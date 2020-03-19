Malaysia Smelting Berhad : Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016) - DATO DR IR YONG MIAN THONG

Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016)
MALAYSIA SMELTING CORPORATION BERHAD
Particulars of Director
Name
DATO DR IR YONG MIAN THONG
Descriptions(Class)
ORDINARY SHARES
Details of changes
No
Date of change
No of securities
Type of transaction
Nature of Interest
1
18/03/2020
5,000
Acquired
Direct Interest
Name of registered holder
DATO DR IR YONG MIAN THONG
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Consideration (if any)
Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred
ACQUISITION OF SHARES VIA OPEN MARKET
Nature of interest
Direct Interest
Total no of securities after change
Direct (units)
350,800
Direct (%)
0.088
Indirect/deemed interest (units)
Indirect/deemed interest (%)
Date of notice
19/03/2020
Date notice received by Listed Issuer
|
19/03/2020
Announcement Info
Company Name
MALAYSIA SMELTING CORPORATION BERHAD
Stock Name
MSC
Date Announced
19 Mar 2020
Category
Changes in Director's Interest Pursuant to Section 219 of CA 2016
Reference Number
CS4-19032020-00093
Disclaimer
