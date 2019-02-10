Malachite Resources : Final Director's Interest Notice - Andrew McMillan

Appendix 3Z
Final Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.3
Name of entity MALACHITE RESOURCES LIMITED
86 075 613 268
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of director
Andrew C. K. McMillan
Date of last notice
7 December 2017
Date that director ceased to be director
11 February 2019
Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder
Number & class of securities
37,564,679 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
2.0 x Convertible Notes on the following terms:
• Issue Price of each Note - $50,000;
• Term of Notes - 1 October 2018;
• Interest Rate - 15% per annum;
• Conversion - at the election of Noteholders at any time; and
• Conversion Price - Lesser of $0.015 or 20% discount to the 30 Day VWAP at the time of conversion.
Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder
Name of holder & nature of interest
Number & class of securities
Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts
Detail of contract
NIL
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
No. and class of securities to which interest relates
11 February 2019
