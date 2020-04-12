Malaysia Airports : Passenger Traffic Plunged 59% in March

By Chester Tay



Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd.'s passenger traffic plunged 59% in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has led to movement restrictions and the suspension of flights.

Total traffic flow fell to 4.8 million passengers in March, the airport operator said late Friday.

The company said that traffic at its 39 airports in Malaysia declined 64% to 3.2 million passengers while it fell 46% to 1.5 million passengers at its Turkish airport, the Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen International Airport.

For the first quarter of the year, Malaysia Airports said total passenger traffic was down 24% to 25.5 million passengers.

The company, the shares of which declined 42% year to date, said passenger traffic going forward depends on how quickly the virus is contained.

