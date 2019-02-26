Malayan Banking Berhad : Malaysia's Maybank fourth-quarter net profit jumps 9.1 percent on net interest income boost

Profit reached 2.33 billion ringgit ($572.48 million) in October-December from 2.13 billion ringgit in the same period a year earlier. The result beat the 2.14 billion ringgit average of three analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

Revenue rose 3.7 percent to 12.23 billion ringgit.

The group said in a stock exchange filing that its net interest income - a measure of bank performance - and Islamic banking income rose 8.2 percent during the period.

(Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing)