MALAGA FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(MLGF)
MALAGA FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES 63rd CONSECUTIVE QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

03/13/2020 | 01:36pm EDT

PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif., March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malaga Financial Corporation (OTCPink:MLGF) announced today the declaration of a cash dividend in the amount of 25 cents per share to shareholders of record on March 24, 2020.  The dividend will be paid out on or about April 1, 2020.  Randy C. Bowers, Chairman, President and CEO, remarked, “We are pleased to announce the 25 cent quarterly dividend which represents a 4.87% annualized yield based on our most recent closing price of $20.55. Solid earnings and our strong capital level position us to continue to reward our shareholders for their investment.”

Malaga Bank, a subsidiary of Malaga Financial Corporation, is a full-service community bank headquartered on the Palos Verdes Peninsula with six offices located in the South Bay area of Los Angeles.  For over ten years Malaga Bank has been consistently recommended by one of the nation’s leading independent bank rating and research firms, Bauer Financial Inc.  Malaga Bank was awarded their premier Top 5-Star rating for the 49th consecutive quarter as of December 2019.  Since 1985 Malaga has been delivering competitive banking services to residents and businesses of the South Bay, including real estate loan products custom-tailored to consumers and investors.  As the largest community bank in the South Bay, Malaga is proud of its continuing tradition of relationship-based banking and legendary customer service.  The Bank’s web site is located at www.malagabank.com.

Contact:           Randy Bowers
                        Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer
                        Malaga Financial Corporation
                        (310) 375-9000
                        rbowers@malagabank.com

 


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Managers
NameTitle
Randy C. Bowers Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jasna Penich Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Raymond L. Craemer Secretary & Director
Jerry A. Donahue Director
Leo K. C. Lee Director
