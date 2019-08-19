Log in
MakeMyTrip : Report of Foreign Issuer

08/19/2019 | 09:27am EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

Form 6-K

Report of Foreign Private Issuer Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

For the month of August 2019

Commission File Number 001-34837

MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Not Applicable

(Translation of registrant's name into English)

Mauritius

(Jurisdiction of incorporation or organization of registrant)

19 th Floor, Building No. 5

DLF Cyber City

Gurugram, 122002, India

(Address of principal executive office)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F.

Form 20-F

Form 40-F

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1):

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7):

MakeMyTrip Limited (the "Company") is incorporating by reference, only the information set forth in Exhibit 99.2 (and is not incorporating by reference the information set forth in Exhibits 99.1, 99.3, 99.4 and 99.5) to this Form 6-K into its two automatically effective resale sh elf registration statements on Form F-3 (File No. 333-219337) dated July 18, 2017, as amended, and Form F-3 (File No. 333-219342) dated July 19, 2017, as amended.

Other Events

Annual meeting of shareholders

On August 16, 2019, the Company issued its notice of annual meeting and form of proxy for its annual meeting to be held in Gurugram, India on September 12, 2019. The Company has also published its consolidated and unconsolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 audited by KPMG (Mauritius) for purposes of compliance with Mauritius statutory requirements. Copies of the press release containing details of the Company's annual meeting and the Company's notice of annual meeting, form of proxy, consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 and the unconsolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 are attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1, Exhibit 99.2, Exhibit 99.3, Exhibit 99.4 and Exhibit 99.5, respectively.

Exhibit

  1. Press release, dated August 19, 2019.
  2. Notice of annual meeting to shareholders, dated August 16, 2019.
  3. Form of proxy.
  4. Consolidated financial statements of MakeMyTrip Limited for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019.
  5. Unconsolidated financial statements of MakeMyTrip Limited for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019.

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, there under duly authorized.

Date: August 19 , 2019

MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED

By:

/s/ Deep Kalra

Name:

Deep Kalra

Title:

Group Chairman and

Group Chief Executive Officer

EXHIBIT INDEX

  1. Press release, dated August 19, 2019.
  2. Notice of annual meeting to shareholders, dated August 16, 2019.
  3. Form of proxy.
  4. Consolidated financial statements of MakeMyTrip Limited for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019.
  5. Unconsolidated financial statements of MakeMyTrip Limited for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019.

Exhibit 99.1

MakeMyTrip Limited Announces Details of Annual Meeting of Shareholders'

Gurugram and New York, August 19, 2019: MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ: MMYT) (the "Company"), India's leading online travel company, announced today that the annual meeting of its shareholders will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019, beginning at 5:00 pm, Indian Standard Time, at 19 th Floor, Building No. 5, DLF Cyber City, Gurugram, 122002, India. The Company's notice of annual meeting and form of proxy were issued on August 16, 2019.

The Company's Annual Report, notice of the annual meeting, form of proxy and annual consolidated and unconsolidated financial statements audited by KPMG Mauritius for the financial year ended March 31, 2019 are available on the Company's investor relations website at http://investors.makemytrip.com. Shareholders may also obtain a copy of these documents, free of charge, by sending a request by email to jonathan.huang@go-mmt.com.

About MakeMyTrip Limited:

MakeMyTrip Limited is India's leading online travel company. We own and operate well recognized online brands, including MakeMyTrip, goibibo and redbus. Through our primary websites, www.makemytrip.com, ww.goibibo.com, www.redbus.in, and mobile platforms, travelers can research, plan and book a wide range of travel services and products in India as well as overseas. Our services and products include air ticketing, hotel and alternative accommodations bookings, holiday planning and packaging, rail ticketing, bus ticketing, car hire and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing.

We provide our customers with access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India and all major airlines operating to and from India, over 63,000 domestic accommodation properties in India and more than 500,000 properties outside India, Indian Railways and all major Indian bus operators.

For more details, please contact:

Jonathan Huang

Vice President - Investor Relations

MakeMyTrip Limited

+1 (917) 769-2027jonathan.huang@go-mmt.com

Disclaimer

MakeMyTrip Limited published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 13:26:08 UTC
