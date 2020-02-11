Mali Lithium : Lithium Mine to Market Conference Presentation

12 February 2020
Lithium Mine to Market Conference Presentation
The following presentation will be delivered at the Roskill Lithium Mine to Market 2020 conference on 12 February 2020. The conference is being conducted at The Westin Perth between Wednesday 12 February and Thursday 13 February 2020.
Further Information:
Chris Evans
Luke Forrestal
Managing Director
M&C Partners
Mali Lithium
+61 411 479 144
+61 419 853 904
About Mali Lithium
Mali Lithium Limited (ASX:MLL) is developing the world class Goulamina Lithium Project in Mali, West Africa. Goulamina is fully permitted and is one of the world's largest uncommitted hard rock Lithium Reserves. The company is currently completing its Definitive Feasibility Study and has released the results of its Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) on the project to the ASX on 4 July 2018. The Company also has a diversified commodity portfolio containing prospective gold tenements in southern Mali from which it intends to generate near term value for shareholders.
LARGE PRIZE
HIGH GRADE
LONG LIFE
LOW COST
FULLY
PERMITTED
NPV10
31.2MT AT
16 YEARS
FOB
Environmental
A$1.0
1.56% Li20
362K TPA
A$374/T
Mining
BILLION
6% Conc.
U$281/T
US$690M
Corporate Structure
Shares on Issue:
Unlisted Options:
Share Price:
Market Cap:
Cash:
Major Lithium Project:
Gold Assets:
Over 30 Years of Combined Experience in Lithium Projects Globally
Chris Evans,
20 years
Mark Hepburn,
28 years+
Brendan Borg,
20 years+
Noel O'Brien,
30 years+
Marc Rowley,
25 years+
Seydou Semega,
15 Years
Dr Alistair Cowden,
Eric Hughes,
MALI, 3RD LARGEST
•GOLD PRODUCER IN AFRICA
•
Goulamina
•
•
•
Haulage distances to Port for current and emerging
•
hard rock Li2O producer's vs concentrate Opex
•
•
•
"In an industry where demand is growing by 15- 20 per cent, we believe these production curtailments and slowdowns could rapidly shift the cyclical dynamics, driving an improvement in effective operating rates and thus spot pricing"
Exploration
Lithium
DFS
Offtake
Finance
Construction
Permit
Reserve/
18mths
Resource
GRANTED
Drilling
Gold Exploration Drilling
Disclaimer
Mali Lithium Limited published this content on 12 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2020 04:18:09 UTC