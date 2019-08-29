Malayan Banking Berhad : Maybank Expects Lower Rates, Slowing Economy to Damp Returns -- Earnings Review

By Yantoultra Ngui

Malayan Banking Bhd. (1155.KU), Malaysia's biggest bank by assets, reported its second-quarter results Thursday. Here's what you need to know:

NET PROFIT: The lender, more commonly known as Maybank, said net profit declined to 1.94 billion ringgit ($460.7 million) from MYR1.96 billion a year earlier. The result missed the net profit consensus estimate of MYR1.98 billion by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

INTEREST INCOME: Maybank's interest income rose to MYR6.02 billion during the quarter, from MYR5.73 billion the same quarter a year ago. But even that missed the estimate of MYR6.31 billion by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

WHAT WE WATCHED:

--INTEREST RATES: Maybank said in view of a lower interest rate environment and slowing economic growth in key operating markets, it has reduced its target for return on equity to between 10.0% and 10.5% for this year.

--ECONOMY: Maybank expects Malaysia's economy to grow 4.4% in 2019, slowing from the 4.7% expansion in 2018. Nevertheless, a recovery in the mining and agriculture sectors, stimulus to domestic demand from the central bank's interest rate cut in May and the revival of major infrastructure projects would support the economy.

--LOAN GROWTH: Maybank did not specifically touch on the outlook of its loan growth in the earnings statement, but it said its financial performance for 2019 is expected to be in line with the growth prospects of its key home market.

