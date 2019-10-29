29 October 2019

Mali Lithium Signs Goulamina MOU with CHICO

HIGHLIGHTS

MOU with CHICO, a major Chinese civil and mining contractor with extensive experience in West Africa for early involvement in Goulamina Lithium Project

CHICO to provide robust Capital Expenditure and Operating Expenditure estimates for Goulamina Lithium Project at its own cost

Mali Lithium and CHICO working towards agreeing a formal Early Contractor Involvement Agreement

Mali Lithium Limited (ASX: MLL, Mali Lithium, or the Company) has entered a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Chinese state-owned construction and engineering company China Henan International Cooperation Group Co (CHICO), for an Early Contractor Involvement Agreement at the Goulamina Lithium Project in Mali.

Under the terms of the MOU, CHICO will also provide, at its own expense, Capital Expenditure and Operating Expenditure estimates for the Goulamina Lithium Project by the end of January 2020.

These estimates will complement and validate costs being developed for the project's Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS). The DFS is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of next year ahead of a Final Investment Decision for the Goulamina Lithium Project in the second half of the year.

CHICO has extensive operations across 14 countries in Africa, including operating a major bauxite mine in Guinea. It is also active in Cote d'Ivoire from where Mali Lithium may export its product from Goulamina.

Mali Lithium managing director Chris Evans said the MOU with CHICO is of enormous benefit to the project and offers the potential to accelerate engagement with other Chinese parties.

"CHICO is an experienced contractor who is currently constructing and operating in a number of West African countries. The mutual benefit that this relationship will bring to each of our organisations will be significant" Mr Evans said.