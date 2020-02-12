Mali Lithium : Positive Results from Latest Resource Drilling at Goulamina
13 February 2020
Positive results returned from latest resource drilling at Goulamina
Mali Lithium Ltd (ASX:MLL) ("Mali Lithium", "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the reverse circulation (RC) component of the current phase of resource drilling at its flagship Goulamina Lithium Project in southern Mali, with more positive results being received.
This latest round of drilling at Goulamina has returned additional wide, high-grade intersections from the Sangar I and II spodumene pegmatites, while a new spodumene pegmatite has also been intersected at the Bara prospect 1.2 km south of Danaya.
Best new results include 25m at 1.97% Li2O from 134m (GMRC365), 52m at 1.44% Li2O from 155m, 49m at 1.82% Li2O from 115m (GMRC369) and 34m at 1.81% Li2O from 136m (GMRC371) (see Table 1 below for a more comprehensive summary of recent results).
Along with providing new information for updating the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve, the current drilling program is testing geophysical and structural hydrological targets within Goulamina and aiding in the completion of geotechnical testwork relating to the construction of the process plant and tailings storage facility.
Program summary
41 RC holes completed for 7315 metres (see Figure 1).
830 assays received of 3220 submitted to date.
Improved confidence in the Sangar l and Sangar ll interpretation and mineralisation.
Sangar ll model will extend below pit shell.
Spodumene-bearingpegmatite and aplite intersected at Bara, GMRC396 - 17m from 85m. Assays awaited.
Drilling of water bore test holes has commenced:
8 exploratory water bores planned (640m)
Hole GMWB015, close to the proposed plant site, has intersected significant quantities of water. Flow test work is underway
3 diamond tails to be completed into Sangar Zone(270m)
11 short HQ3 diamond geotech holes (165m) for plant and TSF foundation study
Figure 1 Resource development drilling (red) superimposed on existing drilling (blue) Showing location of the Bara prospect where spodumene and aplitic pegmatites have been intersected. Model is shown as a slice at 315m RL.
Figure 2 Section 1254400mN showing the newly modelled pegmatite intersections in assays received for holes GMRC365 and GMRC368. Note: assays for remaining part of GMRC365 are awaited. The confidence in the interpretation is improved, and the model will no longer constrain the base of the pit in Sangar II.
Table 1 Significant assays received to date
Mali Lithium is using a laboratory in Johannesburg, South Africa for assaying. Due to high levels of drilling activity in the region, samples are currently taking six weeks to be processed. An approximate timeline of drilling to Resource/Reserve update is as follows:
Complete drilling - mid-February 2020
Final assays received - mid-March 2020
Mineral Resource updated - end of March 2020
Ore Reserve updated - with DFS - May 2020
Managing Director Chris Evans said: "The recent drilling program is now complete and has yielded strong results. The intersection of Li20 below the existing conceptual pit floor and outside the existing resource shell is particularly exciting and supports the Company's belief that substantial resource upside exists. The discovery ofspodumene-bearingwide pegmatite intersections at the Bara prospect also highlights the prosectivity of our tenement package. We look forward to reporting the results in full to the market once assays are received and incorporating other positive results from recent drilling in the pending resource and reserve updates."
Further Information:
Chris Evans
Luke Forrestal
Managing Director
M&C Partners
Mali Lithium
+61 411 479 144
+61 419 853 904
About Mali Lithium
Mali Lithium Limited (ASX:MLL) is developing the world class Goulamina Lithium Project in Mali, West Africa. Goulamina is fully permitted and is one of the world's largest uncommitted hard rock Lithium Reserves. The company is currently completing its Definitive Feasibility Study and has released the results of its Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) on the project to the ASX on 4 July 2018. The Company also has a diversified commodity portfolio containing prospective gold tenements in southern Mali from which it intends to generate near term value for shareholders.
Competent Person's Declaration
The information in this announcement that relates to Exploration Results and exploration objectives is based on information compiled by Mali Lithium's Geology Manager, Mr Simon McCracken, a Competent Person. Mr McCracken is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr McCracken has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and the activity he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves ('the JORC Code')". Mr McCracken consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
