MALACHITE RESOURCES LTD    MAR   AU000000MAR2

MALACHITE RESOURCES LTD (MAR)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/07
0.001 AUD   --.--%
08:20pMALACHITE RESOURCES : Final Director's Interest Notice - Andrew McMillan
PU
08:05pMALACHITE RESOURCES : Mr. Andrew McMillan resigns as a Director
PU
2018MALACHITE RESOURCES : Exploration Results - Lorena Gold Project
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Malachite Resources : Final Director's Interest Notice - Andrew McMillan

0
02/10/2019 | 08:20pm EST

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.3

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity MALACHITE RESOURCES LIMITED

ABN

86 075 613 268

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director

Andrew C. K. McMillan

Date of last notice

7 December 2017

Date that director ceased to be director

11 February 2019

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

37,564,679 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

2.0 x Convertible Notes on the following terms:

  • • Issue Price of each Note - $50,000;

  • • Term of Notes - 1 October 2018;

  • • Interest Rate - 15% per annum;

  • • Conversion - at the election of Noteholders at any time; and

  • • Conversion Price - Lesser of $0.015 or 20% discount to the 30 Day VWAP at the time of conversion.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Z Page 1

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest

Number & class of securities

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract

NIL

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which interest relates

11 February 2019

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Z Page 2

11/3/2002

Disclaimer

Malachite Resources Ltd. published this content on 11 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2019 01:19:00 UTC
