Malayan Banking Berhad    MAYBANK   MYL1155OO000

MALAYAN BANKING BERHAD

(MAYBANK)
Malayan Banking Berhad : Maybank 4Q Earnings Rose on Investment Income, Earned Insurance Premiums

02/27/2020 | 12:41am EST

By Chester Tay

Malayan Banking Bhd.'s fourth-quarter net profit grew 5.3%, driven by higher investment income and net earned insurance premiums.

The lender, Malaysia's largest by assets, said net profit rose to 2.45 billion ringgit ($579.8 million) from the same quarter a year earlier.

Net interest income declined 0.8% to MYR3.08 billion.

The bank declared a dividend of MYR0.39 a share.

Full-year 2019 net profit grew 1.1% to MYR8.20 billion, while net interest income increased 0.2% to MYR12.10 billion.

Due to low global growth, the banking group said it will maintain cost discipline and engage with customers on asset-quality management.

Write to Chester Tay at chester.tay@wsj.com

Financials (MYR)
Sales 2019 24 443 M
EBIT 2019 12 878 M
Net income 2019 7 906 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,68%
P/E ratio 2019 11,7x
P/E ratio 2020 11,3x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,83x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,69x
Capitalization 93 641 M
Chart MALAYAN BANKING BERHAD
Duration : Period :
Malayan Banking Berhad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 9,30  MYR
Last Close Price 8,33  MYR
Spread / Highest target 23,6%
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Abdul Farid bin Alias Group President, CEO & Executive Director
Mohaiyani binti Shamsudin Chairman
Kah Cho Hon Group Chief Operations Officer
Amirul Feisal bin Zahir Group Chief Financial Officer
M. S. Amar Suresh bin Abdullah Group Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MALAYAN BANKING BERHAD0.98%22 166
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-9.43%395 953
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.03%271 283
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.19%267 973
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.63%205 334
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-16.13%186 545
