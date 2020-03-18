Mali Lithium : Further High Grade Results from Goulamina Drilling Program 0 03/18/2020 | 08:48pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 19 March 2020 Mali Lithium receives further high grade results from Goulamina Lithium Project Investment highlights Further high grade drilling results received from Mali Lithium's world-class100%-owned Goulamina Lithium Project in Mali, West Africa

world-class100%-owned Goulamina Lithium Project in Mali, West Africa The grade of Li 2 O mineralised intercepts being realised from the recently completed RC drilling program continues to improve

O mineralised intercepts being realised from the recently completed RC drilling program continues to improve Drill results expected to improve confidence in the Ore body Lithium and gold developer Mali Lithium Ltd (ASX:MLL) ('Mali Lithium', 'the Company') is pleased to announce further drilling results from its world-class100%-owned Goulamina Lithium Project ('the Project') in Mali, West Africa. The quality of Lithium Oxide (Li2O) mineralised intercepts being realised from the recently completed RC drilling program continues to improve at the Project. Best new results since the last market update on the Project on 13 February 2020 include: 72m @ 1.66% Li 2 O from 23m (GMRC365);

from 23m (GMRC365); 71m @ 1.73 % Li 2 O from 126m (GMRC383);

from 126m (GMRC383); 64m @ 1.85 % Li 2 O from 121m (GMRC378);

from 121m (GMRC378); 81m @ 1.26 % Li 2 O from 133m (GMRC365);

from 133m (GMRC365); 48m @ 1.82 % Li 2 O from 17m (GMRC369); and

from 17m (GMRC369); and 49m @ 1.82 % Li 2 O from 115m (GMRC369). (See Annex1 below for the full listing of other new intercepts). Results for approximately 70% of assays have now been received however the remainder of assays and the results of optical downhole surveys have experienced some delays due to the unprecedented conditions being experienced globally. Despite these delays, every effort will be made to meet the previously advised timetable for an updated Mineral Resource, Ore Reserve and the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS). Data validation, and statistical analysis has now commenced, leading up to estimation of a new Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the Main, West l, West ll, Sangar l and Sangar ll domains and will be used to inform the DFS An update to the Danaya MRE will be completed once additional data is received Figure 1 Current Resource development drilling (red) superimposed on previous drilling (blue) Figure 2 - Improved confidence in modelling the Resource & High grade intersections Managing Director Chris Evans said: "Through this drilling program we continue to improve our confidence in the ore body and encounter high grade intersections particularly from the Sangar l and Sangar ll domains. We look forward to publishing the updated Mineral Resource shortly, followed by the Ore Reserve and DFS in May" -ENDS- Approved for release by: Chris Evans Managing Director Mali Lithium +61 419 853 904 About Mali Lithium Mali Lithium Limited (ASX:MLL) is developing the world class Goulamina Lithium Project in Mali, West Africa. Goulamina is fully permitted and is one of the world's largest uncommitted hard rock Lithium Reserves. The company is currently completing its Definitive Feasibility Study and has released the results of its Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) on the project to the ASX on 4 July 2018. The Company also has a diversified commodity portfolio containing prospective gold tenements in southern Mali from which it intends to generate near term value for shareholders. Competent Person's Declaration The information in this announcement that relates to Exploration Results and exploration objectives is based on information compiled by Mali Lithium's Geology Manager, Mr Simon McCracken, a Competent Person. Mr McCracken is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr McCracken has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and the activity he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves ('the JORC Code')". Mr McCracken consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears. Annex 1 - Significant Pegmatite Intersections From To (m) Interval Li2O (%) HoleID Easting Northing RL (m) (m) Pegmatite Domain GMRC364 613383 1254450 401 36 75 39 1.85 Sangar l 133 214 81 1.26 Sangar ll GMRC365 613460 1254400 402 23 95 72 1.66 Sangar l 134 182 48 1.84 Sangar ll GMRC366 613625 1254350 402 28 49 21 1.37 West l 137 179 42 1.62 Sangar l GMRC367 613661 1254350 402 65 86 21 0.76 West l 137 139 2 1.18 West ll 141 144 3 1.00 West ll 170 185 15 1.04 Sangar l. GMRC368 613625 1254400 403 63 89 26 1.44 West l 155 207 52 1.44 Sangar l GMRC369 613567 1254300 402 17 65 48 1.82 Sangar l 115 164 49 1.82 Sangar ll GMRC370 613659 1254300 401 29 44 15 1.43 West l 90 101 11 1.46 West ll 142 165 23 2.02 Sangar l GMRC371 613621 1254250 401 24 30 6 1.06 West ll 74 110 36 1.86 Sangar l 136 170 34 1.81 Sangar ll GMRC372 613715 1254250 401 62 66 4 1.24 West l 206 219 13 0.66 Sangar l GMRC373 613641 1254200 401 20 27 7 1.64 West ll 75 115 40 1.73 Sangar l 130 168 38 1.93 Sangar ll GMRC374 613683 1254200 400 67 73 6 1.75 West ll 127 163 36 1.08 Sangar l GMRC376 613687 1254100 399 91 120 29 1.89 Sangar l From To (m) Interval Li2O (%) HoleID Easting Northing RL (m) (m) Pegmatite Domain 120 168 48 1.68 Sangar ll GMRC377 613801 1253950 397 88 104 16 1.71 Sangar l 116 128 12 0.79 Sangar ll GMRC378 613472 1254500 403 47 57 10 1.93 Not modelled West lll 121 185 64 1.85 Sangar l GMRC380 613132 1254900 400 110 117 7 1.64 Not modelled GMRC381 613140 1253650 398 62 117 55 1.75 Danaya Zone ll GMRC383 613188 1253650 398 126 197 71 1.73 Danaya Zone ll GMRC384 613242 1253650 399 75 118 43 1.61 Danaya Zone ll 168 197 29 1.65 Danaya Zone l ANNEX 2 - JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1 Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data (Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.) Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sampling • Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, random chips, or • One metre samples were collected using Reverse Circulation (RC) techniques specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate drilling with a ~140mm bit. to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma • The entire sample is collected from the cyclone on the rig in plastic sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should bags and then split by hand using a riffle splitter to collect a nominal 2 not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling. kg sample in a prenumbered cotton sample bag. • Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity • The entire sample is dried, then is crushed to 75% passing 2mm in a and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems jaw crusher. used. • A 1.5kgsample is split using a riffle splitter. • Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the • The 1,5kg split is pulverised in a tungsten carbide ring and puck Public Report. pulveriser to 805% passing 75 µm. • In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be • Only samples that are not granitic material are prepared for assay. relatively simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 • 6m composite samples are split from the collected material in logged m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge granitic rocks. To ensure that short mineralised intervals are for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required, recognized. such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (eg submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. Drilling • Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air • All samples in the current campaign were collected using RC drilling techniques blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (eg core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc). Drill sample • Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries • The entire sample was collected from the cyclone and subsequently recovery and results assessed. split by hand in a riffle splitter. • Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure • Condition of the sample is recorded (ie Dry, Moist, or Wet) representative nature of the samples. • Where samples were wet (due to ground water there is a possibility • Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade that the assay result could be biased through loss of fine material. and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. Logging • Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and • Chips were geologically logged at site in their entirety, and a geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate representative fraction collected in a chip tray. The logs are Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical sufficiently detailed to support Mineral Resource estimation. Logged studies. criteria included, lithology, weathering, alteration, mineralisation, Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary • Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or veining, and sample condition. costean, channel, etc) photography. • Geological logging is qualitative in nature although percentages of • The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. different lithologies, sulphides, and veining are estimated. Sub-sampling • If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core • All samples are riffle split by hand using a stand-alone splitter. This techniques taken. technique is appropriate for collecting statistically unbiassed samples. and sample • If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and The riffle splitter is cleaned with compressed air and soft brushes preparation whether sampled wet or dry. between each sample • For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the • Samples are weighed to ensure a sample weight of between 2 and 3 sample preparation technique. kg. Samples of between 2 and 3 kg are considered appropriate for • Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to determination of contained lithium and other elements using the maximise representivity of samples. sodium peroxide fusion process. • Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the • Certified reference standards, Blanks, and duplicates are inserted into in-situ material collected, including for instance results for field the sample stream as the samples are collected at a rate of 10%. duplicate/second-half sampling. o Field duplicates are inserted every 20 samples • Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material o Blanks (derived from unmineralized river sand) and being sampled. Certified reference material standards (CRMs) are inserted alternately every 20 samples Quality of • The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and • Samples are analysed for Lithium using an industry standard assay data laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered technique SGS method ICP90A. and partial or total. • by: laboratory • For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc, o drying the sample tests the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument o crushing the sample to 75% passing -2mm make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their o 1.5kg split by riffle splitter derivation, etc. o Pulverise to 85% passing 75 microns in a tungsten • Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg standards, blanks, Carbide ring and puck pulveriser duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels o Samples are analysed for Lithium and other elements by of accuracy (ie lack of bias) and precision have been established. ICPOES after a sodium peroxide fusion • Laboratory checks include o Every 50th sample is screened to confirm % passing 2mm and 75 microns. o 1 reagent blank every 84 samples o 1 preparation blank every 84 samples o 2 weighed replicates every 84 samples o 1 preparation duplicate (re split) every 84 samples o 3 SRMs every 84 samples • Certified reference standards, Blanks, and duplicates are inserted into Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary the sample stream as the samples are collected at a rate of 10%. o Field duplicates are inserted every 20 samples o Blanks (derived from unmineralized river sand) and Certified reference standards (CRMs) are inserted alternately every 20 samples Verification of • The verification of significant intersections by either independent or • All drilling and exploration data are stored in the company database sampling and alternative company personnel. which is hosted by an independent geological database consultant. assaying • The use of twinned holes. • Drilling and sampling procedures have been developed to ensure • Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data consistent sampling practices are used by site personnel. verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols. • Logging and sampling data are collected on a Toughbook PC at the • Discuss any adjustment to assay data. drill site and provided directly to the database consultant, to limit the chance of transcription errors. • Where duplicate assays are measured the value is taken as the first value, and not averaged with other values for the same sample. • QAQC reports are generated regularly by the database consultant to allow ongoing reviews of sample quality. Location of • Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and • Drill hole collars are located using GPS. data points down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations • Down hole dip and azimuth are collected using a Gyro measuring used in Mineral Resource estimation. every 20 to 50m for RC drilling. • Specification of the grid system used. • Coordinates are recorded in UTM WGS94 29N • Quality and adequacy of topographic control. • Topographic control is considered adequate for the current drill spacing. Data spacing • Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results. • Drill holes are spaced approximately 30 to 50 metres apart on 50m and • Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the spaced sections. distribution degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral • The spacing is sufficient to establish grade and geological continuity Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and and is appropriate for Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation. classifications applied. • Samples from unmineralized granites are collected every metre, but • Whether sample compositing has been applied. are composited to 6m prior to assay. Orientation of • Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of • Mineralized zones are interpreted to dip moderately to the east, to data in possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering northeast. Drilling is generally oriented -60 degrees due west. relation to the deposit type. Intersection angles on the mineralised zone are between 35 and 65 geological • If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation degrees depending on the local strike of the mineralised pegmatite. structure of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a True widths of mineralisation are between about about 75% and 40% Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. of downhole widths. • The relationship between drilling orientation and structural orientation is not thought to have introduced a sampling bias. Sample • The measures taken to ensure sample security. • Samples are delivered from the drilling site in batches of 300 to the security SGS laboratory with appropriate paperwork to ensure the chain of custody is recorded. Prepared pulps are shipped by SGS using DHL from Bamako to their South African facility for assay determination Audits or • The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data. • QAQC checks of individual assay files are routinely made when the reviews results are issued • A QAQC report for the entire program is generated and reviewed at the end of the program to document any laboratory drift or assay bias. 1.1 Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results (Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.) Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Mineral • Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including • The Goulamina Project is entirely within the Torakoro Exploitation tenement and agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint Permit PE 19/25 in Mali , PE19/25 is 100% held Timbuktu land tenure ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, Ressources SARL a 100% held subsidiary of Mali Lithium. status historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings. • The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area. Exploration • Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties. • Mali Lithium (Formerly Birimian Gold) has completed substantial done by other exploration in the area including soil sampling, Auger Drilling, Air-core parties Drilling and RC Drilling as well as limited diamond drilling. The current program was designed to infill areas of broad spaced (100m sections) drilling and extend the depth potential of the Goulamina deposit. Geology • Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation. • The deposit is a pegmatite hosted spodumene lithium deposit. The pegmatites are hosted entirely within granitic rocks. Drill hole • A summary of all information material to the understanding of the • Drilling completed by Birimian Gold in the period from 2015 to 2018 Information exploration results including a tabulation of the following information has been reported in various market updates on the Goulamina for all Material drill holes: Lithium deposit which are available on the Mali Lithium web site o easting and northing of the drill hole collar • Drill hole collar information for all drilling in the Goulamina area is o elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in tabulated elsewhere in this report. metres) of the drill hole collar Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary o dip and azimuth of the hole o down hole length and interception depth o hole length. • If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case. Data • In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, • All sample lengths are 1m. a weighting of 1 has been applied to all aggregation maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (eg cutting of high samples. methods grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated. • Top cuts have not been used. • Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high grade • Metal equivalent grades have not been reported results and longer lengths of low grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail. • The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. Relationship • These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of • Five northwest-southeast striking pegmatite and 11 north south between Exploration Results. striking pegmatities are interpreted to dip moderately to the northeast mineralisation • If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole and steeply to the east respectively. Drilling is generally oriented -60 widths and angle is known, its nature should be reported. degrees due west. Intersection angles on the mineralised pegmatites intercept • If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there vary between 35 and 75 degrees. True widths of mineralisation vary lengths should be a clear statement to this effect (eg 'down hole length, true depending on the local strike and dip of the pegmatite width not known'). Diagrams • Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of • Reported intercepts are incremental/additional to the known intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being mineralisation and do not in themselves represent a significant reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of discovery. A plan showing the resource development program and drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. indicative section as well as tabulated results and collar coordinates are provided elsewhere in this report Balanced • Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not • Reporting all assay results is not practical in this update. Intercepts reporting practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades that are not reported, can generally be assumed to contain and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of insignificant or no spodumene mineralisation. Exploration Results. Other • Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported • Other exploration information is not meaningful or material to this substantive including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical report, or has been reported previously. exploration survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and data method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Further work • The nature and scale of planned further work (eg tests for lateral • extensions or depth extensions or large-scalestep-out drilling). • Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Mali Lithium Limited published this content on 19 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2020 00:47:09 UTC 0 Latest news on MALI LITHIUM LIMITED 08:48p MALI LITHIUM : Further High Grade Results from Goulamina Drilling Program PU 02/14 MALI LITHIUM : Positive Results from Latest Resource Drilling at Goulamina AQ 02/12 MALI LITHIUM : Positive Results from Latest Resource Drilling at Goulamina PU 02/12 MALI LITHIUM : Lithium Mine to Market Conference Presentation PU 02/11 MALI LITHIUM : Transport MoU Signed with CIM Ivoire AQ 02/10 MALI LITHIUM : Transport MoU Signed with CIM Ivoire PU 02/04 MALI LITHIUM : Unmarketable Parcel Sale Facility AQ 02/03 MALI LITHIUM : Unmarketable Parcel Sale Facility PU 01/29 MALI LITHIUM : Quarterly Activities Report PU 01/24 MALI LITHIUM : Additional High Grade Mineralisation Discovered at Goulamina AQ