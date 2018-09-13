Malachite Resources : Change of Director's Interest Notice - James Dean

Log in
09/13/2018

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity MALACHITE RESOURCES LIMITED

ABN

86 075 613 268

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

James Dean

Date of last notice

11 December 2017

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and Indirect

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

AGIO Capital Corporation Limited (NZ Company No. 1805740) as trustee of The Dean Family NZ Trust. Mr. Dean is a beneficiary of The Dean Family NZ Trust

Construction Equipment Finance Limited . Mr. Dean is sole Director.

Date of change

12 September 2018

No. of securities held prior to change

20,378,246 fully paid Ordinary Shares 30,638,834 fully paid Ordinary Shares

1.5 Convertible Note on the following terms:

  • • Issue Price of each Note - $50,000;

  • • Term of Notes - 1 October 2018;

  • • Interest Rate - 15% per annum;

  • • Conversion - at the election of Noteholders at any time; and

  • • Conversion Price - Lesser of or $0.015 or 20% discount to the 30 Day VWAP at the time of conversion.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Class

Ordinary Shares

Number acquired

484,973

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

$0.0030

No. of securities held after change

20,863,219 fully paid Ordinary Shares 30,638,834 fully paid Ordinary Shares

1.5 Convertible Note on the following terms:

  • • Issue Price of each Note - $50,000;

  • • Term of Notes - 1 October 2018;

  • • Interest Rate - 15% per annum;

  • • Conversion - at the election of Noteholders at any time; and

  • • Conversion Price - Lesser of or $0.015 or 20% discount to the 30 Day VWAP at the time of conversion.

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

On-market purchase

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

NIL

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder

(if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

13 September 2018

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

Malachite Resources Ltd. published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 00:17:06 UTC



