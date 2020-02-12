Mali Lithium : Positive Results from Latest Resource Drilling at Goulamina 0 02/12/2020 | 07:11pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 13 February 2020 Positive results returned from latest resource drilling at Goulamina Mali Lithium Ltd (ASX:MLL) ("Mali Lithium", "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the reverse circulation (RC) component of the current phase of resource drilling at its flagship Goulamina Lithium Project in southern Mali, with more positive results being received. This latest round of drilling at Goulamina has returned additional wide, high-grade intersections from the Sangar I and II spodumene pegmatites, while a new spodumene pegmatite has also been intersected at the Bara prospect 1.2 km south of Danaya. Best new results include 25m at 1.97% Li2O from 134m (GMRC365), 52m at 1.44% Li2O from 155m, 49m at 1.82% Li2O from 115m (GMRC369) and 34m at 1.81% Li2O from 136m (GMRC371) (see Table 1 below for a more comprehensive summary of recent results). Along with providing new information for updating the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve, the current drilling program is testing geophysical and structural hydrological targets within Goulamina and aiding in the completion of geotechnical testwork relating to the construction of the process plant and tailings storage facility. Program summary 41 RC holes completed for 7315 metres (see Figure 1).

830 assays received of 3220 submitted to date.

Improved confidence in the Sangar l and Sangar ll interpretation and mineralisation.

Sangar ll model will extend below pit shell.

Spodumene-bearing pegmatite and aplite intersected at Bara, GMRC396 - 17m from 85m. Assays awaited.

pegmatite and aplite intersected at Bara, GMRC396 - 17m from 85m. Assays awaited. Drilling of water bore test holes has commenced: 8 exploratory water bores planned (640m) Hole GMWB015, close to the proposed plant site, has intersected significant quantities of water. Flow test work is underway 3 diamond tails to be completed into Sangar Zone(270m) 11 short HQ3 diamond geotech holes (165m) for plant and TSF foundation study Figure 1 Resource development drilling (red) superimposed on existing drilling (blue) Showing location of the Bara prospect where spodumene and aplitic pegmatites have been intersected. Model is shown as a slice at 315m RL. Figure 2 Section 1254400mN showing the newly modelled pegmatite intersections in assays received for holes GMRC365 and GMRC368. Note: assays for remaining part of GMRC365 are awaited. The confidence in the interpretation is improved, and the model will no longer constrain the base of the pit in Sangar II. Table 1 Significant assays received to date Mali Lithium is using a laboratory in Johannesburg, South Africa for assaying. Due to high levels of drilling activity in the region, samples are currently taking six weeks to be processed. An approximate timeline of drilling to Resource/Reserve update is as follows: Complete drilling - mid-February 2020

mid-February 2020 Final assays received - mid-March 2020

mid-March 2020 Mineral Resource updated - end of March 2020

Ore Reserve updated - with DFS - May 2020 Managing Director Chris Evans said: "The recent drilling program is now complete and has yielded strong results. The intersection of Li20 below the existing conceptual pit floor and outside the existing resource shell is particularly exciting and supports the Company's belief that substantial resource upside exists. The discovery of spodumene-bearingwide pegmatite intersections at the Bara prospect also highlights the prosectivity of our tenement package. We look forward to reporting the results in full to the market once assays are received and incorporating other positive results from recent drilling in the pending resource and reserve updates." -ENDS- Further Information: Chris Evans Luke Forrestal Managing Director M&C Partners Mali Lithium +61 411 479 144 +61 419 853 904 About Mali Lithium Mali Lithium Limited (ASX:MLL) is developing the world class Goulamina Lithium Project in Mali, West Africa. Goulamina is fully permitted and is one of the world's largest uncommitted hard rock Lithium Reserves. The company is currently completing its Definitive Feasibility Study and has released the results of its Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) on the project to the ASX on 4 July 2018. The Company also has a diversified commodity portfolio containing prospective gold tenements in southern Mali from which it intends to generate near term value for shareholders. Competent Person's Declaration The information in this announcement that relates to Exploration Results and exploration objectives is based on information compiled by Mali Lithium's Geology Manager, Mr Simon McCracken, a Competent Person. Mr McCracken is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr McCracken has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and the activity he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves ('the JORC Code')". Mr McCracken consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears. Annex 1 - Significant Pegmatite Intersections Hole ID Collar Collar Collar Dip Azimuth Pegmatite Interval Easting Northing RL From (m) To (m) downhole width (m) Comments GMRC387 613198 1253550 402 -60 270 3 22 19 Oxide - Danaya 22 44 22 Fresh - Danaya 74 93 19 Fresh - Danaya 96 112 16 Fresh - Danaya 129 142 13 Fresh - Danaya 147 154 7 Fresh - Danaya 156 158 2 Fresh - Danaya GMRC388 613251 1253550 403 -60 270 67 77 10 Fresh - Danaya 70 74 4 Fresh - Danaya 95 148 53 Fresh - Danaya 155 178 23 Fresh - Danaya GMRC389 613132 1253450 398 -60 270 12 55 43 Oxide/Fresh - Danaya 63 65 2 Fresh - Danaya 70 71 1 Fresh - Danaya 101 103 2 Fresh - Danaya 110 113 3 Fresh - Danaya GMRC390 613180 1253450 399 -60 270 1 13 12 Oxide - Danaya 13 38 25 Fresh - Danaya 42 46 4 Fresh - Danaya 60 81 21 Fresh - Danaya 102 109 7 Fresh - Danaya 110 111 1 Fresh - Danaya 113 117 4 Fresh - Danaya 126 128 2 Fresh - Danaya 141 144 3 Fresh - Danaya Hole ID Collar Collar Collar Dip Azimuth Pegmatite Interval Easting Northing RL From (m) From From (m) From (m) (m) GMRC390 613180 1253450 399 -60 270 149 150 1 Fresh - Danaya 151 156 5 Fresh - Danaya 160 165 5 Fresh - Danaya 180 188 8 Fresh - Danaya GMRC391 613230 1253450 399 -60 270 7 29 22 Oxide - Danaya 29 92 63 Fresh - Danaya 104 120 16 Fresh - Danaya 105 139 34 Fresh - Danaya 148 152 4 Fresh - Danaya 181 186 5 Fresh - Danaya GMRC392 613282 1253450 399 -60 270 36 38 2 Fresh - Danaya 43 56 13 Fresh - Danaya 72 100 28 Fresh - Danaya GMRC393 613525 1254350 402 -60 270 28 64 36 oxid - Danaya 120 126 6 Fresh - Danaya 140 176 36 Fresh - Danaya 205 207 2 Fresh - Danaya GMRC394 612731 1251400 384 -60 270 20 40 20 0xide aplitic - Bara GMRC395 612831 1251400 383 -60 270 83 88 5 fresh pegmatite - Bara GMRC396 612931 1251400 381 -60 270 85 102 17 fresh pegmatite - Bara GMRC397 613029 1251400 380 -60 270 83 84 1 Pegmatite aplitic - Bara GMRC398 613128 1251400 381 -60 270 89 91 2 Pegmatite aplitic - Bara 95 96 1 Pegmatite aplitic - Bara 98 102 4 Pegmatite aplitic - Bara ANNEX 2 - JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1 Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data (Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.) Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sampling • Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, random chips, or • One metre samples were collected using Reverse Circulation (RC) techniques specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate drilling with a ~140mm bit. to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma • The entire sample is collected from the cyclone on the rig in plastic sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should bags and then split by hand using a riffle splitter to collect a nominal 2 not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling. kg sample in a prenumbered cotton sample bag. • Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity • The entire sample is dried, then is crushed to 75% passing 2mm in a and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems jaw crusher. used. • A 1.5kgsample is split using a riffle splitter. • Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the • The 1,5kg split is pulverised in a tungsten carbide ring and puck Public Report. pulveriser to 805% passing 75 µm. • In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be • Only samples that are not granitic material are prepared for assay. relatively simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 • 6m composite samples are split from the collected material in logged m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge granitic rocks. To ensure that short mineralised intervals are for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required, recognized. such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (eg submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. Drilling • Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air • All samples in the current campaign were collected using RC drilling techniques blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (eg core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc). Drill sample • Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries • The entire sample was collected from the cyclone and subsequently recovery and results assessed. split by hand in a riffle splitter. • Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure • Condition of the sample is recorded (ie Dry, Moist, or Wet) representative nature of the samples. • Where samples were wet (due to ground water there is a possibility • Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade that the assay result could be biased through loss of fine material. and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. Logging • Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and • Chips were geologically logged at site in their entirety, and a geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate representative fraction collected in a chip tray. The logs are Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical sufficiently detailed to support Mineral Resource estimation. Logged studies. criteria included, lithology, weathering, alteration, mineralisation, Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc) photography.

The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. veining, and sample condition. Geological logging is qualitative in nature although percentages of different lithologies, sulphides, and veining are estimated. Sub-sampling • If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core • All samples are riffle split by hand using a stand-alone splitter. This techniques taken. technique is appropriate for collecting statistically unbiassed samples. and sample • If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and The riffle splitter is cleaned with compressed air and soft brushes preparation whether sampled wet or dry. • between each sample • For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the Samples are weighed to ensure a sample weight of between 2 and 3 sample preparation technique. kg. Samples of between 2 and 3 kg are considered appropriate for • Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to determination of contained lithium and other elements using the maximise representivity of samples. • sodium peroxide fusion process. • Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the Certified reference standards, Blanks, and duplicates are inserted into in-situ material collected, including for instance results for field the sample stream as the samples are collected at a rate of 10%. duplicate/second-half sampling. o Field duplicates are inserted every 20 samples • Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material o Blanks (derived from unmineralized river sand) and being sampled. Certified reference material standards (CRMs) are inserted alternately every 20 samples Quality of • The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and • Samples are analysed for Lithium using an industry standard assay data laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered technique SGS method ICP90A. and partial or total. • by: laboratory • For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc, o drying the sample tests the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument o crushing the sample to 75% passing -2mm make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their o 1.5kg split by riffle splitter derivation, etc. o Pulverise to 85% passing 75 microns in a tungsten • Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg standards, blanks, Carbide ring and puck pulveriser duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels o Samples are analysed for Lithium and other elements by of accuracy (ie lack of bias) and precision have been established. ICPOES after a sodium peroxide fusion • Laboratory checks include o Every 50th sample is screened to confirm % passing 2mm and 75 microns. o 1 reagent blank every 84 samples o 1 preparation blank every 84 samples o 2 weighed replicates every 84 samples o 1 preparation duplicate (re split) every 84 samples o 3 SRMs every 84 samples • Certified reference standards, Blanks, and duplicates are inserted into Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary the sample stream as the samples are collected at a rate of 10%. o Field duplicates are inserted every 20 samples o Blanks (derived from unmineralized river sand) and Certified reference standards (CRMs) are inserted alternately every 20 samples Verification of • The verification of significant intersections by either independent or • All drilling and exploration data are stored in the company database sampling and alternative company personnel. which is hosted by an independent geological database consultant. assaying • The use of twinned holes. • Drilling and sampling procedures have been developed to ensure • Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data consistent sampling practices are used by site personnel. verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols. • Logging and sampling data are collected on a Toughbook PC at the • Discuss any adjustment to assay data. drill site and provided directly to the database consultant, to limit the chance of transcription errors. • Where duplicate assays are measured the value is taken as the first value, and not averaged with other values for the same sample. • QAQC reports are generated regularly by the database consultant to allow ongoing reviews of sample quality. Location of • Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and • Drill hole collars are located using GPS. data points down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations • Down hole dip and azimuth are collected using a Gyro measuring used in Mineral Resource estimation. every 20 to 50m for RC drilling. • Specification of the grid system used. • Coordinates are recorded in UTM WGS94 29N • Quality and adequacy of topographic control. • Topographic control is considered adequate for the current drill spacing. Data spacing • Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results. • Drill holes are spaced approximately 30 to 50 metres apart on 50m and • Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the spaced sections. distribution degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral • The spacing is sufficient to establish grade and geological continuity Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and and is appropriate for Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation. classifications applied. • Samples from unmineralized granites are collected every metre, but • Whether sample compositing has been applied. are composited to 6m prior to assay. Orientation of • Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of • Mineralized zones are interpreted to dip moderately to the east, to data in possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering northeast. Drilling is generally oriented -60 degrees due west. relation to the deposit type. Intersection angles on the mineralised zone are between 35 and 65 geological • If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation degrees depending on the local strike of the mineralised pegmatite. structure of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a True widths of mineralisation are between about about 75% and 40% Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. of downhole widths. The relationship between drilling orientation and structural orientation is not thought to have introduced a sampling bias. Sample • The measures taken to ensure sample security. • Samples are delivered from the drilling site in batches of 300 to the security SGS laboratory with appropriate paperwork to ensure the chain of custody is recorded. Prepared pulps are shipped by SGS using DHL from Bamako to their South African facility for assay determination Audits or • The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data. • QAQC checks of individual assay files are routinely made when the reviews results are issued • A QAQC report for the entire program is generated and reviewed at the end of the program to document any laboratory drift or assay bias. 1.1 Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results (Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.) Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Mineral • Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including • The Goulamina Project is entirely within the Torakoro Exploitation tenement and agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint Permit PE 19/25 in Mali , PE19/25 is 100% held Timbuktu land tenure ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, Ressources SARL a 100% held subsidiary of Mali Lithium. status historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings. • The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area. Exploration • Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties. • Mali Lithium (Formerly Birimian Gold) has completed substantial done by other exploration in the area including soil sampling, Auger Drilling, Air-core parties Drilling and RC Drilling as well as limited diamond drilling. The current program was designed to infill areas of broad spaced (100m sections) drilling and extend the depth potential of the Goulamina deposit. Geology • Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation. • The deposit is a pegmatite hosted spodumene lithium deposit. The pegmatites are hosted entirely within granitic rocks. Drill hole • A summary of all information material to the understanding of the • Drilling completed by Birimian Gold in the period from 2015 to 2018 Information exploration results including a tabulation of the following information has been reported in various market updates on the Goulamina for all Material drill holes: Lithium deposit which are available on the Mali Lithium web site o easting and northing of the drill hole collar • Drill hole collar information for all drilling in the Goulamina area is o elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in tabulated elsewhere in this report. metres) of the drill hole collar Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary o dip and azimuth of the hole o down hole length and interception depth o hole length. • If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case. Data • In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, • All sample lengths are 1m. a weighting of 1 has been applied to all aggregation maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (eg cutting of high samples. methods grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated. • Top cuts have not been used. • Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high grade • Metal equivalent grades have not been reported results and longer lengths of low grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail. • The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. Relationship • These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of • Five northwest-southeast striking pegmatite and 11 north south between Exploration Results. striking pegmatities are interpreted to dip moderately to the northeast mineralisation • If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole and steeply to the east respectively. Drilling is generally oriented -60 widths and angle is known, its nature should be reported. degrees due west. Intersection angles on the mineralised pegmatites intercept • If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there vary between 35 and 75 degrees. True widths of mineralisation vary lengths should be a clear statement to this effect (eg 'down hole length, true depending on the local strike and dip of the pegmatite width not known'). Diagrams • Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of • intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. Balanced • Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not • reporting practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. Other • Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported • substantive including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical exploration survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and data method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. Further work • The nature and scale of planned further work (eg tests for lateral • Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary extensions or depth extensions or large-scalestep-out drilling). Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Mali Lithium Limited published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 00:10:03 UTC 0 Latest news on MALI LITHIUM LIMITED 02/11 MALI LITHIUM : Lithium Mine to Market Conference Presentation PU 02/11 MALI LITHIUM : Transport MoU Signed with CIM Ivoire AQ 02/10 MALI LITHIUM : Transport MoU Signed with CIM Ivoire PU 02/04 MALI LITHIUM : Unmarketable Parcel Sale Facility AQ 02/03 MALI LITHIUM : Unmarketable Parcel Sale Facility PU 01/29 MALI LITHIUM : Quarterly Activities Report PU 01/24 MALI LITHIUM : Additional High Grade Mineralisation Discovered at Goulamina AQ 01/24 MALI LITHIUM : Unmarketable Parcels Sale Facility PU 01/22 MALI LITHIUM : Additional High Grade Mineralisation Discovered at Goulamina PU 01/20 MALI LITHIUM LIMITED : - Review of Managing Director Remuneration AQ