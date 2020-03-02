Malaysia sees biggest weekly equity outflow in over 20 months amid virus, political woes

Log in
03/02/2020 | 12:32am EST

Foreign investors bailed out of Malaysian stocks as they dumped 1.26 billion ringgit ($300 million) worth of equities last week - the highest in 88 weeks - as domestic political uncertainty added to worries over the coronavirus outbreak, data showed on Monday.

Malaysia swore in a new prime minister on Sunday after the shock resignation of veteran leader Mahathir Mohamad last Monday led to a week of political chaos.

On a monthly basis, February saw foreign net outflows of 1.97 billion ringgit, the largest such selling since August 2019, according to data shared by brokerage MIDF citing the stock exchange.

The exchange did not immediately respond to a request to make the data available to Reuters.

Some of the biggest losers in the Feb. 24-28 week were Public Bank Bhd, Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd and energy and marine transportation company Yinson Holdings Bhd.

The top gainer was Top Glove Corp Bhd, the world's biggest glove maker that is seeing a massive demand for its products due to the spread of the virus.

On Sunday, Malaysia reported four new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 29.

(Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MALAYSIA AIRPORTS HOLDINGS BERHAD 0.74% 6.85 End-of-day quote.2.24%
PUBLIC BANK BERHAD 0.58% 17.3 End-of-day quote.0.12%
TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD. 0.18% 5.69 End-of-day quote.-0.18%
YINSON HOLDINGS BERHAD 0.28% 7.12 End-of-day quote.1.14%
Financials (MYR)
Sales 2020 5 538 M
EBIT 2020 1 326 M
Net income 2020 651 M
Debt 2020 3 149 M
Yield 2020 3,20%
P/E ratio 2020 17,0x
P/E ratio 2021 15,0x
EV / Sales2020 2,54x
EV / Sales2021 2,38x
Capitalization 10 934 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 8,37  MYR
Last Close Price 6,59  MYR
Spread / Highest target 55,5%
Spread / Average Target 27,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mohammad Shukrie bin Mohammad Salleh Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Zainun Binti Ali Chairman
Ahmad Rizal Omar GM-Financial Planning & Shared Services
Radin Asrul Adza bin Radin Soenarno General Manager-Information Technology
Veelayudan Krishnan Nair General Manager-Research & Planning
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MALAYSIA AIRPORTS HOLDINGS BERHAD2.24%2 592
AENA S.M.E., S.A.-14.96%23 919
GROUPE ADP-24.02%14 559
SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED-7.27%11 406
AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED-0.99%5 956
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACÍFICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-2.02%5 680
