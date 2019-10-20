Mali Lithium : Appendix 3Y - Increase in Directors' Holdings

18 October 2019 Completion of Rights issue and allotment of Share and Options - Directors Change of Interest Notice - Appendix 3Y The Company is pleased to advise that each Director fully participated in the Renounceable Rights Issue which closed on 10 October 2019. The participation resulted in Directors increasing their interest in the company from 10,450,000 Shares (3.95%) to 14,512,500 (4.57%). Should all options issued under the Renounceable Rights Issue be converted to shares, Directors interests in fully paid shares will be 5.32% of all shares on issue. Enclosed are Directors Change of Interest Notice (Appendix 3Y Notices) for: Dr Alistair Cowden Mr Christopher Evans Mr Brendan Borg Mr Mark Hepburn Mr Noel O'Brien Further Information: Chris Evans Peter Kermode Managing Director Cannings Purple Mali Lithium +61 411 209 459 +61 419 853 904 About Mali Lithium Mali Lithium Limited (ASX:MLL) is developing the world class Goulamina Lithium Project in Mali, West Africa. Goulamina is fully permitted and is the world's largest uncommitted hard rock Lithium Reserve. The company is currently completing its Definitive Feasibility Study and has released the results of its Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) on the project to the ASX on 4 July 2018. The Company also has a diversified commodity portfolio containing prospective gold tenements in southern Mali from which it intends to generate near term value for shareholders.

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Rule 3.19A.2 Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public. Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11 Name of entity - Mali Lithium Limited ABN - 113 931 105 We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act. Name of Director Brendan Borg Date of last notice 6 May 2019 Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part. Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest BORG GEOSCIENCE PTY LTD (an entity (including registered holder) controlled by Mr Brendan Borg) MR Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant BRENDAN JAMES BORG & MRS ERIN interest. BELINDA BORG SUPERFUND A/C> of which Mr Brendan Borg is a trustee and beneficiary) Date of change 17 October 2019 No. of securities held prior to change 8,600,000 Shares Class Fully Paid Ordinary Shares "Shares" Number acquired 2,150,000 Fully Paid Shares 1,075,000 15 cent options expiring 17 October 2021 Number disposed Nil Value/Consideration $172,000 Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation + See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice No. of securities held after change 10,750,000 Shares 1,075,000 15 cent options expiring 17 October 2021 Nature of change Participation in Renounceable Rights Issue Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy- back Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part. Detail of contract N/A Nature of interest N/A Name of registered holder N/A (if issued securities) Date of change N/A No. and class of securities to N/A which interest related prior to change Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed Interest acquired N/A Interest disposed N/A Value/Consideration N/A Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation Interest after change N/A Part 3 - +Closed period Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed No above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required? If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the N/A trade to proceed during this period? If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was N/A this provided? + See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3Y Page 2 01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Rule 3.19A.2 Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public. Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11 Name of entity Mali Lithium Limited ABN 113 931 105 We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act. Name of Director Alistair Cowden Date of last notice 24 June 2019 Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part. Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest BRACHELSTON PTY LTD (of which Dr (including registered holder) Alistair Cowden is a director) <> Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant BRACHELSTON SUPER A/C> (Dr Alistair interest. Cowden is a beneficiary) MR ALISTAIR COWDEN + MRS ROSEMARY COWDEN Date of change 17 October 2019 No. of securities held prior to change 1,000,000 Class Fully paid ordinary shares ("Shares") Number acquired 1,500,000 Shares 750,000 Listed 15 cent options exercisable on or before 17 October 2021 Number disposed Nil Value/Consideration $97,000 Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation No. of securities held after change 2,500,000 Shares 750,000 Listed 15 cent options + See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

