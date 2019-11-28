Malayan Banking Berhad : Maybank 3Q Net Profit Rose on Higher Net Interest Income

By Yifan Wang



Malayan Banking Bhd (1155.KU) said its third-quarter net profit rose more than 2% on year, as net interest income increased and investment income swung to a net gain.

Net profit for the July-to-September period was 2.00 billion ringgit ($479.4 million), compared with MYR1.96 billion over the same period last year, the bank said on Thursday.

Net interest income rose 6.0% on year to MYR3.16 billion, while investment income was MRY805.6 million, compared with a loss of MYR102.5 million a year earlier.

Total operating income in the third quarter was 18% higher at MYR8.55 billion, the bank said.

