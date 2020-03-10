Log in
Malaysia Smelting Berhad : Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016) - DATO DR IR YONG MIAN THONG

03/10/2020 | 12:39pm EDT

Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016)

MALAYSIA SMELTING CORPORATION BERHAD

Information Compiled By KLSE

Particulars of Director

Name DATO DR IR YONG MIAN THONG
Descriptions(Class) ORDINARY SHARES

Details of changes

No

Date of change

No of securities

Type of transaction

Nature of Interest

1

10/03/2020

15,000

Acquired

Direct Interest

Name of registered holder DATO DR IR YONG MIAN THONG
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Consideration (if any)

Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred 
ACQUISITION OF SHARES VIA OPEN MARKET
Nature of interest 
Direct Interest

Total no of securities after change

Direct (units) 315,800
Direct (%) 0.079
Indirect/deemed interest (units)
Indirect/deemed interest (%)
Date of notice 10/03/2020
Date notice received by Listed Issuer 10/03/2020

Announcement Info

Company Name MALAYSIA SMELTING CORPORATION BERHAD
Stock Name MSC
Date Announced 10 Mar 2020
Category Changes in Director's Interest Pursuant to Section 219 of CA 2016
Reference Number CS4-10032020-00024

Disclaimer

MSC - Malaysia Smelting Corporation Bhd published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 16:38:10 UTC
