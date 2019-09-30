MakeMyTrip : Report of Foreign Issuer

UNITED STATES
For the month of September 2019
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED
MakeMyTrip Limited ("MakeMyTrip") is incorporating by reference the information set forth in this Form 6-K into its automatically effective resale shelf registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-219337) dated July 18, 2017, as amended.
Other Events
Results of the annual meeting of shareholders
On September 30, 2019, the Company held its annual shareholders' meeting for the fiscal year 2019. All of the resolutions submitted to the Company's shareholders at the above meeting were duly approved and passed.
