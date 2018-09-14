Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Makena Resources    CANSF   CA56087W2067

MAKENA RESOURCES (CANSF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 09/12 03:30:01 pm
0.0652 USD   +8.49%
09:10aMakena Grants Stock Options
NE
07:05aMakena Provides Corporate Update
NE
08/14Makena Resources Quadruples Land Position in Emerging Moosehead G..
NE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Makena Grants Stock Options

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/14/2018 | 09:10am CEST

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2018) - Makena Resources Inc. (CSE: MKNA) (the "Company" or "Makena") has granted 500,000 stock options at an exercise price of $0.15 to directors of the Company for a term of one year, pursuant to its Rolling Stock Option Plan.

If you would like to be added to Makena's news distribution list please send your email address to info@makenaresources.com

About Makena Resources

Makena Resources is a Canadian-based junior exploration company focused on creating shareholder value through discoveries and strategic development of its assets in Canada.

Contact Information:
Tel: 1.604.685.5150
Fax: 1(604) 689-1733
"Spencer Smyl"
President, Secretary, Director
makenaresources.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently expected or forecast in such statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of this release.


© Newsfilecorp 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MAKENA RESOURCES
09:10aMakena Grants Stock Options
NE
07:05aMakena Provides Corporate Update
NE
08/14Makena Resources Quadruples Land Position in Emerging Moosehead Gold District
NE
08/10Makena Resources in Due Diligence Phase on Prospective Property in B.C.'s Gol..
NE
08/09Makena Resources to Explore Its Moosehead Northeast Gold Claims in Newfoundla..
NE
08/08Makena Resources Acquires Moosehead North Gold Claims in Newfoundland
NE
2017CSE New Listing - Makena Resources Commences Trading on the Canadian Securiti..
NE
2017MAKENA RESOURCES : REVERSE SPLIT: 1 of 20
FA
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017My Watchlist Of The Gold Mining Players In The Red Hot BC Golden Triangle Par.. 
Chart MAKENA RESOURCES
Duration : Period :
Makena Resources Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.