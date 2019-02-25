Log in
Malachite Resources : Lorena Gold Mine Update

02/25/2019 | 07:08pm EST

ASX Announcement

ASX Code: MAR

26 February 2019

Lorena Gold Mine Update

Malachite Resources Limited (ASX Code: MAR) ("Malachite") advises operational performance at the Lorena Gold Mine ("Lorena Project") during the course of January 2019 has continued well below expectations. Malachite's interest in the Lorena Project is held by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Volga Elderberry Pty Ltd ("Volga").

Malachite further advises that Volga has issued a Dispute Notice to the other joint venture parties in accordance with the terms of the Joint Venture Deed.

The Project is located about 15km east of Cloncurry in northwest Queensland and is a joint venture between Volga, Cloncurry Gold Recovery Management Pty Ltd ("CGR") and Ore Processing Services Pty Ltd (OPS). CGR is the manager of a joint venture between Chinova Resources Pty Ltd (70%) and BIM Gold Pty Ltd (30%). BIM Metals Pty Ltd is the Joint Venture Manager.

Each party's interest in the Open Cut operations at Lorena is as follows:

Joint Venture Participant

Equity Interest in Open Cut -

Lorena Gold Project

Volga

55%

CGR

30%

OPS

15%

The head grade, metallurgical recoveries and plant usage were all lower than forecast over the month of January continuing the trend observed during the December quarter even though the operation has moved into processing of the expected higher grade sulphide ore.

Mining

In January 2019, ore delivered from the pit above 1 g/t totalled 32,852 tonnes of low grade material at 1.69g/t Au and 17,882 tonnes at 9.54 g/t Au for a month total of 50,734 tonnes at weighted average grade of 4.46 g/t Au. In addition, there was 4,236 tonnes of copper ore mined and stockpiled separately.

Higher than anticipated water flow rates in the pit required additional dewatering facilities and hindered pit production.

During January, the operations continue to experience difficulties with variable distribution of grade inside the mineralised zone. As a result the overall average grade of ore delivered for processing was lower than anticipated throughout the month.

Processing

The site processed 4,650 t of ore at an average rate of 23 t/hr during January 2019. Plant utilisation was well under target at 29% due to the stop/start of the processing plant from working capital

Malachite Resources Limited ABN 86 075 613 268

Level 4, 283 George Street, Sydney NSW 2000

P O Box R1295, Royal Exchange NSW 1225 Tel: (02) 9251 0032www.malachite.com.au

constraints impacting on cyanide purchases. The feed grade processed through the plant averaged 1.92 g/t gold with an average recovery of 45.3 %. This was below forecast and largely a function of the stop/start of the processing plant. The site poured 174 ounces of gold for January 2019.

Monthly Mining physicals - January 2019:

Lorena EX-Pit

Jan-18

Feb-18

Mar-18

Apr-18

Aug-18

Sep-

Oct-

Nov-18

Dec-

Jan-19

YTD

PTD

18

18

18

Fresh Ore (BCM)

3,493

10,282

23,880

21,564

633

1,669

7,856

5,584

7,291

6,386

88,638

88,638

Total Ore Tonnes

8,775

25,830

59,991

54,172

1,588

4,188

21,996

15,634

20,415 17,882

230,471

230,471

Average Ore Grade g/t

2.42

2.42

2.42

3.71

10.12

5.28

3.39

2.01

3.99

9.54

3.58

3.58

Copper Ore (Tonnes)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

92

4,236

4,328

4,328

Mineralised Waste

(tonnes)

1,155

298

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

32,852

34,305

35,954

NAF Waste (BCM)

95,662

84,630

98,101

80,532

19,152

41,471

47,568

22,697

14,875

23,626

528,314

774,688

PAF Waste (BCM)

32,688

18,812

7,015

14,148

396

5,240

26,186

7,565

38,472

21,564

172,086

420,110

Oxide (BCM)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2,680

Total Waste (BCM)

129,505

103,739

105,117

94,680

19,548

46,710

73,754

30,262

53,439

82,278

739,032

1,005,855

Total Waste & Ore

(BCM)

132,998

114,021

128,997

116,244

20,181

48,379

81,610

35,846

60,730

88,664

827,670

1,094,493

Miscellaneous

-

-

TSF & Construction BCM

796

1,533

-

6,876

-

-

792

1,368

11,364

39,653

Rehandle BCM

6,110

72

1,390

-

-

-

396

1,764

-

1,584

11,316

13,459

ROM Stocks - 31st January 2019

Tonnes

Au g/t

Medium Grade (Oxides)

39,376

3.63

Low Grade (Oxides)

20,888

2.55

Old Heap Leach (Oxides)

19,463

3.20

Low Grade 2-5g/t (Fresh)

3,938

2.36

High Grade 5g/t + (Fresh)

22,768

7.57

Crushed Low Grade (1-2g/t)

9,896

2.36

Crushed High Grade (5g/t +)

10,834

6.53

Total & Average Grade of Stocks

127,163

4.20

Mineralised Waste 1-2g/t (Fresh)

32,852

1.69

Monthly Processing physicals:

Comissioning

Processing Monthly

Physicals

April & May-18

Jun-18

Jul-18

Aug-18

Sep-18

Oct-18

Nov-18

Dec-18

Jan-19

YTD

PTD Total

Crushed Tonnes (dmt)

16,974

16,001

18,606

14,925

13,768

22,605

17,920

13,466

18,032

119,322

152,297

Tonnes Processed (dmt)

16,372

9,965

15,453

10,225

12,794

16,535

11,145

6,169

4,650

76,971

103,309

Feed Rate (dmt/op.hr)

17.7

22.5

27

23

27

27

27

30

23

26.2

24.7

Mill Run Time

923

444

576

435

469

612

418

236

194

2,941

4,308

Mill Utilisation (%)

65%

73%

91%

69%

77%

91%

64%

36%

29%

78%

72%

Gold Head Grade (g/t)

2.44

2.66

3.21

3.43

3.41

3.86

3.31

1.94

1.92

3.25

3.06

Tail Grade (g/t)

1.16

1.28

0.94

0.83

0.82

1.04

1.85

1.11

1.10

1.08

1.11

Gold Recovery %

52%

52%

71%

76%

76%

73%

44%

43%

43%

65%

62%

Total Gold Production (oz)

670

442

1,128

855

1,065

1,499

523

165

123

5,358

6,470

Gold Poured (Oz)

254

172

799

1,111

563

1,134

616

559

174

4,957

5,383

Gold in Circuit (Oz)

416

687

1,016

760

1,262

1,627

1,534

1,139

1,088

Note: Numbers in red still to be finalised by assay results

Joint Venture Matters and OPS Loan

As previously reported, Chinova Resources Pty Ltd (Chinova) has withdrawn a working capital financing facility, which had previously been extended to joint venture participants to fund ongoing operations.

Volga has repeatedly requested that the Joint Venture Manager provide detailed information in relation to project cash calls issued by the Joint Venture Manager to Chinova and paid by Chinova on behalf of the Company. Volga has also requested detailed project information and presentations presented to joint venture partners so that it can properly assess project returns. Volga is unable to properly assess its position in relation to the joint venture and future cash calls until this information is provided by the Joint Venture Manager. The Joint Venture Manager has provided a cashflow forecast which is less favourable than originally anticipated. However, Volga is reviewing these forecasts in the context of ongoing operations and the dispute in relation to the treatment of historical expenditure.

Malachite has received a notice on behalf of OPS requiring payment of an outstanding loan amount (being $574,342.49 as at 20 February 2019). Malachite is taking legal advice with respect to its obligations under the loan in the context of a review of historical joint venture expenditure.

Volga has initiated a Dispute Resolution process in accordance with the terms of the Joint Venture Agreement dealing with numerous matters, which principally relate to achieving a reconciliation of historical joint venture expenditure and the future conduct of the joint venture.

Further Information

For further information, please contact the Company on (02) 9251 0032 or by email at info@malachite.com.au or visit the Company's website at www.malachite.com.au

Disclaimer

Malachite Resources Ltd. published this content on 26 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2019 00:07:03 UTC
