MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED

(MMYT)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/30 09:54:15 am
22.965 USD   +0.20%
MakeMyTrip : Report of Foreign Issuer

09/30/2019 | 09:28am EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

Form 6-K

Report of Foreign Private Issuer Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

For the month of September 2019

Commission File Number 001-34837

MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED

(Translation of registrant's name into English)

19th Floor, Building No. 5

DLF Cyber City

Gurugram, India, 122002

(Address of principal executive office)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F.

Form 20-F

Form 40-F

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1):

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7):

MakeMyTrip Limited ("MakeMyTrip") is incorporating by reference the information set forth in this Form 6-K into its automatically effective resale shelf registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-219337) dated July 18, 2017, as amended.

Other Events

Results of the annual meeting of shareholders

On September 30, 2019, the Company held its annual shareholders' meeting for the fiscal year 2019. All of the resolutions submitted to the Company's shareholders at the above meeting were duly approved and passed.

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

Date: September 30, 2019

MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED

By:

/s/ Deep Kalra

Name:

Deep Kalra

Title:

Group Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

MakeMyTrip Limited published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 13:27:05 UTC
