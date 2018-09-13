Malachite Resources : Change of Director's Interest Notice - James Dean

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity MALACHITE RESOURCES LIMITED

86 075 613 268

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director James Dean Date of last notice 11 December 2017

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Direct and Indirect Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. AGIO Capital Corporation Limited (NZ Company No. 1805740) as trustee of The Dean Family NZ Trust. Mr. Dean is a beneficiary of The Dean Family NZ Trust Construction Equipment Finance Limited . Mr. Dean is sole Director. Date of change 12 September 2018 No. of securities held prior to change 20,378,246 fully paid Ordinary Shares 30,638,834 fully paid Ordinary Shares 1.5 Convertible Note on the following terms: • Issue Price of each Note - $50,000;

• Term of Notes - 1 October 2018;

• Interest Rate - 15% per annum;

• Conversion - at the election of Noteholders at any time; and • Conversion Price - Lesser of or $0.015 or 20% discount to the 30 Day VWAP at the time of conversion.

Class Ordinary Shares Number acquired 484,973 Number disposed Nil Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation $0.0030 No. of securities held after change 20,863,219 fully paid Ordinary Shares 30,638,834 fully paid Ordinary Shares 1.5 Convertible Note on the following terms: • Issue Price of each Note - $50,000;

• Term of Notes - 1 October 2018;

• Interest Rate - 15% per annum;

• Conversion - at the election of Noteholders at any time; and

• Conversion Price - Lesser of or $0.015 or 20% discount to the 30 Day VWAP at the time of conversion. Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back On-market purchase

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract NIL Nature of interest Name of registered holder (if issued securities) Date of change No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed Interest acquired Interest disposed Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required? No If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period? If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

13 September 2018

