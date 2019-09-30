MakeMyTrip : Report of Foreign Issuer

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

Form 6-K

Report of Foreign Private Issuer Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

For the month of September 2019

Commission File Number 001-34837

MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED

(Translation of registrant's name into English)

19th Floor, Building No. 5

DLF Cyber City

Gurugram, India, 122002

(Address of principal executive office)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F.

Form 20-F☒ Form 40-F☐

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1): ☐

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7): ☐