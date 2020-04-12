Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  Malaysia Airports Holdings    AIRPORT   MYL5014OO005

MALAYSIA AIRPORTS HOLDINGS

(AIRPORT)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Malaysia Airports : Passenger Traffic Plunged 59% in March

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/12/2020 | 09:00pm EDT

By Chester Tay

Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd.'s passenger traffic plunged 59% in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has led to movement restrictions and the suspension of flights.

Total traffic flow fell to 4.8 million passengers in March, the airport operator said late Friday.

The company said that traffic at its 39 airports in Malaysia declined 64% to 3.2 million passengers while it fell 46% to 1.5 million passengers at its Turkish airport, the Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen International Airport.

For the first quarter of the year, Malaysia Airports said total passenger traffic was down 24% to 25.5 million passengers.

The company, the shares of which declined 42% year to date, said passenger traffic going forward depends on how quickly the virus is contained.

Write to Chester Tay at chester.tay@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MALAYSIA AIRPORTS HOLDINGS
09:00pMALAYSIA AIRPORTS : Passenger Traffic Plunged 59% in March
DJ
03/23MALAYSIA AIRPORTS BERHAD : Airport's Initiatives In Curbing Spread Of Covid-19 A..
AQ
03/11MALAYSIA AIRPORTS BERHAD : Passenger Traffic Fell 17% in February
DJ
03/04MALAYSIA AIRPORTS BERHAD : Malaysian Government Announces Economic Stimulus Pack..
AQ
03/02MALAYSIA AIRPORTS BERHAD : Remains Cautious On The Challenging Operating Environ..
AQ
03/02MALAYSIA AIRPORTS BERHAD : Appoints Dato' Mohd Shukrie Mohd Salleh As Group Chie..
AQ
03/02Malaysia sees biggest weekly equity outflow in over 20 months amid virus, pol..
RE
02/10MALAYSIA AIRPORTS BERHAD : January Passenger Traffic Up 6.6% on Year
DJ
02/06MALAYSIA AIRPORTS BERHAD : KLIA Pilots Facial Recognition Technology Throughout ..
AQ
01/30MALAYSIA AIRPORTS BERHAD : Facial recognition piloted throughout entire journey ..
AQ
More news
Financials (MYR)
Sales 2019 5 375 M
EBIT 2019 1 312 M
Net income 2019 604 M
Debt 2019 3 472 M
Yield 2019 4,28%
P/E ratio 2019 12,4x
P/E ratio 2020 23,1x
EV / Sales2019 2,00x
EV / Sales2020 2,12x
Capitalization 7 300 M
Chart MALAYSIA AIRPORTS HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
Malaysia Airports Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MALAYSIA AIRPORTS HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 7,11  MYR
Last Close Price 4,40  MYR
Spread / Highest target 127%
Spread / Average Target 61,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mohammad Shukrie bin Mohammad Salleh Chief Executive Officer
Zainun Binti Ali Chairman
Ahmad Rizal Omar GM-Financial Planning & Shared Services
Radin Asrul Adza bin Radin Soenarno General Manager-Information Technology
Veelayudan Krishnan Nair General Manager-Research & Planning
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MALAYSIA AIRPORTS HOLDINGS0.69%1 698
AENA S.M.E., S.A.2.53%19 951
GROUPE ADP-47.47%10 021
SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED4.00%8 202
AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED5.59%4 247
FLUGHAFEN ZÜRICH AG-29.82%3 945
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group