard Time (6:00 PM India Standard Time) to discuss the results.
Dial-in details for the live conference call: U.S. toll free number: +1 (844) 883-3862 International dial-in number: +1 (574) 990-9829 Conference ID: 5797956
A telephone replay will be available for one week shortly following the conclusion of the conference call. Dial-in details for the replay: U.S. toll free number: +1 (855) 859-2056 Conference ID: 5797956
This call will also be available through a live audio webcast and will remain available for replay for one month. The webcast and replay can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the company's website at http://investors.makemytrip.com.
