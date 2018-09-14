Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Makena Resources    CANSF   CA56087W2067

MAKENA RESOURCES (CANSF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Makena Provides Corporate Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/14/2018 | 07:05am CEST

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 13, 2018) - Makena Resources Inc. (CSE: MKNA) (the "Company" or "Makena") announces that, the Company continues to perform due diligence on the property located in close proximity to the Forrest Kerr Gold property under exploration by Aben Resources Ltd, as previously announced on August 10 , 2018.

In other news, the Company anticipates closing on or about September 19, 2018 on its previously announced Moosehead North Gold Claims announced on August 8, 2018.

Additionally, further to its news release dated August 14, 2018, it is no longer proceeding with the proposed acquisition to acquire a company who holds the Black Spruce Gold project located in Newfoundland.

If you would like to be added to Makena's news distribution list please send your email address to info@makenaresources.com

About Makena Resources

Makena Resources is a Canadian-based junior exploration company focused on creating shareholder value through discoveries and strategic development of its assets in Canada.

Contact Information:

Tel: 1.604.685.5150
Fax: 1(604) 689-1733
"Spencer Smyl"
President, Secretary, Director
makenaresources.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements including those related to future potential acquisitions. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties such as negotiation and consummation of acquisition agreements, receipt of exchange approval and other risks as set out in the Company's periodic disclosure documents. Actual results may differ materially from those currently expected or forecast in such statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of this release.


© Newsfilecorp 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MAKENA RESOURCES
07:05aMakena Provides Corporate Update
NE
08/14Makena Resources Quadruples Land Position in Emerging Moosehead Gold District
NE
08/10Makena Resources in Due Diligence Phase on Prospective Property in B.C.'s Gol..
NE
08/09Makena Resources to Explore Its Moosehead Northeast Gold Claims in Newfoundla..
NE
08/08Makena Resources Acquires Moosehead North Gold Claims in Newfoundland
NE
2017CSE New Listing - Makena Resources Commences Trading on the Canadian Securiti..
NE
2017MAKENA RESOURCES : REVERSE SPLIT: 1 of 20
FA
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017My Watchlist Of The Gold Mining Players In The Red Hot BC Golden Triangle Par.. 
Chart MAKENA RESOURCES
Duration : Period :
Makena Resources Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.