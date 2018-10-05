Singapore's Hyflux says in talks with potential investors

Hyflux has not committed itself to any particular option or any of the proposals received at this point in time, and remained open to considering various opportunities, it said in a statement.

Hyflux started the process of a court-supervised reorganisation of its business in May.

The company has been trying to sell Tuaspring, its combined desalination and power plant, in the city-state to help pay creditors. Malayan Banking Bhd is the project's main lender.

Sembcorp Industries Ltd was the only party that submitted a final bid for the plant, offering below book value, Bloomberg reported earlier this week, citing sources.

Hyflux did not name any potential investors in its statement and said it could not comment on specific details on the Tuaspring divestment process at this time.

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)