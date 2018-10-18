Log in
MALAYAN BANKING BERHAD
Singapore's struggling Hyflux to sell majority stake to Indonesian groups

10/18/2018 | 12:41pm CEST

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore water treatment firm Hyflux Ltd , which is in the midst of a court-supervised reorganisation, said Indonesia's Salim Group and Medco Group had agreed to acquire 60 percent of the company for S$400 million ($290 million), a move that gives it a lifeline for its struggling business.

The new joint venture called SM Investments Pte Ltd has also agreed to give Hyflux a loan of S$130 million, Hyflux and the two Indonesian firms said in a joint statement on Thursday.

"The investor was identified by the company through a competitive bidding process undertaken by the company as part of its restructuring plans," Hyflux said.

Loss-making Hyflux had been seeking strategic investors to raise funds even as it negotiated with other parties to sell its Singapore-based Tuaspring, its combined desalination and power plant, to help pay creditors. Malayan Banking Bhd is the project's main lender.

"With our experience and strong track record in owning and operating businesses in energy, renewables, utilities and gas across Southeast Asia, we are confident we can unlock the full potential of Hyflux," said Medco Group's founder Arifin Panigoro.

Founded in 1989 by its Group Chief Executive Officer Olivia Lum, Hyflux has built two of Singapore's desalination plants that can meet up to 25 percent of the city-state's water needs. The company employs 2,300 people worldwide and has business operations across Asia, Middle East and Africa.

The company's total liabilities stood at S$2.6 billion at the end of March. It had previously said it was reorganising its business after lower electricity prices hurt its finances.

Hyflux started the process of a court-supervised reorganisation of its business in May to protect it against creditors as it restructured its debt.

Shares of the company, which went public in 2001, last traded at S$0.21 versus a peak of S$2.876 in 2010. Trading was suspended in May.

(Reporting by Fathin Ungku and Anshuman Daga; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
ChangeLast1st jan.
HYFLUX LTD. -4.55% 0.21 End-of-day quote.-44.74%
MALAYAN BANKING BERHAD --End-of-day quote.
MEDCO ENERGI INTERNASIONAL TBK PT --End-of-day quote.
SAN MIGUEL CORP --End-of-day quote.
SAN MIGUEL FOOD AND BEVERAGE INC --End-of-day quote.
