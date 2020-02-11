Log in
MALI LITHIUM LIMITED

(MLL)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/10
0.078 AUD   --.--%
11:19pMALI LITHIUM : Lithium Mine to Market Conference Presentation
PU
10:10aMALI LITHIUM : Transport MoU Signed with CIM Ivoire
AQ
02/10MALI LITHIUM : Transport MoU Signed with CIM Ivoire
PU
Mali Lithium : Lithium Mine to Market Conference Presentation

02/11/2020

12 February 2020

Lithium Mine to Market Conference Presentation

The following presentation will be delivered at the Roskill Lithium Mine to Market 2020 conference on 12 February 2020. The conference is being conducted at The Westin Perth between Wednesday 12 February and Thursday 13 February 2020.

-ENDS-

Further Information:

Chris Evans

Luke Forrestal

Managing Director

M&C Partners

Mali Lithium

+61 411 479 144

+61 419 853 904

About Mali Lithium

Mali Lithium Limited (ASX:MLL) is developing the world class Goulamina Lithium Project in Mali, West Africa. Goulamina is fully permitted and is one of the world's largest uncommitted hard rock Lithium Reserves. The company is currently completing its Definitive Feasibility Study and has released the results of its Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) on the project to the ASX on 4 July 2018. The Company also has a diversified commodity portfolio containing prospective gold tenements in southern Mali from which it intends to generate near term value for shareholders.

LARGE PRIZE

HIGH GRADE

LONG LIFE

LOW COST

FULLY

PERMITTED

NPV10

31.2MT AT

16 YEARS

FOB

Environmental

A$1.0

1.56% Li20

362K TPA

A$374/T

Mining

BILLION

6% Conc.

U$281/T

US$690M

Corporate Structure

:

Shares on Issue:

Unlisted Options:

Share Price:

Market Cap:

Cash:

J

Major Lithium Project:

Gold Assets:

Revenue:

Over 30 Years of Combined Experience in Lithium Projects Globally

B OARD

Chris Evans,

20 years

Mark Hepburn,

28 years+

Brendan Borg,

20 years+

M ANAGE M E NT

Noel O'Brien,

30 years+

Marc Rowley,

25 years+

Seydou Semega,

15 Years

Dr Alistair Cowden,

Eric Hughes,

35 years

20 years+

MALI, 3RD LARGEST

GOLD PRODUCER IN AFRICA

Goulamina

-

+

Haulage distances to Port for current and emerging

hard rock Li2O producer's vs concentrate Opex

"In an industry where demand is growing by 15- 20 per cent, we believe these production curtailments and slowdowns could rapidly shift the cyclical dynamics, driving an improvement in effective operating rates and thus spot pricing"

Goldman Sachs Oct 2019

Exploration

Lithium

DFS

Offtake

Finance

Construction

Permit

Reserve/

18mths

Resource

GRANTED

Drilling

Gold Exploration Drilling

Disclaimer

Mali Lithium Limited published this content on 12 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2020 04:18:09 UTC
