Malachite Resources : Lorena Gold Mine Update

Malachite Resources Limited (ASX Code: MAR) ("Malachite") advises operational performance at the Lorena Gold Mine ("Lorena Project") during the course of January 2019 has continued well below expectations. Malachite's interest in the Lorena Project is held by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Volga Elderberry Pty Ltd ("Volga").
Malachite further advises that Volga has issued a Dispute Notice to the other joint venture parties in accordance with the terms of the Joint Venture Deed.
The Project is located about 15km east of Cloncurry in northwest Queensland and is a joint venture between Volga, Cloncurry Gold Recovery Management Pty Ltd ("CGR") and Ore Processing Services Pty Ltd (OPS). CGR is the manager of a joint venture between Chinova Resources Pty Ltd (70%) and BIM Gold Pty Ltd (30%). BIM Metals Pty Ltd is the Joint Venture Manager.
Each party's interest in the Open Cut operations at Lorena is as follows:
Joint Venture Participant
Equity Interest in Open Cut -
Lorena Gold Project
Volga
55%
CGR
30%
OPS
15%
The head grade, metallurgical recoveries and plant usage were all lower than forecast over the month of January continuing the trend observed during the December quarter even though the operation has moved into processing of the expected higher grade sulphide ore.
Mining
In January 2019, ore delivered from the pit above 1 g/t totalled 32,852 tonnes of low grade material at 1.69g/t Au and 17,882 tonnes at 9.54 g/t Au for a month total of 50,734 tonnes at weighted average grade of 4.46 g/t Au. In addition, there was 4,236 tonnes of copper ore mined and stockpiled separately.
Higher than anticipated water flow rates in the pit required additional dewatering facilities and hindered pit production.
During January, the operations continue to experience difficulties with variable distribution of grade inside the mineralised zone. As a result the overall average grade of ore delivered for processing was lower than anticipated throughout the month.
Processing
The site processed 4,650 t of ore at an average rate of 23 t/hr during January 2019. Plant utilisation was well under target at 29% due to the stop/start of the processing plant from working capital
constraints impacting on cyanide purchases. The feed grade processed through the plant averaged 1.92 g/t gold with an average recovery of 45.3 %. This was below forecast and largely a function of the stop/start of the processing plant. The site poured 174 ounces of gold for January 2019.
Monthly Mining physicals - January 2019:
Lorena EX-Pit
Jan-18
Feb-18
Mar-18
Apr-18
Aug-18
Sep-
Oct-
Nov-18
Dec-
Jan-19
YTD
PTD
18
18
18
Fresh Ore (BCM)
3,493
10,282
23,880
21,564
633
1,669
7,856
5,584
7,291
6,386
88,638
88,638
Total Ore Tonnes
8,775
25,830
59,991
54,172
1,588
4,188
21,996
15,634
20,415 17,882
230,471
230,471
Average Ore Grade g/t
2.42
2.42
2.42
3.71
10.12
5.28
3.39
2.01
3.99
9.54
3.58
3.58
Copper Ore (Tonnes)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
92
4,236
4,328
4,328
Mineralised Waste
(tonnes)
1,155
298
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
32,852
34,305
35,954
NAF Waste (BCM)
95,662
84,630
98,101
80,532
19,152
41,471
47,568
22,697
14,875
23,626
528,314
774,688
PAF Waste (BCM)
32,688
18,812
7,015
14,148
396
5,240
26,186
7,565
38,472
21,564
172,086
420,110
Oxide (BCM)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
2,680
Total Waste (BCM)
129,505
103,739
105,117
94,680
19,548
46,710
73,754
30,262
53,439
82,278
739,032
1,005,855
Total Waste & Ore
(BCM)
132,998
114,021
128,997
116,244
20,181
48,379
81,610
35,846
60,730
88,664
827,670
1,094,493
Miscellaneous
-
-
TSF & Construction BCM
796
1,533
-
6,876
-
-
792
1,368
11,364
39,653
Rehandle BCM
6,110
72
1,390
-
-
-
396
1,764
-
1,584
11,316
13,459
ROM Stocks - 31st January 2019
Tonnes
Au g/t
Medium Grade (Oxides)
39,376
3.63
Low Grade (Oxides)
20,888
2.55
Old Heap Leach (Oxides)
19,463
3.20
Low Grade 2-5g/t (Fresh)
3,938
2.36
High Grade 5g/t + (Fresh)
22,768
7.57
Crushed Low Grade (1-2g/t)
9,896
2.36
Crushed High Grade (5g/t +)
10,834
6.53
Total & Average Grade of Stocks
127,163
4.20
Mineralised Waste 1-2g/t (Fresh)
32,852
1.69
Monthly Processing physicals:
Comissioning
Processing Monthly
Physicals
April & May-18
Jun-18
Jul-18
Aug-18
Sep-18
Oct-18
Nov-18
Dec-18
Jan-19
YTD
PTD Total
Crushed Tonnes (dmt)
16,974
16,001
18,606
14,925
13,768
22,605
17,920
13,466
18,032
119,322
152,297
Tonnes Processed (dmt)
16,372
9,965
15,453
10,225
12,794
16,535
11,145
6,169
4,650
76,971
103,309
Feed Rate (dmt/op.hr)
17.7
22.5
27
23
27
27
27
30
23
26.2
24.7
Mill Run Time
923
444
576
435
469
612
418
236
194
2,941
4,308
Mill Utilisation (%)
65%
73%
91%
69%
77%
91%
64%
36%
29%
78%
72%
Gold Head Grade (g/t)
2.44
2.66
3.21
3.43
3.41
3.86
3.31
1.94
1.92
3.25
3.06
Tail Grade (g/t)
1.16
1.28
0.94
0.83
0.82
1.04
1.85
1.11
1.10
1.08
1.11
Gold Recovery %
52%
52%
71%
76%
76%
73%
44%
43%
43%
65%
62%
Total Gold Production (oz)
670
442
1,128
855
1,065
1,499
523
165
123
5,358
6,470
Gold Poured (Oz)
254
172
799
1,111
563
1,134
616
559
174
4,957
5,383
Gold in Circuit (Oz)
416
687
1,016
760
1,262
1,627
1,534
1,139
1,088
Note: Numbers in red still to be finalised by assay results
Joint Venture Matters and OPS Loan
As previously reported, Chinova Resources Pty Ltd (Chinova) has withdrawn a working capital financing facility, which had previously been extended to joint venture participants to fund ongoing operations.
Volga has repeatedly requested that the Joint Venture Manager provide detailed information in relation to project cash calls issued by the Joint Venture Manager to Chinova and paid by Chinova on behalf of the Company. Volga has also requested detailed project information and presentations presented to joint venture partners so that it can properly assess project returns. Volga is unable to properly assess its position in relation to the joint venture and future cash calls until this information is provided by the Joint Venture Manager. The Joint Venture Manager has provided a cashflow forecast which is less favourable than originally anticipated. However, Volga is reviewing these forecasts in the context of ongoing operations and the dispute in relation to the treatment of historical expenditure.
Malachite has received a notice on behalf of OPS requiring payment of an outstanding loan amount (being $574,342.49 as at 20 February 2019). Malachite is taking legal advice with respect to its obligations under the loan in the context of a review of historical joint venture expenditure.
Volga has initiated a Dispute Resolution process in accordance with the terms of the Joint Venture Agreement dealing with numerous matters, which principally relate to achieving a reconciliation of historical joint venture expenditure and the future conduct of the joint venture.
