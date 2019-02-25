Malachite Resources : Lorena Gold Mine Update

ASX Announcement

26 February 2019

Lorena Gold Mine Update

Malachite Resources Limited (ASX Code: MAR) ("Malachite") advises operational performance at the Lorena Gold Mine ("Lorena Project") during the course of January 2019 has continued well below expectations. Malachite's interest in the Lorena Project is held by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Volga Elderberry Pty Ltd ("Volga").

Malachite further advises that Volga has issued a Dispute Notice to the other joint venture parties in accordance with the terms of the Joint Venture Deed.

The Project is located about 15km east of Cloncurry in northwest Queensland and is a joint venture between Volga, Cloncurry Gold Recovery Management Pty Ltd ("CGR") and Ore Processing Services Pty Ltd (OPS). CGR is the manager of a joint venture between Chinova Resources Pty Ltd (70%) and BIM Gold Pty Ltd (30%). BIM Metals Pty Ltd is the Joint Venture Manager.

Each party's interest in the Open Cut operations at Lorena is as follows:

Joint Venture Participant Equity Interest in Open Cut - Lorena Gold Project Volga 55% CGR 30% OPS 15%

The head grade, metallurgical recoveries and plant usage were all lower than forecast over the month of January continuing the trend observed during the December quarter even though the operation has moved into processing of the expected higher grade sulphide ore.

Mining

In January 2019, ore delivered from the pit above 1 g/t totalled 32,852 tonnes of low grade material at 1.69g/t Au and 17,882 tonnes at 9.54 g/t Au for a month total of 50,734 tonnes at weighted average grade of 4.46 g/t Au. In addition, there was 4,236 tonnes of copper ore mined and stockpiled separately.

Higher than anticipated water flow rates in the pit required additional dewatering facilities and hindered pit production.

During January, the operations continue to experience difficulties with variable distribution of grade inside the mineralised zone. As a result the overall average grade of ore delivered for processing was lower than anticipated throughout the month.

Processing

The site processed 4,650 t of ore at an average rate of 23 t/hr during January 2019. Plant utilisation was well under target at 29% due to the stop/start of the processing plant from working capital

constraints impacting on cyanide purchases. The feed grade processed through the plant averaged 1.92 g/t gold with an average recovery of 45.3 %. This was below forecast and largely a function of the stop/start of the processing plant. The site poured 174 ounces of gold for January 2019.

Monthly Mining physicals - January 2019:

Lorena EX-Pit Jan-18 Feb-18 Mar-18 Apr-18 Aug-18 Sep- Oct- Nov-18 Dec- Jan-19 YTD PTD 18 18 18 Fresh Ore (BCM) 3,493 10,282 23,880 21,564 633 1,669 7,856 5,584 7,291 6,386 88,638 88,638 Total Ore Tonnes 8,775 25,830 59,991 54,172 1,588 4,188 21,996 15,634 20,415 17,882 230,471 230,471 Average Ore Grade g/t 2.42 2.42 2.42 3.71 10.12 5.28 3.39 2.01 3.99 9.54 3.58 3.58 Copper Ore (Tonnes) - - - - - - - - 92 4,236 4,328 4,328 Mineralised Waste (tonnes) 1,155 298 - - - - - - - 32,852 34,305 35,954 NAF Waste (BCM) 95,662 84,630 98,101 80,532 19,152 41,471 47,568 22,697 14,875 23,626 528,314 774,688 PAF Waste (BCM) 32,688 18,812 7,015 14,148 396 5,240 26,186 7,565 38,472 21,564 172,086 420,110 Oxide (BCM) - - - - - - - - 2,680 Total Waste (BCM) 129,505 103,739 105,117 94,680 19,548 46,710 73,754 30,262 53,439 82,278 739,032 1,005,855 Total Waste & Ore (BCM) 132,998 114,021 128,997 116,244 20,181 48,379 81,610 35,846 60,730 88,664 827,670 1,094,493 Miscellaneous - - TSF & Construction BCM 796 1,533 - 6,876 - - 792 1,368 11,364 39,653 Rehandle BCM 6,110 72 1,390 - - - 396 1,764 - 1,584 11,316 13,459

ROM Stocks - 31st January 2019 Tonnes Au g/t Medium Grade (Oxides) 39,376 3.63 Low Grade (Oxides) 20,888 2.55 Old Heap Leach (Oxides) 19,463 3.20 Low Grade 2-5g/t (Fresh) 3,938 2.36 High Grade 5g/t + (Fresh) 22,768 7.57 Crushed Low Grade (1-2g/t) 9,896 2.36 Crushed High Grade (5g/t +) 10,834 6.53 Total & Average Grade of Stocks 127,163 4.20 Mineralised Waste 1-2g/t (Fresh) 32,852 1.69 Monthly Processing physicals:

Comissioning Processing Monthly Physicals April & May-18 Jun-18 Jul-18 Aug-18 Sep-18 Oct-18 Nov-18 Dec-18 Jan-19 YTD PTD Total Crushed Tonnes (dmt) 16,974 16,001 18,606 14,925 13,768 22,605 17,920 13,466 18,032 119,322 152,297 Tonnes Processed (dmt) 16,372 9,965 15,453 10,225 12,794 16,535 11,145 6,169 4,650 76,971 103,309 Feed Rate (dmt/op.hr) 17.7 22.5 27 23 27 27 27 30 23 26.2 24.7 Mill Run Time 923 444 576 435 469 612 418 236 194 2,941 4,308 Mill Utilisation (%) 65% 73% 91% 69% 77% 91% 64% 36% 29% 78% 72% Gold Head Grade (g/t) 2.44 2.66 3.21 3.43 3.41 3.86 3.31 1.94 1.92 3.25 3.06 Tail Grade (g/t) 1.16 1.28 0.94 0.83 0.82 1.04 1.85 1.11 1.10 1.08 1.11 Gold Recovery % 52% 52% 71% 76% 76% 73% 44% 43% 43% 65% 62% Total Gold Production (oz) 670 442 1,128 855 1,065 1,499 523 165 123 5,358 6,470 Gold Poured (Oz) 254 172 799 1,111 563 1,134 616 559 174 4,957 5,383 Gold in Circuit (Oz) 416 687 1,016 760 1,262 1,627 1,534 1,139 1,088 Note: Numbers in red still to be finalised by assay results

Joint Venture Matters and OPS Loan

As previously reported, Chinova Resources Pty Ltd (Chinova) has withdrawn a working capital financing facility, which had previously been extended to joint venture participants to fund ongoing operations.

Volga has repeatedly requested that the Joint Venture Manager provide detailed information in relation to project cash calls issued by the Joint Venture Manager to Chinova and paid by Chinova on behalf of the Company. Volga has also requested detailed project information and presentations presented to joint venture partners so that it can properly assess project returns. Volga is unable to properly assess its position in relation to the joint venture and future cash calls until this information is provided by the Joint Venture Manager. The Joint Venture Manager has provided a cashflow forecast which is less favourable than originally anticipated. However, Volga is reviewing these forecasts in the context of ongoing operations and the dispute in relation to the treatment of historical expenditure.

Malachite has received a notice on behalf of OPS requiring payment of an outstanding loan amount (being $574,342.49 as at 20 February 2019). Malachite is taking legal advice with respect to its obligations under the loan in the context of a review of historical joint venture expenditure.

Volga has initiated a Dispute Resolution process in accordance with the terms of the Joint Venture Agreement dealing with numerous matters, which principally relate to achieving a reconciliation of historical joint venture expenditure and the future conduct of the joint venture.

Further Information

