Mali Lithium : Appendix 3Y - Increase in Directors' Holdings

18 October 2019
Completion of Rights issue and allotment of Share and Options -
Directors Change of Interest Notice - Appendix 3Y
The Company is pleased to advise that each Director fully participated in the Renounceable Rights Issue which closed on 10 October 2019.
The participation resulted in Directors increasing their interest in the company from 10,450,000 Shares (3.95%) to 14,512,500 (4.57%). Should all options issued under the Renounceable Rights Issue be converted to shares, Directors interests in fully paid shares will be 5.32% of all shares on issue.
Enclosed are Directors Change of Interest Notice (Appendix 3Y Notices) for:
Dr Alistair Cowden
Mr Christopher Evans
Mr Brendan Borg
Mr Mark Hepburn
Mr Noel O'Brien
|
Further Information:
|
|
Chris Evans
|
Peter Kermode
|
Managing Director
|
Cannings Purple
|
Mali Lithium
|
+61 411 209 459
|
+61 419 853 904
|
About Mali Lithium
Mali Lithium Limited (ASX:MLL) is developing the world class Goulamina Lithium Project in Mali, West Africa. Goulamina is fully permitted and is the world's largest uncommitted hard rock Lithium Reserve. The company is currently completing its Definitive Feasibility Study and has released the results of its Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) on the project to the ASX on 4 July 2018. The Company also has a diversified commodity portfolio containing prospective gold tenements in southern Mali from which it intends to generate near term value for shareholders.
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
Name of entity - Mali Lithium Limited
ABN - 113 931 105
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
Brendan Borg
|
|
|
Date of last notice
|
6 May 2019
|
|
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
Indirect
|
|
|
Nature of indirect interest
|
BORG GEOSCIENCE PTY LTD (an entity
|
(including registered holder)
|
controlled by Mr Brendan Borg) MR
|
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
|
BRENDAN JAMES BORG & MRS ERIN
|
interest.
|
BELINDA BORG
|
|
|
SUPERFUND A/C> of which Mr Brendan
|
|
Borg is a trustee and beneficiary)
|
|
|
Date of change
|
17 October 2019
|
|
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
8,600,000 Shares
|
|
|
Class
|
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares "Shares"
|
|
|
Number acquired
|
2,150,000 Fully Paid Shares
|
|
1,075,000 15 cent options expiring 17
|
|
October 2021
|
|
|
Number disposed
|
Nil
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
$172,000
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated
|
|
valuation
|
|
|
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
|
01/01/2011
|
Appendix 3Y Page 1
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
|
No. of securities held after change
|
10,750,000 Shares
|
|
1,075,000 15 cent options expiring 17
|
|
October 2021
|
|
|
Nature of change
|
Participation in Renounceable Rights Issue
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy- back
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Detail of contract
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
Nature of interest
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
Name of registered holder
|
N/A
|
|
(if issued securities)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of change
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
No. and class of securities to
|
N/A
|
|
which interest related prior to
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
Note: Details are only required for a contract in
|
|
|
relation to which the interest has changed
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest acquired
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
Interest disposed
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
N/A
|
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and
|
|
|
an estimated valuation
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest after change
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
Part 3 - +Closed period
|
|
|
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed
|
No
|
above traded during a +closed period where prior written
|
|
clearance was required?
|
|
|
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the
|
N/A
|
trade to proceed during this period?
|
|
|
|
|
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was
|
N/A
|
this provided?
|
|
|
|
|
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
|
Appendix 3Y Page 2
|
01/01/2011
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
|
01/01/2011
|
Appendix 3Y Page 3
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
|
Name of entity
|
Mali Lithium Limited
|
|
|
ABN
|
113 931 105
|
|
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
Alistair Cowden
|
|
|
Date of last notice
|
24 June 2019
|
|
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
Indirect
|
|
|
Nature of indirect interest
|
BRACHELSTON PTY LTD (of which Dr
|
(including registered holder)
|
Alistair Cowden is a director) <>
|
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
|
BRACHELSTON SUPER A/C> (Dr Alistair
|
interest.
|
Cowden is a beneficiary)
|
|
|
MR ALISTAIR COWDEN + MRS ROSEMARY
|
|
COWDEN
|
Date of change
|
17 October 2019
|
|
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
1,000,000
|
|
|
Class
|
Fully paid ordinary shares ("Shares")
|
|
|
Number acquired
|
1,500,000 Shares
|
|
750,000 Listed 15 cent options exercisable
|
|
on or before 17 October 2021
|
|
|
Number disposed
|
Nil
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
$97,000
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated
|
|
valuation
|
|
|
|
No. of securities held after change
|
2,500,000 Shares
|
|
750,000 Listed 15 cent options
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
|
01/01/2011
|
Appendix 3Y Page 1
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Mali Lithium Limited published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 02:00:10 UTC