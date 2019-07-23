Log in
MakeMyTrip Limited to Report Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Financial & Operating Results on July 30, 2019

0
07/23/2019

New York, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --


New Delhi and New York, July 23, 2019 MakeMyTrip Limited (Nasdaq:MMYT) plans to report its fiscal 2020 first quarter results before markets open on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.  The Company will post the release on its Investor Relations website http://investors.makemytrip.com and will not be distributing over newswires.

The release will be followed by a conference call hosted by the senior management team at 7:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time (5:00 PM India Standard Time) to discuss the results.

Dial-in details for the live conference call: 
U.S. toll free number: +1 (844) 883-3862
International dial-in number: +1 (574) 990-9829
Conference ID: 4576537

A telephone replay will be available for one week shortly following the conclusion of the conference call.

Dial-in details for the replay: 
U.S. toll free number: +1 (855) 859-2056
Conference ID: 4576537

This call will also be available through a live audio webcast and will remain available for replay for one month.  The webcast and replay can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the company's website at http://investors.makemytrip.com.
 
About MakeMyTrip Limited
We own and operate well recognized online travel brands, including MakeMyTrip, goibibo and redbus.  Through our primary websites, www.makemytrip.com, www.goibibo.com, www.redbus.in, and mobile platforms, travelers can research, plan and book a wide range of travel services and products in India as well as overseas.  Our services and products include air ticketing, hotel and alternative accommodations bookings, holiday planning and packaging, rail ticketing, bus ticketing, car hire and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing.  We provide our customers with access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India and all major airlines operating to and from India, over 63,000 domestic accommodation properties in India and more than 500,000 properties outside of India, Indian Railways and all major Indian bus operators.


For more details, please contact:
Jonathan Huang
MakeMyTrip Limited
Vice President - Investor Relations
+1 (917) 769-2027
jonathan.huang@go-mmt.com.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
