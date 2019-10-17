Mali Lithium : Appendix 3B - Completion of Rights Issue and Allotment of Share and Options

18 October 2019

Appendix 3B - Completion of Rights Issue and allotment of Share

and Options

The Company is pleased to advise that it has completed the allotment of all entitlements as reflected in the attached Appendix 3 B.

Further Information: Chris Evans Peter Kermode Managing Director Cannings Purple Mali Lithium +61 411 209 459 +61 419 853 904

About Mali Lithium

Mali Lithium Limited (ASX:MLL) is developing the world class Goulamina Lithium Project in Mali, West Africa. Goulamina is fully permitted and is the world's largest uncommitted hard rock Lithium Reserve. The company is currently completing its Definitive Feasibility Study and has released the results of its Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) on the project to the ASX on 4 July 2018. The Company also has a diversified commodity portfolio containing prospective gold tenements in southern Mali from which it intends to generate near term value for shareholders.