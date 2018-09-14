Makena Provides Corporate Update

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 13, 2018) - Makena Resources Inc. (CSE: MKNA) (the "Company" or "Makena") announces that, the Company continues to perform due diligence on the property located in close proximity to the Forrest Kerr Gold property under exploration by Aben Resources Ltd, as previously announced on August 10 , 2018.

In other news, the Company anticipates closing on or about September 19, 2018 on its previously announced Moosehead North Gold Claims announced on August 8, 2018.

Additionally, further to its news release dated August 14, 2018, it is no longer proceeding with the proposed acquisition to acquire a company who holds the Black Spruce Gold project located in Newfoundland.

