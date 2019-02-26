Log in
Malayan Banking Berhad : Malaysia's Maybank fourth-quarter net profit jumps 9.1 percent on net interest income boost

0
02/26/2019
FILE PHOTO - Maybank Tower, the headquarters of Maybank, is seen in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) on Tuesday reported a 9.1 percent climb in net profit for the fourth quarter of 2018, as Malaysia's largest lender by assets saw improvement in its net interest income and Islamic banking performance.

Profit reached 2.33 billion ringgit ($572.48 million) in October-December from 2.13 billion ringgit in the same period a year earlier. The result beat the 2.14 billion ringgit average of three analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

Revenue rose 3.7 percent to 12.23 billion ringgit.

The group said in a stock exchange filing that its net interest income - a measure of bank performance - and Islamic banking income rose 8.2 percent during the period.

(Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Financials (MYR)
Sales 2018 23 876 M
EBIT 2018 11 984 M
Net income 2018 7 784 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,84%
P/E ratio 2018 13,35
P/E ratio 2019 12,62
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,42x
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,20x
Capitalization 105 B
Chart MALAYAN BANKING BERHAD
Duration : Period :
Malayan Banking Berhad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 10,4  MYR
Spread / Average Target 9,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Abdul Farid bin Alias Group President, CEO & Executive Director
Mohaiyani binti Shamsudin Chairman
Kah Cho Hon Group Chief Operations Officer
Amirul Feisal bin Zahir Group Chief Financial Officer
M. S. Amar Suresh bin Abdullah Group Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MALAYAN BANKING BERHAD25 862
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.56%349 168
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA4.91%289 081
BANK OF AMERICA18.02%281 183
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.11%238 165
WELLS FARGO6.38%230 749
