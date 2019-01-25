Log in
MALAYAN BANKING BERHAD (MBBM)
Malayan Banking Berhad : Maybank shuts HK, China institutional research biz, to focus on ASEAN

01/25/2019 | 03:42am EST
Maybank Tower, the headquarters of Maybank, is seen in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - The investment banking arm of Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank), Malaysia's largest bank by assets, is closing its institutional research business in Hong Kong and China as part of restructuring the institutional brokerage business, a bank spokeswoman said.

Maybank Kim Eng (MKE), the lender's investment banking arm, said in a statement that it will focus on core ASEAN capabilities and coverage, while retaining its Hong Kong and China institutional brokerage business on execution and trading services.

As a result, at least 13 positions in the Hong Kong office have been affected.

MKE is committed to continue providing its ASEAN research, corporate access, trading and execution services to global clients, the bank said.

"Institutional Brokerage will remain a key business line for MKE and an essential component of the firm's positioning as ASEAN's capital market intermediary," it said.

Maybank reported a drop in its third-quarter net profit in November, citing lower investment and trading proceeds as well as foreign exchange fluctuations.

In October, the bank promoted two insiders to top positions at MKE, namely Ami Moris as chief executive officer and Fad'l Mohamed as CEO for MKE's Malaysian entity.

(Reporting by Liz Lee, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Financials (MYR)
Sales 2018 23 933 M
EBIT 2018 11 811 M
Net income 2018 7 784 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,78%
P/E ratio 2018 13,41
P/E ratio 2019 12,70
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,44x
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,23x
Capitalization 106 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 10,5  MYR
Spread / Average Target 8,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Abdul Farid bin Alias Group President, CEO & Executive Director
Mohaiyani binti Shamsudin Chairman
Kah Cho Hon Group Chief Operations Officer
Amirul Feisal bin Zahir Group Chief Financial Officer
M. S. Amar Suresh bin Abdullah Group Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MALAYAN BANKING BERHAD25 726
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY5.18%341 453
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA2.84%280 888
BANK OF AMERICA17.37%279 636
WELLS FARGO8.77%235 927
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.40%229 605
