Makena Grants Stock Options

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2018) - Makena Resources Inc. (CSE: MKNA) (the "Company" or "Makena") has granted 500,000 stock options at an exercise price of $0.15 to directors of the Company for a term of one year, pursuant to its Rolling Stock Option Plan.

About Makena Resources

Makena Resources is a Canadian-based junior exploration company focused on creating shareholder value through discoveries and strategic development of its assets in Canada.

