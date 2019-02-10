Malachite Resources : Mr. Andrew McMillan resigns as a Director

ASX Announcement
11 February 2019
Mr. Andrew McMillan resigns as Director
Malachite Resources Limited (ASX Code: MAR) advises that Mr. Andrew McMillan has resigned as a Director of the Company.
The Company thanks Mr. McMillan for his valuable contribution as a Director since his appointment in 2012.
Information
