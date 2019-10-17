Log in
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/17
0.083 AUD   -14.43%
10/17MALI LITHIUM : Appendix 3B - Completion of Rights Issue and Allotment of Share and Options
PU
10/15MALI LITHIUM : Closure of Renounceable Rights Issue
AQ
10/14MALI LITHIUM : Closure of Renounceable Rights Issue
PU
Mali Lithium : Appendix 3B - Completion of Rights Issue and Allotment of Share and Options

0
10/17/2019 | 11:34pm EDT

18 October 2019

Appendix 3B - Completion of Rights Issue and allotment of Share

and Options

The Company is pleased to advise that it has completed the allotment of all entitlements as reflected in the attached Appendix 3 B.

Further Information:

Chris Evans

Peter Kermode

Managing Director

Cannings Purple

Mali Lithium

+61 411 209 459

+61 419 853 904

About Mali Lithium

Mali Lithium Limited (ASX:MLL) is developing the world class Goulamina Lithium Project in Mali, West Africa. Goulamina is fully permitted and is the world's largest uncommitted hard rock Lithium Reserve. The company is currently completing its Definitive Feasibility Study and has released the results of its Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) on the project to the ASX on 4 July 2018. The Company also has a diversified commodity portfolio containing prospective gold tenements in southern Mali from which it intends to generate near term value for shareholders.

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

Mali Lithium Limited

ABN

11 113 931 105

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

1

2

3

+Class of +securities issued or to be issued

Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid

+securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for

payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

  1. Fully paid ordinary shares
  2. Options (each to be issued 1 share upon exercise) (Listed Options)
  1. 52,837,996 Fully paid ordinary shares
  2. 29,418,937 Listed Options
  1. Fully paid ordinary shares
  2. Options with an exercise price of $0.15 and expiry date of 17 October 2021

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 1

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

4 Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?

If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:

  • the date from which they do
  • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
  • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
  1. Shares - yes.
  2. Options - No, however upon exercise each share issued will rank equally with existing Shares.
  1. Issue price or consideration
  2. Purpose of the issue
    (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
  1. Fully Paid Shares - $0.08
  2. Listed Options are attaching on the basis of 1 Listed Option for every 2 Shares issued.

Funds raised under the issue will be used for:

  1. Drilling work aimed at expanding the Goulamina lithium resource
  2. Drilling work at the Massigui and Dankassa Gold Prospects
  3. Downstream processing Scoping Study
  4. Construction of an exploration Camp at the Goulamina Project
  5. Definitive Feasibility Study augmentation
  6. Working capital
  7. Associated Rights Issue costs

Per Disclosure document lodged on 18 September 2019

6a

6b

Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h

in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and

comply with section 6i

The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

No

n/a

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 2

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

6c

Number of +securities issued

n/a

without security holder approval

under rule 7.1

6d

Number of +securities issued

n/a

with security holder approval

under rule 7.1A

6e

Number of +securities issued

n/a

with security holder approval

under rule 7.3, or another

specific security holder approval

(specify date of meeting)

6f

6g

Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

n/a

n/a

6h

If +securities were issued under

n/a

rule

7.1A

for

non-cash

consideration,

state

date on

which valuation of consideration

was released to ASX Market

Announcements

6i

7

Calculate the entity's remaining n/a issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1

and release to ASX Market Announcements

+Issue dates

18 October 2019

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

+class

Number

+Class

8

Number

and

of

all

317,348,112

Fully Paid Ordinary

+securities

quoted

on

ASX

Shares

(including the

+securities in

section 2 if applicable)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 3

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number

+Class

7,500,000

Unquoted

options

exercisable

at

$0.45

each

on

or

before

19/10/19

2,000,000

Unquoted

options

exercisable

at

$0.40

each

on

or

before

20/2/22

29,418,937

Quoted

options

exercisable

at

$0.15

each

on

or 17

October 2021

10

Dividend policy (in the case of a

n/a

trust, distribution policy) on the

increased capital (interests)

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

11 Is security holder approval n/a required?

12

Is the issue renounceable or non-

n/a

renounceable?

13

Ratio in which the +securities will

n/a

be offered

14

+Class of +securities to which the

n/a

offer relates

  1. +Record date to determine n/a entitlements
  2. Will holdings on different n/a registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?
  1. Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
  2. Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents

Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.

Cross reference: rule 7.7.

n/a

n/a

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 4

04/03/2013

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mali Lithium Limited published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 03:33:04 UTC
