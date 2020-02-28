Log in
Pandemic anxiety drags markets into correction territory

02/28/2020 | 12:45am EST
Investors monitor share market prices in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Southeast Asian stocks tumbled on Friday, with Indonesian shares <.JKSE> diving nearly 4%, as investors feared the coronavirus might develop into a pandemic and trigger global recession.

New infections rapidly spread around the world with countries stockpiling medical supplies and preparing emergency responses, shattering hopes that the epidemic would be contained to China and economic activity would return to normal.

Investors braced for an impact on economic growth with global shares heading for the worst week since the financial crisis in 2008.

Indonesia and Thai indexes dropped more than 10% from their peaks hit last week, with Jakarta also on track for its worst month since the global financial crisis.

In the Indonesian benchmark, Bank Central Asia fell 4%, while Bank Mandiri (Persero) lost 7.5%.

Thai shares were on track for their worst week since October 2008, with heavyweights Bangkok Commercial Asset Management and Delta Electronics Thailand both diving nearly 10%.

"Feb data from across Asia is coming through soon ... against that backdrop I can't see anyone wanting to be brave enough to go: Yeah, we'll buy the dip at this stage," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA.

Activity in China's manufacturing sector in February probably shrank at the fastest pace since the global financial crisis, a Reuters poll showed, as the epidemic took an excruciating economic toll on Chinese factories. China will release its key data this weekend.

Markets saw heaving selling regionwide, with the Manila exchange poised for its worst week since September 2011.

Malaysian shares fell to their weakest since December 2011, with Petronas Chemicals slumping to its lowest in more than four years.

Energy and consumer stocks weighed on the Vietnam benchmark, while industrials and financials pressured Singaporean shares, to set both indexes on track for their worst week since October 2018.

(Reporting by A K Pranav; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

By Pranav A K
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DELTA ELECTRONICS THAILAND PCL End-of-day quote.
MALAYSIA AIRPORTS HOLDINGS BERHAD 0.44% 6.8 End-of-day quote.4.45%
PETRONAS CHEMICALS GROUP BERHAD -8.59% 5.85 End-of-day quote.-7.29%
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK -1.68% 32100 End-of-day quote.-1.23%
PT BANK MANDIRI (PERSERO) TBK -1.92% 7650 End-of-day quote.-1.29%
