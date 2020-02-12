Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Mali Lithium Limited    MLL   AU0000049918

MALI LITHIUM LIMITED

(MLL)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/11
0.079 AUD   +1.28%
02/11MALI LITHIUM : Lithium Mine to Market Conference Presentation
PU
02/11MALI LITHIUM : Transport MoU Signed with CIM Ivoire
AQ
02/10MALI LITHIUM : Transport MoU Signed with CIM Ivoire
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mali Lithium : Positive Results from Latest Resource Drilling at Goulamina

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 07:11pm EST

13 February 2020

Positive results returned from latest resource drilling at Goulamina

Mali Lithium Ltd (ASX:MLL) ("Mali Lithium", "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the reverse circulation (RC) component of the current phase of resource drilling at its flagship Goulamina Lithium Project in southern Mali, with more positive results being received.

This latest round of drilling at Goulamina has returned additional wide, high-grade intersections from the Sangar I and II spodumene pegmatites, while a new spodumene pegmatite has also been intersected at the Bara prospect 1.2 km south of Danaya.

Best new results include 25m at 1.97% Li2O from 134m (GMRC365), 52m at 1.44% Li2O from 155m, 49m at 1.82% Li2O from 115m (GMRC369) and 34m at 1.81% Li2O from 136m (GMRC371) (see Table 1 below for a more comprehensive summary of recent results).

Along with providing new information for updating the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve, the current drilling program is testing geophysical and structural hydrological targets within Goulamina and aiding in the completion of geotechnical testwork relating to the construction of the process plant and tailings storage facility.

Program summary

  • 41 RC holes completed for 7315 metres (see Figure 1).
  • 830 assays received of 3220 submitted to date.
  • Improved confidence in the Sangar l and Sangar ll interpretation and mineralisation.
  • Sangar ll model will extend below pit shell.
  • Spodumene-bearingpegmatite and aplite intersected at Bara, GMRC396 - 17m from 85m. Assays awaited.
  • Drilling of water bore test holes has commenced:
  1. 8 exploratory water bores planned (640m)
  1. Hole GMWB015, close to the proposed plant site, has intersected significant quantities of water. Flow test work is underway
  1. 3 diamond tails to be completed into Sangar Zone(270m)
  1. 11 short HQ3 diamond geotech holes (165m) for plant and TSF foundation study

Figure 1 Resource development drilling (red) superimposed on existing drilling (blue) Showing location of the Bara prospect where spodumene and aplitic pegmatites have been intersected. Model is shown as a slice at 315m RL.

Figure 2 Section 1254400mN showing the newly modelled pegmatite intersections in assays received for holes GMRC365 and GMRC368. Note: assays for remaining part of GMRC365 are awaited. The confidence in the interpretation is improved, and the model will no longer constrain the base of the pit in Sangar II.

Table 1 Significant assays received to date

Mali Lithium is using a laboratory in Johannesburg, South Africa for assaying. Due to high levels of drilling activity in the region, samples are currently taking six weeks to be processed. An approximate timeline of drilling to Resource/Reserve update is as follows:

  • Complete drilling - mid-February 2020
  • Final assays received - mid-March 2020
  • Mineral Resource updated - end of March 2020
  • Ore Reserve updated - with DFS - May 2020

Managing Director Chris Evans said: "The recent drilling program is now complete and has yielded strong results. The intersection of Li20 below the existing conceptual pit floor and outside the existing resource shell is particularly exciting and supports the Company's belief that substantial resource upside exists. The discovery of spodumene-bearingwide pegmatite intersections at the Bara prospect also highlights the prosectivity of our tenement package. We look forward to reporting the results in full to the market once assays are received and incorporating other positive results from recent drilling in the pending resource and reserve updates."

-ENDS-

Further Information:

Chris Evans

Luke Forrestal

Managing Director

M&C Partners

Mali Lithium

+61 411 479 144

+61 419 853 904

About Mali Lithium

Mali Lithium Limited (ASX:MLL) is developing the world class Goulamina Lithium Project in Mali, West Africa. Goulamina is fully permitted and is one of the world's largest uncommitted hard rock Lithium Reserves. The company is currently completing its Definitive Feasibility Study and has released the results of its Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) on the project to the ASX on 4 July 2018. The Company also has a diversified commodity portfolio containing prospective gold tenements in southern Mali from which it intends to generate near term value for shareholders.

Competent Person's Declaration

The information in this announcement that relates to Exploration Results and exploration objectives is based on information compiled by Mali Lithium's Geology Manager, Mr Simon McCracken, a Competent Person. Mr McCracken is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr McCracken has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and the activity he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves ('the JORC Code')". Mr McCracken consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

Annex 1 - Significant Pegmatite Intersections

Hole ID

Collar

Collar

Collar

Dip

Azimuth

Pegmatite Interval

Easting

Northing

RL

From (m)

To (m)

downhole

width (m)

Comments

GMRC387

613198

1253550

402

-60

270

3

22

19

Oxide - Danaya

22

44

22

Fresh - Danaya

74

93

19

Fresh - Danaya

96

112

16

Fresh - Danaya

129

142

13

Fresh - Danaya

147

154

7

Fresh - Danaya

156

158

2

Fresh - Danaya

GMRC388

613251

1253550

403

-60

270

67

77

10

Fresh - Danaya

70

74

4

Fresh - Danaya

95

148

53

Fresh - Danaya

155

178

23

Fresh - Danaya

GMRC389

613132

1253450

398

-60

270

12

55

43

Oxide/Fresh - Danaya

63

65

2

Fresh - Danaya

70

71

1

Fresh - Danaya

101

103

2

Fresh - Danaya

110

113

3

Fresh - Danaya

GMRC390

613180

1253450

399

-60

270

1

13

12

Oxide - Danaya

13

38

25

Fresh - Danaya

42

46

4

Fresh - Danaya

60

81

21

Fresh - Danaya

102

109

7

Fresh - Danaya

110

111

1

Fresh - Danaya

113

117

4

Fresh - Danaya

126

128

2

Fresh - Danaya

141

144

3

Fresh - Danaya

Hole ID

Collar

Collar

Collar

Dip

Azimuth

Pegmatite Interval

Easting

Northing

RL

From (m)

From

From (m)

From (m)

(m)

GMRC390

613180

1253450

399

-60

270

149

150

1

Fresh - Danaya

151

156

5

Fresh - Danaya

160

165

5

Fresh - Danaya

180

188

8

Fresh - Danaya

GMRC391

613230

1253450

399

-60

270

7

29

22

Oxide - Danaya

29

92

63

Fresh - Danaya

104

120

16

Fresh - Danaya

105

139

34

Fresh - Danaya

148

152

4

Fresh - Danaya

181

186

5

Fresh - Danaya

GMRC392

613282

1253450

399

-60

270

36

38

2

Fresh - Danaya

43

56

13

Fresh - Danaya

72

100

28

Fresh - Danaya

GMRC393

613525

1254350

402

-60

270

28

64

36

oxid - Danaya

120

126

6

Fresh - Danaya

140

176

36

Fresh - Danaya

205

207

2

Fresh - Danaya

GMRC394

612731

1251400

384

-60

270

20

40

20

0xide aplitic - Bara

GMRC395

612831

1251400

383

-60

270

83

88

5

fresh pegmatite - Bara

GMRC396

612931

1251400

381

-60

270

85

102

17

fresh pegmatite - Bara

GMRC397

613029

1251400

380

-60

270

83

84

1

Pegmatite aplitic - Bara

GMRC398

613128

1251400

381

-60

270

89

91

2

Pegmatite aplitic - Bara

95

96

1

Pegmatite aplitic - Bara

98

102

4

Pegmatite aplitic - Bara

ANNEX 2 - JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Sampling

Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, random chips, or

One metre samples were collected using Reverse Circulation (RC)

techniques

specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate

drilling with a ~140mm bit.

to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma

The entire sample is collected from the cyclone on the rig in plastic

sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should

bags and then split by hand using a riffle splitter to collect a nominal 2

not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.

kg sample in a prenumbered cotton sample bag.

Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity

The entire sample is dried, then is crushed to 75% passing 2mm in a

and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems

jaw crusher.

used.

A 1.5kgsample is split using a riffle splitter.

Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the

The 1,5kg split is pulverised in a tungsten carbide ring and puck

Public Report.

pulveriser to 805% passing 75 µm.

In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be

Only samples that are not granitic material are prepared for assay.

relatively simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1

6m composite samples are split from the collected material in logged

m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge

granitic rocks. To ensure that short mineralised intervals are

for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required,

recognized.

such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling

problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (eg

submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information.

Drilling

Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air

All samples in the current campaign were collected using RC drilling

techniques

blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (eg core diameter, triple

or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other

type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc).

Drill sample

Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries

The entire sample was collected from the cyclone and subsequently

recovery

and results assessed.

split by hand in a riffle splitter.

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure

Condition of the sample is recorded (ie Dry, Moist, or Wet)

representative nature of the samples.

Where samples were wet (due to ground water there is a possibility

Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade

that the assay result could be biased through loss of fine material.

and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential

loss/gain of fine/coarse material.

Logging

Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and

Chips were geologically logged at site in their entirety, and a

geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate

representative fraction collected in a chip tray. The logs are

Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical

sufficiently detailed to support Mineral Resource estimation. Logged

studies.

criteria included, lithology, weathering, alteration, mineralisation,

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

  • Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc) photography.
  • The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged.

veining, and sample condition.

  • Geological logging is qualitative in nature although percentages of different lithologies, sulphides, and veining are estimated.

Sub-sampling

If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core

All samples are riffle split by hand using a stand-alone splitter. This

techniques

taken.

technique is appropriate for collecting statistically unbiassed samples.

and sample

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and

The riffle splitter is cleaned with compressed air and soft brushes

preparation

whether sampled wet or dry.

between each sample

For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the

Samples are weighed to ensure a sample weight of between 2 and 3

sample preparation technique.

kg. Samples of between 2 and 3 kg are considered appropriate for

Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to

determination of contained lithium and other elements using the

maximise representivity of samples.

sodium peroxide fusion process.

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the

Certified reference standards, Blanks, and duplicates are inserted into

in-situ material collected, including for instance results for field

the sample stream as the samples are collected at a rate of 10%.

duplicate/second-half sampling.

o Field duplicates are inserted every 20 samples

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material

o Blanks (derived from unmineralized river sand) and

being sampled.

Certified reference material standards (CRMs) are

inserted alternately every 20 samples

Quality of

The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and

Samples are analysed for Lithium using an industry standard

assay data

laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered

technique SGS method ICP90A.

and

partial or total.

by:

laboratory

For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc,

o drying the sample

tests

the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument

o crushing the sample to 75% passing -2mm

make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their

o 1.5kg split by riffle splitter

derivation, etc.

o Pulverise to 85% passing 75 microns in a tungsten

Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg standards, blanks,

Carbide ring and puck pulveriser

duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels

o Samples are analysed for Lithium and other elements by

of accuracy (ie lack of bias) and precision have been established.

ICPOES after a sodium peroxide fusion

Laboratory checks include

o Every 50th sample is screened to confirm % passing

2mm and 75 microns.

o 1 reagent blank every 84 samples

o 1 preparation blank every 84 samples o 2 weighed replicates every 84 samples

o 1 preparation duplicate (re split) every 84 samples o 3 SRMs every 84 samples

Certified reference standards, Blanks, and duplicates are inserted into

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

the sample stream as the samples are collected at a rate of 10%. o Field duplicates are inserted every 20 samples

o Blanks (derived from unmineralized river sand) and Certified reference standards (CRMs) are inserted alternately every 20 samples

Verification of

The verification of significant intersections by either independent or

All drilling and exploration data are stored in the company database

sampling and

alternative company personnel.

which is hosted by an independent geological database consultant.

assaying

The use of twinned holes.

Drilling and sampling procedures have been developed to ensure

Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data

consistent sampling practices are used by site personnel.

verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.

Logging and sampling data are collected on a Toughbook PC at the

Discuss any adjustment to assay data.

drill site and provided directly to the database consultant, to limit the

chance of transcription errors.

Where duplicate assays are measured the value is taken as the first

value, and not averaged with other values for the same sample.

QAQC reports are generated regularly by the database consultant to

allow ongoing reviews of sample quality.

Location of

Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and

Drill hole collars are located using GPS.

data points

down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations

Down hole dip and azimuth are collected using a Gyro measuring

used in Mineral Resource estimation.

every 20 to 50m for RC drilling.

Specification of the grid system used.

Coordinates are recorded in UTM WGS94 29N

Quality and adequacy of topographic control.

Topographic control is considered adequate for the current drill

spacing.

Data spacing

Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.

Drill holes are spaced approximately 30 to 50 metres apart on 50m

and

Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the

spaced sections.

distribution

degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral

The spacing is sufficient to establish grade and geological continuity

Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and

and is appropriate for Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation.

classifications applied.

Samples from unmineralized granites are collected every metre, but

Whether sample compositing has been applied.

are composited to 6m prior to assay.

Orientation of

Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of

Mineralized zones are interpreted to dip moderately to the east, to

data in

possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering

northeast. Drilling is generally oriented -60 degrees due west.

relation to

the deposit type.

Intersection angles on the mineralised zone are between 35 and 65

geological

If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation

degrees depending on the local strike of the mineralised pegmatite.

structure

of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a

True widths of mineralisation are between about about 75% and 40%

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material.

of downhole widths.

  • The relationship between drilling orientation and structural orientation is not thought to have introduced a sampling bias.

Sample

The measures taken to ensure sample security.

Samples are delivered from the drilling site in batches of 300 to the

security

SGS laboratory with appropriate paperwork to ensure the chain of

custody is recorded. Prepared pulps are shipped by SGS using DHL

from Bamako to their South African facility for assay determination

Audits or

The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data.

QAQC checks of individual assay files are routinely made when the

reviews

results are issued

A QAQC report for the entire program is generated and reviewed at

the end of the program to document any laboratory drift or assay bias.

1.1 Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results

(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Mineral

Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including

The Goulamina Project is entirely within the Torakoro Exploitation

tenement and

agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint

Permit PE 19/25 in Mali , PE19/25 is 100% held Timbuktu

land tenure

ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests,

Ressources SARL a 100% held subsidiary of Mali Lithium.

status

historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental

settings.

The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any

known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area.

Exploration

Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties.

Mali Lithium (Formerly Birimian Gold) has completed substantial

done by other

exploration in the area including soil sampling, Auger Drilling, Air-core

parties

Drilling and RC Drilling as well as limited diamond drilling. The current

program was designed to infill areas of broad spaced (100m sections)

drilling and extend the depth potential of the Goulamina deposit.

Geology

Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation.

The deposit is a pegmatite hosted spodumene lithium deposit. The

pegmatites are hosted entirely within granitic rocks.

Drill hole

A summary of all information material to the understanding of the

Drilling completed by Birimian Gold in the period from 2015 to 2018

Information

exploration results including a tabulation of the following information

has been reported in various market updates on the Goulamina

for all Material drill holes:

Lithium deposit which are available on the Mali Lithium web site

o easting and northing of the drill hole collar

Drill hole collar information for all drilling in the Goulamina area is

o elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in

tabulated elsewhere in this report.

metres) of the drill hole collar

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

o dip and azimuth of the hole

o down hole length and interception depth

o hole length.

If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the

information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from

the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly

explain why this is the case.

Data

In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques,

All sample lengths are 1m. a weighting of 1 has been applied to all

aggregation

maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (eg cutting of high

samples.

methods

grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated.

Top cuts have not been used.

Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high grade

Metal equivalent grades have not been reported

results and longer lengths of low grade results, the procedure used

for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of

such aggregations should be shown in detail.

The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values

should be clearly stated.

Relationship

These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of

Five northwest-southeast striking pegmatite and 11 north south

between

Exploration Results.

striking pegmatities are interpreted to dip moderately to the northeast

mineralisation

If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole

and steeply to the east respectively. Drilling is generally oriented -60

widths and

angle is known, its nature should be reported.

degrees due west. Intersection angles on the mineralised pegmatites

intercept

If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there

vary between 35 and 75 degrees. True widths of mineralisation vary

lengths

should be a clear statement to this effect (eg 'down hole length, true

depending on the local strike and dip of the pegmatite

width not known').

Diagrams

Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of

intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being

reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of

drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views.

Balanced

Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not

reporting

practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades

and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of

Exploration Results.

Other

Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported

substantive

including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical

exploration

survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and

data

method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density,

groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential

deleterious or contaminating substances.

Further work

The nature and scale of planned further work (eg tests for lateral

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

extensions or depth extensions or large-scalestep-out drilling).

  • Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive.

Disclaimer

Mali Lithium Limited published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 00:10:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MALI LITHIUM LIMITED
02/11MALI LITHIUM : Lithium Mine to Market Conference Presentation
PU
02/11MALI LITHIUM : Transport MoU Signed with CIM Ivoire
AQ
02/10MALI LITHIUM : Transport MoU Signed with CIM Ivoire
PU
02/04MALI LITHIUM : Unmarketable Parcel Sale Facility
AQ
02/03MALI LITHIUM : Unmarketable Parcel Sale Facility
PU
01/29MALI LITHIUM : Quarterly Activities Report
PU
01/24MALI LITHIUM : Additional High Grade Mineralisation Discovered at Goulamina
AQ
01/24MALI LITHIUM : Unmarketable Parcels Sale Facility
PU
01/22MALI LITHIUM : Additional High Grade Mineralisation Discovered at Goulamina
PU
01/20MALI LITHIUM LIMITED : - Review of Managing Director Remuneration
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 25,1 M
Chart MALI LITHIUM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mali Lithium Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,08  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chris Evans Managing Director
Alistair Cowden Non-Executive Chairman
Eric Edward Hughes Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Noel O'Brien Non-Executive Director
Brendan Borg Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MALI LITHIUM LIMITED2.63%17
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION1.77%35 737
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION1.82%32 812
POLYUS PAO--.--%16 593
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-1.49%15 356
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-3.26%14 263
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group