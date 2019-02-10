Log in
MALACHITE RESOURCES LTD    MAR   AU000000MAR2

MALACHITE RESOURCES LTD (MAR)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/07
0.001 AUD   --.--%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Malachite Resources : Mr. Andrew McMillan resigns as a Director

0
02/10/2019 | 08:05pm EST

ASX Announcement

ASX Code: MAR

11 February 2019

Mr. Andrew McMillan resigns as Director

Malachite Resources Limited (ASX Code: MAR) advises that Mr. Andrew McMillan has resigned as a Director of the Company.

The Company thanks Mr. McMillan for his valuable contribution as a Director since his appointment in 2012.

END

Information

For further information, please contact the Company on (02) 9251 0032 or by email at info@malachite.com.au or visit the Company's website at www.malachite.com.au

Malachite Resources Limited ABN 86 075 613 268

Level 4, 283 George Street, Sydney NSW 2000

P O Box R1295, Royal Exchange NSW 1225 Tel: (02) 9251 0032www.malachite.com.au

Disclaimer

Malachite Resources Ltd. published this content on 11 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2019 01:04:02 UTC
Chart MALACHITE RESOURCES LTD
Duration : Period :
Malachite Resources Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Geoffrey R. Hiller Chief Executive Officer
Terry Cuthbertson Non-Executive Chairman
James A. Dean Non-Executive Director
Andrew McMillan Non-Executive Director
Andrew J. Cooke Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MALACHITE RESOURCES LTD-50.00%0
BHP GROUP LTD3.21%120 474
BHP GROUP PLC3.11%120 474
RIO TINTO14.34%94 058
RIO TINTO LIMITED15.42%94 058
ANGLO AMERICAN10.70%35 209
