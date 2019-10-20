Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Mali Lithium Limited    MLL   AU0000049918

MALI LITHIUM LIMITED

(MLL)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/18
0.083 AUD   --.--%
10:01pMALI LITHIUM : Appendix 3Y - Increase in Directors' Holdings
PU
10/17MALI LITHIUM : Appendix 3B - Completion of Rights Issue and Allotment of Share and Options
PU
10/15MALI LITHIUM : Closure of Renounceable Rights Issue
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mali Lithium : Appendix 3Y - Increase in Directors' Holdings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/20/2019 | 10:01pm EDT

18 October 2019

Completion of Rights issue and allotment of Share and Options -

Directors Change of Interest Notice - Appendix 3Y

The Company is pleased to advise that each Director fully participated in the Renounceable Rights Issue which closed on 10 October 2019.

The participation resulted in Directors increasing their interest in the company from 10,450,000 Shares (3.95%) to 14,512,500 (4.57%). Should all options issued under the Renounceable Rights Issue be converted to shares, Directors interests in fully paid shares will be 5.32% of all shares on issue.

Enclosed are Directors Change of Interest Notice (Appendix 3Y Notices) for:

Dr Alistair Cowden

Mr Christopher Evans

Mr Brendan Borg

Mr Mark Hepburn

Mr Noel O'Brien

Further Information:

Chris Evans

Peter Kermode

Managing Director

Cannings Purple

Mali Lithium

+61 411 209 459

+61 419 853 904

About Mali Lithium

Mali Lithium Limited (ASX:MLL) is developing the world class Goulamina Lithium Project in Mali, West Africa. Goulamina is fully permitted and is the world's largest uncommitted hard rock Lithium Reserve. The company is currently completing its Definitive Feasibility Study and has released the results of its Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) on the project to the ASX on 4 July 2018. The Company also has a diversified commodity portfolio containing prospective gold tenements in southern Mali from which it intends to generate near term value for shareholders.

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity - Mali Lithium Limited

ABN - 113 931 105

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Brendan Borg

Date of last notice

6 May 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

BORG GEOSCIENCE PTY LTD (an entity

(including registered holder)

controlled by Mr Brendan Borg) MR

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

BRENDAN JAMES BORG & MRS ERIN

interest.

BELINDA BORG

SUPERFUND A/C> of which Mr Brendan

Borg is a trustee and beneficiary)

Date of change

17 October 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

8,600,000 Shares

Class

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares "Shares"

Number acquired

2,150,000 Fully Paid Shares

1,075,000 15 cent options expiring 17

October 2021

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

$172,000

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

10,750,000 Shares

1,075,000 15 cent options expiring 17

October 2021

Nature of change

Participation in Renounceable Rights Issue

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy- back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to

N/A

which interest related prior to

change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and

an estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

No

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the

N/A

trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was

N/A

this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 3

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

Mali Lithium Limited

ABN

113 931 105

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Alistair Cowden

Date of last notice

24 June 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

BRACHELSTON PTY LTD (of which Dr

(including registered holder)

Alistair Cowden is a director) <>

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

BRACHELSTON SUPER A/C> (Dr Alistair

interest.

Cowden is a beneficiary)

MR ALISTAIR COWDEN + MRS ROSEMARY

COWDEN

Date of change

17 October 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

1,000,000

Class

Fully paid ordinary shares ("Shares")

Number acquired

1,500,000 Shares

750,000 Listed 15 cent options exercisable

on or before 17 October 2021

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

$97,000

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

No. of securities held after change

2,500,000 Shares

750,000 Listed 15 cent options

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mali Lithium Limited published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 02:00:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MALI LITHIUM LIMITED
10:01pMALI LITHIUM : Appendix 3Y - Increase in Directors' Holdings
PU
10/17MALI LITHIUM : Appendix 3B - Completion of Rights Issue and Allotment of Share a..
PU
10/15MALI LITHIUM : Closure of Renounceable Rights Issue
AQ
10/14MALI LITHIUM : Closure of Renounceable Rights Issue
PU
10/07MALI LITHIUM : Goulamina Lithium Project Risks Significantly Reduced
PU
09/24MALI LITHIUM : Rights Issue Commence Trading MLLRB
AQ
09/20MALI LITHIUM LTD : RIGHTS ISSUE: 1 new share @ 0.08 AUD for 4 existing shares
FA
09/19MALI LITHIUM LIMITED : - Entitlement Issue
AQ
09/18MALI LITHIUM LIMITED : - Excellent Metallurgical testwork results
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 26,3 M
Chart MALI LITHIUM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mali Lithium Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,08  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chris Evans Managing Director
Alistair Cowden Non-Executive Chairman
Eric Edward Hughes Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Noel O'Brien Non-Executive Director
Brendan Borg Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MALI LITHIUM LIMITED-47.75%18
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION10.94%31 508
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION21.43%30 562
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED51.88%17 396
POLYUS PAO--.--%15 393
SHANDONG GOLD MINING CO., LTD52.59%13 013
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group