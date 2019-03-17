Malachite Resources : Financial Report Half Year Ended 31 December 2018 0 03/17/2019 | 06:14pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields MALACHITE RESOURCES LIMITED A.B.N 86 075 613 268 INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018 Page Directors' report 2 Auditor's independence declaration 6 Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income 7 Consolidated statement of financial position 8 Consolidated statement of changes in equity 9 Consolidated statement of cash flows 10 Notes to the consolidated financial statements 11 Directors' declaration 17 Independent auditor's review report 18 This Interim financial report does not include all the notes of the type normally included in an annual financial report. Accordingly, this report is to be read in conjunction with the annual report for the year ended 30 June 2018 and any public announcements made by Malachite Resources Limited during the interim reporting period in accordance with the continuous disclosure requirements of the Corporations Act 2001. DIRECTORS' REPORT DIRECTORS' REPORT Your directors present their report on the consolidated entity consisting of Malachite Resources Limited ("Malachite") and the entities it controlled (together, the 'Group') at the end of, or during, the half-year ended 31 December 2018 ("Period"). DIRECTORS The names of the Malachite Resources Limited's directors in office during the half-year and until the date of this report are as below. Directors were in office for this entire period unless otherwise stated. Mr T Cuthbertson (Non-Executive Chairman)

Mr J. Dean (Non-Executive Director)

Mr A McMillan (Non-Executive Director) (Resigned 11 February 2019) REVIEW OF RESULTS AND OPERATIONS During the Period the Group's main business activity was the Lorena Gold Project ("Lorena" or "Project") near Cloncurry in northwest Queensland. LORENA Lorena Gold Project - (ML7147, MLs 90192 to 90196, EPM 18189, EPM18908) The Lorena Gold Project ("Project") is a joint venture between Volga Elderberry Pty Ltd ("Volga"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Malachite, Cloncurry Gold Recovery Management Pty Ltd as manager for and on behalf of the Cloncurry Gold Recovery Joint Venture ("CGR") and Ore Processing Services Pty Ltd ("OPS"). The joint venture interests in the Project are Volga 55%, CGR 30% and OPS 15% for the open cut operation. BIM Metals Pty Ltd is the joint venture manager of the Project. During the first quarter of the Period 38,472 tonnes of ore were processed by the joint venture at an average grade of 3.34g/t Au with an average recovery of 74% to produce 3,048 ozs of gold. Gold production for the Period was lower than original project forecasts. During the second quarter of the Period 33,849 tonnes of ore were processed at an average grade of 3.33g/t Au with an average recovery of 53% to produce 2,185 ozs of gold; this was also lower than original project forecasts. Gold production levels were below expectation due to head grade, metallurgical recoveries and plant usage all being lower than forecast. Gold recoveries during the quarter were lower than expected due to problems with availability of cyanide (due to working capital constraints), differing ore mineralogy than expected and the presence of cyanide soluble copper in the ore. During the Period Malachite conducted a program of three drill holes designed to evaluate the down-plunge extension to the A Lode gold mineralization being mined by the joint venture in the Lorena open pit. Drill hole LRD125 reported 12m @ 0.8g/t Au and 0.3% Cu, containing a 1m maximum value of 2g/t Au. Although the Lorena A Lode structure was intersected, the low average grade of the intercept indicates that continuous high-grade gold mineralisation has not been intersected down-plunge to the southeast of the current open cut resource. In December 2018, Chinova Resources Pty Ltd (Chinova) withdrew a working capital financing facility, which they had previously extended to joint venture participants to fund ongoing operations. Volga has initiated a Dispute Resolution process in accordance with the terms of the Joint Venture Deed dealing with numerous matters, which principally relate to achieving a reconciliation of historical expenditure of the joint venture, the contribution obligations of each parties to the joint venture (including cash calls made by the Manager to the joint venturers) and the future conduct of the joint venture. Until a reconciliation is finalised, Volga is unable to confirm its financial position in relation to the joint venture and any past or future cash calls. Chinova has provided loan funds to the joint venture on Volga's behalf on the basis that the loan balance is to be repaid, as a priority, from Volga's share of funds that would normally be remitted to Volga from the sale of gold produce by the Lorena Gold Project. Until a reconciliation is finalised, Volga is unable to confirm its financial position in relation to the loan, as it relates to historical joint venture expenditure. DIRECTORS' REPORT (CONTINUED) Malachite has received a notice on behalf of OPS requiring payment of an outstanding loan amount (being $574,342.49 as at 20 February 2019). Malachite is taking legal advice with respect to its obligations under the loan in the context of a review of historical joint venture expenditure. The Joint Venture Manager has recently provided a cashflow forecast which is less favourable than originally anticipated. Volga is reviewing these forecasts in the context of future operations and the ongoing dispute in relation to the treatment of historical expenditure. OTHER TENEMENTS Tooloom Gold Project (EL6263) The Group relinquished EL6263 during the Period. The Group has no further interest in this project. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE During the Period the consolidated net loss of the Group was $5.709 million (2017: loss of $0.935 million) which reflected: • Expenses of $0.359 million incurred in the development of the Lorena Gold Project and on exploration tenements;

• Impairment of the Lorena Gold Project of $4.565 million based on poor performance to date from the open cut operations, the ongoing dispute with joint venture parties and uncertainty relating to the amount that may be recoverable from the project as a whole; and

• Expenses of $0.785 million for corporate administration and financing. CASH FLOWS During the Period, the Group had negative cash flow from operations of $0.730 million (2017: negative cash flow of $0.779 million). During the Period the Group: • issued 52.5 Series D Convertible Notes with a total face value of $2,625,000;

• redeemed 25 Series B Convertible Notes with a total face value of $250,000; and

• issued 25,460,475 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares for the conversion of 1.5 Series A Convertible Notes and redeemed 1 Series A Convertible Note with a face value of $50,000. Cash at 31 December 2018 was $1.544 million (2017: $0.061 million). FINANCIAL POSITION Total equity decreased from $6.986 million as at 30 June 2018 to $1.350 million as at 31 December 2018 as a result of a net loss of $5.709 million, including a write down to the investment value of the Lorena project of $4.565 million. The write down of the Project was a result of gold production from the open cut being materially lower than forecast as noted in the review of operations above. At 31 December 2018, the Group had liabilities in respect of unsecured Convertible Notes of $5.506 million, an unsecured loan held by OPS of $0.568 million, and unsecured loans held by Key Management Personnel (KMP) of $0.14 million. DIRECTORS' REPORT (CONTINUED) GOING CONCERN At 31 December 2018, the Group has current liabilities amounting to $7.516 million (30 June 2018: $5.071 million). The Group's cash position at balance date was $1.544 million which will not be sufficient to fund the Group's forecast cash outflows from operations for the period to 31 March 2020. The Group currently relies on the Lorena Gold Project for its continuing viability and for its ability to continue as a going concern and to meet its debts and commitments. As a result of these matters, there is a material uncertainty related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on whether the Group will continue as a going concern and, therefore, whether it will realise its assets and settle its liabilities and commitments in the normal course of business and at the amounts stated in the financial report. The continuing viability of the Group and its ability to continue as a going concern and meet its debts and commitments as and when they fall due are dependent upon the Group being successful with some or all of the following: • achieving a positive outcome in respect of the dispute with the Lorena joint venture partners relating to the Lorena Gold Project;

• improved performance from remaining open cut operations at Lorena Gold Project;

• the commencement of toll treating of third party ore at Lorena;

• continuing the Lorena Gold Project via an extension of the open cut or an underground operation;

• extending the maturity date of the Series A Convertible Notes to 31 March 2020;

• raising equity or debt through the capital markets;

• the possibility of successfully sourcing an alternative project in which the Group might participate; or

• entering into a corporate transaction. The Group has a successful track record over many years of raising new capital from both existing shareholders and strategic investors. The Group has also been successful in the past in extending the term of the Convertible Notes and raising additional funds when required. On that basis the directors believe it is reasonable to expect that the Group will be successful in some of the above matters and, accordingly, have prepared the financial report on a going concern basis. At this time, the directors are of the opinion that no asset is likely to be realised for an amount less than the amount at which it is recorded in the financial report at 31 December 2018. Accordingly, no adjustments have been made to the financial report relating to the recoverability and classification of asset carrying amounts or the amounts and classification of liabilities that might be necessary should the Group not continue as a going concern. The financial report for the year ended 31 December 2018 contains an independent auditor's review report which includes an emphasis of matter paragraph in regard to the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt about the Group's ability to continue as a going concern. AFTER BALANCE DATE EVENTS The Group received a notice on behalf of OPS requiring payment of an outstanding loan amount (being $574,342.49 as at 20 February 2019). The Group is taking legal advice with respect to its obligations under the loan in the context of a review of historical joint venture expenditure and its dispute with the Lorena Gold Project joint venture parties. In February 2019, the Lorena Joint Venture Manager provided a cash flow forecast which is less favourable than originally anticipated. However, Volga is reviewing these forecasts in the context of ongoing operations and the dispute in relation to the treatment of historical expenditure. There are no other matters or circumstances that have arisen since 31 December 2018 which significantly affected or may significantly affect the operations of the Group, the results of those operations, or the state of affairs of the Group in future financial years. DIRECTORS' REPORT (CONTINUED) AUDITOR'S INDEPENDENCE DECLARATION A copy of the auditors' independence declaration as required under section 307C of the Corporations Act 2001 is attached. Signed in accordance with a resolution of the directors. On behalf of the Directors Terry Cuthbertson Non-Executive Chairman Sydney, 15 March 2019 Attachments Original document

