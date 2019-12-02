Mali Lithium : Closure Shortfall Placement

3 December 2019

Closure Shortfall Placement

Mali Lithium Limited (ASX: MLL, Mali Lithium, or the Company) is pleased to advise that despite receiving a number of enquiries regarding placement of the remaining shortfall shares and corresponding options from the recent Rights Issue, it will not be placing the shortfall, making the rights issue fully closed.

The Company would once again like to thank all shareholders for their ongoing support in general but particularly during the recent rights issue.

Further Information: Chris Evans Peter Kermode Managing Director Cannings Purple Mali Lithium +61 411 209 459 +61 419 853 904

About Mali Lithium

Mali Lithium Limited (ASX:MLL) is developing the world class Goulamina Lithium Project in Mali, West Africa. Goulamina is fully permitted and is one of the largest uncommitted hard rock Lithium Reserve. The company is currently completing its Definitive Feasibility Study and has released the results of its Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) on the project to the ASX on 4 July 2018. The Company also has a diversified commodity portfolio containing prospective gold tenements in southern Mali from which it intends to generate near term value for shareholders.