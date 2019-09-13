Log in
Malaga Financial Corporation Announces 61st Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend

09/13/2019 | 11:57am EDT

PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif., Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malaga Financial Corporation (OTCPink:MLGF) announced today the declaration of a cash dividend in the amount of 25 cents per share to shareholders of record on September 23, 2019.  The dividend will be paid out on or about October 1, 2019.  Randy C. Bowers, President and CEO, remarked, “We are pleased that our financial condition and strong operating performance enable us to continue to reward our shareholders with a quarterly cash dividend. This 25 cent quarterly cash dividend represents a 4.35% annualized yield based on our most recent closing price of $23.00.”

Malaga Bank, a subsidiary of Malaga Financial Corporation, is a full-service community bank headquartered on the Palos Verdes Peninsula with six offices located in the South Bay area of Los Angeles.  For over ten years Malaga Bank has been consistently recommended by one of the nation’s leading independent bank rating and research firms, Bauer Financial Inc.  Malaga Bank was awarded their premier Top 5-Star rating for the 47th consecutive quarter as of June 2019.  Since 1985 Malaga has been delivering competitive banking services to residents and businesses of the South Bay, including real estate loan products custom-tailored to consumers and investors.  As the largest community bank in the South Bay, Malaga is proud of its continuing tradition of relationship-based banking and legendary customer service.  The Bank’s web site is located at www.malagabank.com.

Contact:         
Randy Bowers
Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer
Malaga Financial Corporation
(310) 375-9000
rbowers@malagabank.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
