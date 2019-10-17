Mali Lithium : Appendix 3B - Completion of Rights Issue and Allotment of Share and Options
10/17/2019 | 11:34pm EDT
18 October 2019
Appendix 3B - Completion of Rights Issue and allotment of Share
and Options
The Company is pleased to advise that it has completed the allotment of all entitlements as reflected in the attached Appendix 3 B.
Further Information:
Chris Evans
Peter Kermode
Managing Director
Cannings Purple
Mali Lithium
+61 411 209 459
+61 419 853 904
About Mali Lithium
Mali Lithium Limited (ASX:MLL) is developing the world class Goulamina Lithium Project in Mali, West Africa. Goulamina is fully permitted and is the world's largest uncommitted hard rock Lithium Reserve. The company is currently completing its Definitive Feasibility Study and has released the results of its Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) on the project to the ASX on 4 July 2018. The Company also has a diversified commodity portfolio containing prospective gold tenements in southern Mali from which it intends to generate near term value for shareholders.
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement,
application for quotation of additional securities
and agreement
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).
1
2
3
+Class of +securities issued or to be issued
Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid
+securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for
payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
Fully paid ordinary shares
Options (each to be issued 1 share upon exercise) (Listed Options)
52,837,996 Fully paid ordinary shares
29,418,937 Listed Options
Fully paid ordinary shares
Options with an exercise price of $0.15 and expiry date of 17 October 2021
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
4 Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
the date from which they do
the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
Shares - yes.
Options - No, however upon exercise each share issued will rank equally with existing Shares.
Issue price or consideration
Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
Fully Paid Shares - $0.08
Listed Options are attaching on the basis of 1 Listed Option for every 2 Shares issued.
Funds raised under the issue will be used for:
Drilling work aimed at expanding the Goulamina lithium resource
Drilling work at the Massigui and Dankassa Gold Prospects
Downstream processing Scoping Study
Construction of an exploration Camp at the Goulamina Project
Definitive Feasibility Study augmentation
Working capital
Associated Rights Issue costs
Per Disclosure document lodged on 18 September 2019
6a
6b
Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h
in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and
comply with section 6i
The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed
No
n/a
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
6c
Number of +securities issued
n/a
without security holder approval
under rule 7.1
6d
Number of +securities issued
n/a
with security holder approval
under rule 7.1A
6e
Number of +securities issued
n/a
with security holder approval
under rule 7.3, or another
specific security holder approval
(specify date of meeting)
6f
6g
Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2
If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.
n/a
n/a
6h
If +securities were issued under
n/a
rule
7.1A
for
non-cash
consideration,
state
date on
which valuation of consideration
was released to ASX Market
Announcements
6i
7
Calculate the entity's remaining n/a issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1
and release to ASX Market Announcements
+Issue dates
18 October 2019
Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.
Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.
+class
Number
+Class
8
Number
and
of
all
317,348,112
Fully Paid Ordinary
+securities
quoted
on
ASX
Shares
(including the
+securities in
section 2 if applicable)
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
Number
+Class
7,500,000
Unquoted
options
exercisable
at
$0.45
each
on
or
before
19/10/19
2,000,000
Unquoted
options
exercisable
at
$0.40
each
on
or
before
20/2/22
29,418,937
Quoted
options
exercisable
at
$0.15
each
on
or 17
October 2021
10
Dividend policy (in the case of a
n/a
trust, distribution policy) on the
increased capital (interests)
Part 2 - Pro rata issue
11 Is security holder approval n/a required?
12
Is the issue renounceable or non-
n/a
renounceable?
13
Ratio in which the +securities will
n/a
be offered
14
+Class of +securities to which the
n/a
offer relates
+Record date to determine n/a entitlements
Will holdings on differentn/a registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?
Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents
Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.
Cross reference: rule 7.7.
n/a
n/a
