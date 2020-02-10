Malaysia Airports Berhad : January Passenger Traffic Up 6.6% on Year

By Chester Tay



Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (5014.KU) said passenger traffic for its 39 airports in Malaysia grew 6.6% on year in January, driven by the Lunar New Year festive season.

Some 8.9 million passengers passed through the Malaysian airports in January, the company said in a statement Tuesday. Including Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen International Airport, the group's total passenger traffic grew 6.5% to 11.9 million.

The airports operator said the coronavirus epidemic had already caused a sharp decrease in passenger numbers for the last day of January.

It expects the virus outbreak will have negative impact on air travel at least for the short term.

Malaysia Airports' shares dropped 1.4% to MYR6.90 yesterday.

