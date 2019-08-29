Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  Malayan Banking Berhad    MAYBANK   MYL1155OO000

MALAYAN BANKING BERHAD

(MAYBANK)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Malayan Banking Berhad : Maybank Expects Lower Rates, Slowing Economy to Damp Returns -- Earnings Review

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 04:04am EDT

By Yantoultra Ngui

Malayan Banking Bhd. (1155.KU), Malaysia's biggest bank by assets, reported its second-quarter results Thursday. Here's what you need to know:

NET PROFIT: The lender, more commonly known as Maybank, said net profit declined to 1.94 billion ringgit ($460.7 million) from MYR1.96 billion a year earlier. The result missed the net profit consensus estimate of MYR1.98 billion by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

INTEREST INCOME: Maybank's interest income rose to MYR6.02 billion during the quarter, from MYR5.73 billion the same quarter a year ago. But even that missed the estimate of MYR6.31 billion by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

WHAT WE WATCHED:

--INTEREST RATES: Maybank said in view of a lower interest rate environment and slowing economic growth in key operating markets, it has reduced its target for return on equity to between 10.0% and 10.5% for this year.

--ECONOMY: Maybank expects Malaysia's economy to grow 4.4% in 2019, slowing from the 4.7% expansion in 2018. Nevertheless, a recovery in the mining and agriculture sectors, stimulus to domestic demand from the central bank's interest rate cut in May and the revival of major infrastructure projects would support the economy.

--LOAN GROWTH: Maybank did not specifically touch on the outlook of its loan growth in the earnings statement, but it said its financial performance for 2019 is expected to be in line with the growth prospects of its key home market.

Write to Yantoultra Ngui at yantoultra.ngui@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MALAYAN BANKING BERHAD
04:04aMALAYAN BANKING BERHAD : Maybank Expects Lower Rates, Slowing Economy to Damp Re..
DJ
01:49aMALAYAN BANKING BERHAD : Maybank's Q2 Net Profit Fell Almost 1% on Year
DJ
More news
Financials (MYR)
Sales 2019 24 968 M
EBIT 2019 13 084 M
Net income 2019 8 230 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,76%
P/E ratio 2019 11,5x
P/E ratio 2020 11,0x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,84x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,66x
Capitalization 95 889 M
Chart MALAYAN BANKING BERHAD
Duration : Period :
Malayan Banking Berhad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 9,91  MYR
Last Close Price 8,53  MYR
Spread / Highest target 32,5%
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Abdul Farid bin Alias Group President, CEO & Executive Director
Mohaiyani binti Shamsudin Chairman
Kah Cho Hon Group Chief Operations Officer
Amirul Feisal bin Zahir Group Chief Financial Officer
M. S. Amar Suresh bin Abdullah Group Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MALAYAN BANKING BERHAD22 756
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY9.40%338 052
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA2.08%257 912
BANK OF AMERICA7.43%246 391
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-1.32%197 173
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.11%186 397
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group