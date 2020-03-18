Mali Lithium : Further High Grade Results from Goulamina Drilling Program
Mali Lithium receives further high grade results from Goulamina
Lithium Project
Investment highlights
Further high grade drilling results received from Mali Lithium's world-class100%-owned Goulamina Lithium Project in Mali, West Africa
The grade of Li2O mineralised intercepts being realised from the recently completed RC drilling program continues to improve
Drill results expected to improve confidence in the Ore body
Lithium and gold developer Mali Lithium Ltd (ASX:MLL) ('Mali Lithium', 'the Company') is pleased to announce further drilling results from its world-class100%-owned Goulamina Lithium Project ('the Project') in Mali, West Africa. The quality of Lithium Oxide (Li2O) mineralised intercepts being realised from the recently completed RC drilling program continues to improve at the Project.
Best new results since the last market update on the Project on 13 February 2020 include:
72m @ 1.66% Li2O from 23m (GMRC365);
71m @ 1.73 % Li2O from 126m (GMRC383);
64m @ 1.85 % Li2O from 121m (GMRC378);
81m @ 1.26 % Li2O from 133m (GMRC365);
48m @ 1.82 % Li2O from 17m (GMRC369); and
49m @ 1.82 % Li2O from 115m (GMRC369).
(See Annex1 below for the full listing of other new intercepts).
Results for approximately 70% of assays have now been received however the remainder of assays and the results of optical downhole surveys have experienced some delays due to the unprecedented conditions being experienced globally. Despite these delays, every effort will be made to meet the previously advised timetable for an updated Mineral Resource, Ore Reserve and the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS).
Data validation, and statistical analysis has now commenced, leading up to estimation of a new Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the Main, West l, West ll, Sangar l and Sangar ll domains and will be used to inform the DFS
An update to the Danaya MRE will be completed once additional data is received
Figure 1 Current Resource development drilling (red) superimposed on previous drilling (blue)
Figure 2 - Improved confidence in modelling the Resource & High grade intersections
Managing Director Chris Evans said: "Through this drilling program we continue to improve our confidence in the ore body and encounter high grade intersections particularly from the Sangar l and Sangar ll domains. We look forward to publishing the updated Mineral Resource shortly, followed by the Ore Reserve and DFS in May"
-ENDS-
Approved for release by:
Chris Evans Managing Director Mali Lithium
+61 419 853 904
About Mali Lithium
Mali Lithium Limited (ASX:MLL) is developing the world class Goulamina Lithium Project in Mali, West Africa. Goulamina is fully permitted and is one of the world's largest uncommitted hard rock Lithium Reserves. The company is currently completing its Definitive Feasibility Study and has released the results of its Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) on the project to the ASX on 4 July 2018. The Company also has a diversified commodity portfolio containing prospective gold tenements in southern Mali from which it intends to generate near term value for shareholders.
Competent Person's Declaration
The information in this announcement that relates to Exploration Results and exploration objectives is based on
information compiled by Mali Lithium's Geology Manager, Mr Simon McCracken, a Competent Person. Mr McCracken
is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr McCracken has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and the activity he is undertaking to qualify as a
Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves ('the JORC Code')". Mr McCracken consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters
based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
Annex 1 - Significant Pegmatite Intersections
From
To (m)
Interval
Li2O (%)
HoleID
Easting
Northing
RL
(m)
(m)
Pegmatite Domain
GMRC364
613383
1254450
401
36
75
39
1.85
Sangar l
133
214
81
1.26
Sangar ll
GMRC365
613460
1254400
402
23
95
72
1.66
Sangar l
134
182
48
1.84
Sangar ll
GMRC366
613625
1254350
402
28
49
21
1.37
West l
137
179
42
1.62
Sangar l
GMRC367
613661
1254350
402
65
86
21
0.76
West l
137
139
2
1.18
West ll
141
144
3
1.00
West ll
170
185
15
1.04
Sangar l.
GMRC368
613625
1254400
403
63
89
26
1.44
West l
155
207
52
1.44
Sangar l
GMRC369
613567
1254300
402
17
65
48
1.82
Sangar l
115
164
49
1.82
Sangar ll
GMRC370
613659
1254300
401
29
44
15
1.43
West l
90
101
11
1.46
West ll
142
165
23
2.02
Sangar l
GMRC371
613621
1254250
401
24
30
6
1.06
West ll
74
110
36
1.86
Sangar l
136
170
34
1.81
Sangar ll
GMRC372
613715
1254250
401
62
66
4
1.24
West l
206
219
13
0.66
Sangar l
GMRC373
613641
1254200
401
20
27
7
1.64
West ll
75
115
40
1.73
Sangar l
130
168
38
1.93
Sangar ll
GMRC374
613683
1254200
400
67
73
6
1.75
West ll
127
163
36
1.08
Sangar l
GMRC376
613687
1254100
399
91
120
29
1.89
Sangar l
120
168
48
1.68
Sangar ll
GMRC377
613801
1253950
397
88
104
16
1.71
Sangar l
116
128
12
0.79
Sangar ll
GMRC378
613472
1254500
403
47
57
10
1.93
Not modelled West lll
121
185
64
1.85
Sangar l
GMRC380
613132
1254900
400
110
117
7
1.64
Not modelled
GMRC381
613140
1253650
398
62
117
55
1.75
Danaya Zone ll
GMRC383
613188
1253650
398
126
197
71
1.73
Danaya Zone ll
GMRC384
613242
1253650
399
75
118
43
1.61
Danaya Zone ll
168
197
29
1.65
Danaya Zone l
ANNEX 2 - JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1
Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data
(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Sampling
• Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, random chips, or
• One metre samples were collected using Reverse Circulation (RC)
techniques
specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate
drilling with a ~140mm bit.
to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma
• The entire sample is collected from the cyclone on the rig in plastic
sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should
bags and then split by hand using a riffle splitter to collect a nominal 2
not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.
kg sample in a prenumbered cotton sample bag.
• Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity
• The entire sample is dried, then is crushed to 75% passing 2mm in a
and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems
jaw crusher.
used.
• A 1.5kgsample is split using a riffle splitter.
• Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the
• The 1,5kg split is pulverised in a tungsten carbide ring and puck
Public Report.
pulveriser to 805% passing 75 µm.
• In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be
• Only samples that are not granitic material are prepared for assay.
relatively simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1
• 6m composite samples are split from the collected material in logged
m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge
granitic rocks. To ensure that short mineralised intervals are
for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required,
recognized.
such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling
problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (eg
submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information.
Drilling
• Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air
• All samples in the current campaign were collected using RC drilling
