MALAYSIA AIRPORTS HOLDINGS BERHAD

(AIRPORT)
Malaysia Airports Berhad : January Passenger Traffic Up 6.6% on Year

02/10/2020 | 07:56pm EST

By Chester Tay

Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (5014.KU) said passenger traffic for its 39 airports in Malaysia grew 6.6% on year in January, driven by the Lunar New Year festive season.

Some 8.9 million passengers passed through the Malaysian airports in January, the company said in a statement Tuesday. Including Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen International Airport, the group's total passenger traffic grew 6.5% to 11.9 million.

The airports operator said the coronavirus epidemic had already caused a sharp decrease in passenger numbers for the last day of January.

It expects the virus outbreak will have negative impact on air travel at least for the short term.

Malaysia Airports' shares dropped 1.4% to MYR6.90 yesterday.

Write to Chester Tay at chester.tay@wsj.com

Financials (MYR)
Sales 2019 5 381 M
EBIT 2019 1 314 M
Net income 2019 604 M
Debt 2019 3 472 M
Yield 2019 2,73%
P/E ratio 2019 19,3x
P/E ratio 2020 17,0x
EV / Sales2019 2,77x
EV / Sales2020 2,56x
Capitalization 11 448 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 8,72  MYR
Last Close Price 6,90  MYR
Spread / Highest target 48,6%
Spread / Average Target 26,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mohammad Shukrie bin Mohammad Salleh Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Zainun Binti Ali Chairman
Ahmad Rizal Omar GM-Financial Planning & Shared Services
Radin Asrul Adza bin Radin Soenarno General Manager-Information Technology
Veelayudan Krishnan Nair General Manager-Research & Planning
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MALAYSIA AIRPORTS HOLDINGS BERHAD2 787
AENA S.M.E., S.A.-0.79%27 697
GROUPE ADP-1.70%18 596
SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED-0.35%12 597
AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED--.--%6 742
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACÍFICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.7.66%6 644
