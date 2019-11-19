Mali Lithium : Update - Drilling Results at Koting Gold Prospect 0 11/19/2019 | 10:00pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 19 November 2019 Promising Drilling Results at Mali Lithium's Koting Gold Project HIGHLIGHTS Reverse circulation (RC) drilling completed at the K1 prospect at the Koting project in Mali.

Stand-out gold intersections include 4m @ 11.1 g/t gold, including 1m @34.1g/t and 12m @ 8.9 g/t gold including 6m @ 16.5g/t gold

4m @ 11.1 g/t gold, including 1m @34.1g/t and 12m @ 8.9 g/t gold including 6m @ 16.5g/t gold Several other anomalies untested or partially tested at Koting Aspiring lithium producer Mali Lithium (ASX: MLL, Mali Lithium, or the Company) has completed a RC drilling program at its Koting gold project in Mali, with positive results. While still focusing on and continuing to advance the Goulamina Lithium Project (Goulamina) in Southern Mali, the Company has taken the opportunity to review its portfolio of highly prospective gold tenements in Southern Mali. This portfolio has already generated A$4.46 milion in royalties over the past twelve months through a Joint Venture (JV) with Barrick Gold's Morila Gold mine. The Koting project is adjacent to the Morila mine and was chosen to test for potential to develop further resources for potential treatment at Morila. The Koting project is located in the Massigui tenement area, approximately 50km to the east of Goulamina (Figure 1). Mali is the third largest gold producer in Africa and the Company's gold tenements are in close proximity to a number of world-class gold operations operated by international companies, including Barrick, Resolute Mining, Anglo Gold Ashanti and Hummingbird Resources. Figure 1 - Masigui Project location containing the Koting (K1) prospect K1 Drilling Programme The drilling program comprised 12 RC drillholes totalling 1,600 metres, with several of the drillholes intersecting gold mineralisation. Significant intersections included: 4m @ 11.10 g/t gold from 100 metres, including 1m @34.1g/t gold

12m @ 8.92 g/t gold from 63 metres, including 6m @ 16.53g/t gold

1m @ 13.80 g/t gold from 140 metres. Figure 2 shows a plan view of the current and past drilling at the K1 prospect. The mineralised structures are hosted in a deformed package of greywacke, carbonaceous shale, and siltstone. Fine quartz veining and brecciation and associated silicification and sulphidation (pyrite, arsenopyrite) appears to be associated with mineralisation, although some sulphidation also occurs within barren sedimentary units. Chlorite/biotite alteration appears to be associated with structural foliation. Previous excellent intersections at K1 include 9m @ 7.53 g/t gold

5m @ 4.88 g/t gold

3m @ 4.67 g/t gold 2 The mineralisation is illustrated in Figure 2 and as cross sections in Figure 3 (a) - (h). Mali Lithium Managing Director Chris Evans said the results of the RC program at K1 were highly encouraging and validated the other identified anomalies at Koting. "The high-grade nature of some of the intersections indicate the potential tenor of mineralisation that may be discovered at other nearby prospects within our Koting land holding," Mr Evans said "Mali Lithium is committed to, and focused on, developing its flagship Goulamina Lithium Project, but recognises the potential for discovering additional gold mineralisation close to Barrick Gold's Morila Plant." Figure 2: Plan view of drill collars at the Koting Project (PR13/640) Blue = recent RC drilling Yellow - previously reported drilling Interpreted mineralised zones are shown as green, and orange wireframes. 3 4 Figure 3 (a)-(h) show cross sections from 1308400mN - 1308750mN respectively Other prospects Figure 4 shows an image of maximum downhole gold concentration in shallow (20-40 metres) auger drilling. And highlights five significant gold anomalies, designated K1 to K5. K1 and K3 are the most promising targets and are described below: The K1 anomaly has been the focus of current RC Drilling, and is the only anomaly to have been tested by RC and diamond drilling. This drilling intersected mineralisation over a strike length of approximately 400m and may extend further along strike.

Anomaly K3 extends over at least 1.7km of strike. Anomalous auger gold values include: 0.56, 0.18, 0.17, 0.16 and 0.15 g/t gold. This anomaly has yet to be drill-tested. Mr Evans said Mali Lithium now had a suite of future drilling targets available at Koting, all in close proximity to the Morila mine and that the Company is assessing its options for exploration and of realising value from its gold portfolio. 5 Figure 4 Image of maximum downhole gold in auger samples from the Koting project. 6 Further Information: Chris Evans Peter Kermode Managing Director Cannings Purple Mali Lithium +61 411 209 459 +61 419 853 904 About Mali Lithium Mali Lithium Limited (ASX:MLL) is developing the world class Goulamina Lithium Project in Mali, West Africa. Goulamina is fully permitted and is the world's largest uncommitted hard rock Lithium Reserve. The company is currently completing its Definitive Feasibility Study and has released the results of its Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) on the project to the ASX on 4 July 2018. Competent Person's Declaration The information in this announcement that relates to Exploration Results and exploration objectives is based on information compiled by Mali Lithium's Geology Manager, Mr Simon McCracken, a Competent Person. Mr McCracken is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr McCracken has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and the activity he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves ('the JORC Code')". Mr McCracken consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears. 7 APPENDIX 1 Significant intersections KOTING Project - Reverse Circulation Drilling Program 2019 Significant intersections >= 0.5 g/t Au Includes >= 10g/t Au HoleID From To m Au (g/t) From To m Au_ppm Comment KOTRC001 64 65 1 1.26 Greywacke with 2% quartz veining KOTRC002 105 106 1 1.64 Greywacke with carbonate veining and pyrite KOTRC003 88 90 2 2.78 Weakly foliated greywacke saprock 100 104 4 11.10 101 102 1 34.1 Foliated chlorite altered siltstone and greywacke with quartz veining pyrite and muscovite 105 106 1 0.70 ditto 140 141 1 13.80 Foliated carbonaceous shale with 3% pyrite mineralisation 155 156 1 0.61 Foliated greywacke and carbonaceous shale with silica/chlorite alteration and trace pyrite 174 175 1 1.81 ditto KOTRC004 5 6 1 0.64 Completely weathered upper saprolite 8 9 1 0.50 Strongly weathered siliceous greywacke with quartz veining 15 18 3 1.97 ditto 57 59 2 2.18 Saprolitic greywacke 62 63 1 3.76 Foliated chlorite altered greywacke saprock 72 76 4 1.12 Foliated chlorite altered carbonaceous siltstone and greywacke with trace pyrite KOTRC005 23 24 1 1.38 Saprolitic greywacke with quartz veining 37 40 3 1.35 Saprolitic greywacke 63 75 12 8.92 65 71 6 16.53 Top of fresh rock. Foliated chloritised Greywacke-carbonaceous shale with pyrite and arsenopyrite 81 84 3 1.47 Foliated choritic, siliceous carbonaceous shale with 2% pyrite mineralisation 113 114 1 0.72 Foliated choritic, siliceous greywacke with 2% pyrite mineralisation 139 140 1 0.66 ditto KOTRC006 129 131 2 0.76 Foliated choritic, siliceous greywacke- carbonaceous shale with 2% pyrite and muscovite mineralisation 135 138 3 2.62 Foliated siliceous choritic greywacke- carbonaceous shale with 3% pyrite and muscovite mineralisation KOTRC007 29 41 12 1.43 Lower saprolitic Greywacke with quartz veining 76 77 1 0.60 Foliated chlorite altered greywackes and siltstones. 99 100 1 0.73 EOH. Foliated Greywackes trace pyrite KOTRC008 49 60 11 0.75 Base of weathering, top of fresh rock. Foliated chloritised greywacke. KOTRC009 19 20 1 1.00 Saprolitic greywackes with quartz veins 22 24 2 0.74 ditto 46 47 1 0.50 Foliated chloritic greywackes with minor felsic porphyry 51 52 1 0.55 Foliated siliceous greywackes KOTRC010 90 104 14 1.16 Foliated siliceous/chloritic/biotite greywackes with pyrite, arsenopyrite, and carbonate mineralisation 110 125 15 0.80 Foliated greywackes and carbonaceous shales with variable chlorite/silica alteration, and pyrite associated with quartz veins 137 139 2 1.67 Foliated greywackes and carbonaceous shales with silica and carbonate alteration and disseminated pyrite KOTRC011 1 2 1 0.50 Laterite cap 13 14 1 0.76 Upper saprolitic greywacke associated with quartz veins. 64 65 1 5.33 Chloritised foliated greywacke 68 69 1 4.86 ditto 75 78 3 0.75 Chloritised foliated greywacke with pyrite, arsenopyrite 80 81 1 0.71 ditto 82 84 2 1.55 ditto 86 88 2 1.09 Chloritised foliated greywacke with pyrite KTRC012 41 42 1 1.77 foliated lower saprolitic greywacke 50 51 1 0.98 Foliated chlorite altered greywacke saprock 60 62 2 2.76 Foliated chlorite altered greywacke 77 79 2 0.70 Foliated chlorite silica altered greywacke with trace arsenopyrite 99 105 6 2.24 brecciated chlorite altered greywacke with arsenopyrite, pyrite, and albite 133 134 1 0.61 Foliated chlorite silica altered greywacke with arsenopyrite, pyrite, and carbonate 135 137 2 1.08 ditto 151 155 4 0.65 foliated chlorite silica altered shale with disseminated pyrite, arsenopyrite, and veinlets of pyrite and quartz 160 166 6 0.92 foliated chlorite silica altered greywacke/shale with disseminated pyrite and veinlets of pyrite and quartz 168 169 1 0.58 ditto 171 174 3 0.68 ditto with arsenopyrite 9 178 179 1 0.65 foliated chlorite silica altered greywacke/shale with disseminated pyrite and veinlets of quartz Previously reported significant intersections Au HoleID From To m (g/t) From To m Au_ppm Comment NTAC177 10 12 2 0.63 Lateritic duricrust 14 15 1 0.57 Highly weathered upper saprolite. Greywacke 18 19 1 1.17 ditto NTAC178 9 12 3 0.78 Lateritic duricrust 15 16 1 0.51 Highly weathered upper saprolite. Greywacke 24 25 1 0.95 ditto 26 30 4 0.96 ditto 45 48 3 1.24 Moderately weathered lower saprolite. Greywacke 49 53 4 1.46 ditto 54 56 2 1.17 ditto 60 63 3 0.80 Greywacke with biotite alteration NTAC179 1 2 1 0.80 Lateritic duricrust 5 7 2 0.55 Highly weathered upper saprolite. 8 11 3 1.72 ditto 29 32 3 0.82 ditto. Greywacke 36 39 3 0.86 Moderately weathered lower saprolite. Greywacke 48 50 2 2.31 Slightly weathered saprock - Greywacke 51 52 1 1.09 ditto NTAC181 54 55 1 0.56 Greywacke with biotite/chlorite alteration NTAC293 46 49 3 4.67 46 47 1 12.05 Slightly weathered saprock - Greywacke, Chlorite alteration 54 62 8 0.93 Greywacke and siltstone - chlorite altered NTAC294 28 36 8 0.69 Moderately to slightly weathered saprolitic greywacke with quartz veining NTAC295 51 52 1 0.81 Slightly weathered chlorite altered greywacke saprock 10 54 60 6 11.15 56 57 1 46.00 Chlorite altered foliated greywacke NTAC296 0 4 4 1.33 Lateritic duricrust NTAC299 8 12 4 0.50 Highly weathered upper saprolitic siltstone. NTAC300 60 64 4 0.52 Slightly weathered saprock greywacke and felsic porphyry intrusive NTAC302 76 80 4 0.63 Slightly weathered foliated greywacke saprock 86 87 1 0.86 ditto NTAC303 3 8 5 4.88 Highly weathered siltstone upper saprolite 15 18 3 1.76 ditto 39 43 4 2.25 Highly weathered greywacke upper saprolite with qtz veining 45 46 1 1.49 Moderately weathered greywacke lower saprolite with qtz veining 68 72 4 0.55 slightly weathered chlorite/biotite altered greywacke saprock NTAC307 44 48 4 0.63 slightly weathered greywacke saprock with a trace of porphyry NTAC313 20 24 4 0.93 Highly weathered greywacke upper saprolite NTAC321 4 8 4 0.63 Highly weathered greywacke upper saprolite NTAC324 56 60 4 0.71 Moderately weathered lower saprolite greywacke NTAC325 52 56 4 0.80 slightly weathered chlorite/biotite altered greywacke saprock NTDD109 9 10.5 1.5 0.52 Highly weathered foliated upper saprolite greywacke 12 13.5 1.5 0.79 Moderately weathered foliated lower saprolite greywacke 16.5 18 1.5 0.77 ditto 25.5 27 1.5 1.03 Slightly weathered chlorite altered porphyry saprock 30 34.5 4.5 1.89 Slightly weathered greywacke plus trace of porphyry. 54 55 1 0.70 Medium grained greywacke plus very fine strongly foliated silstone Silicified greywacke unit plus scattered hydraulic breccia zones. Occasional weathered sulphides encountered 63 65 2 1.47 disseminated pyrite Silicified locally brecciated, greywacke. Arsenopyrite assoc. with breccia. Very fine pyrite in fractures and stringers 69 71 2 0.56 in foliations. Interbedded greywacke and black shale, locally sheared. Occasional arsenopyrite identified @ 90-93m mostly in 91 92 1 0.51 shale unit. 98 99 1 0.71 Medium grained greywacke plus shale , locally sheared. Occ. arsenopyrite recorded in both greywacke and shale. 107 108 1 0.98 Interbedded SGW/SSL, incl 04m of felsic intrusive rock from 109m. Very fine pyrite plus minor rare arsenopyrite. NTDD110 170 171 1 5.99 Coarse grained greywacke. Occasional arsenopyrite 11 Fine grained greywacke unit plus minor very fine siltstone. Occasional arsenopyrite and disseminated pyrite at 181 183 2 2.25 181.8m in breccia veinlets. 185 190 5 1.19 Fine grained greywacke with abundant arsenopyrite in and around breccia veinlets. 194 202 8 0.87 ditto 203 204 1 0.81 Interbedded fine gained greywacke and very fine siltstone (SSL). 221 222 1 0.82 Black shale plus greywacke, sheared. Medium grained Dolerite dyke. Very rare arsenopyrite identified near bleached veinlet hosted by competent rock. 235 236 1 0.52 Could be SGW? Very fine-grained siltstone plus fine grained greywacke. Very fine pyrite stringer in foliations. Locally sheared. Z- 245 246 1 0.79 folded/bounded veinlets 268 269 1 0.76 Fine grained greywacke plus minor siltstone (SSL). Black shale plus fine grained greywacke. Shear zone 3.2m from 272.8m. Breccia hydraulic veinlets occur in 273 274 1 1.16 shearing. ±Arsenopyrite in shear zone. Few bleached leucosome identified as well. Fine grained greywacke plus black shale, locally sheared. Few Z/bounded carbonate veins occur. Very fine pyrite 282 284 2 5.86 along carbonate veins and stringer in foliations. 288 289 1 1.05 Fine grained greywacke plus minor siltstone. 323 324 1 0.83 Sheared carbonaceous shale with fine grained arsenopyrite and fine disseminated pyrite. 325 326 1 0.76 ditto 331 332 1 1.43 Siltstone with fine grained arsenopyrite NTDD111 42 45 3 3.11 Saprock, fine grained greywacke. Very soft material. 66 68 2 3.79 Medium to coarse grained greywacke. Minor carbonate veinlets identified. Oxide on fractures surface plans. 118 123 5 1.48 Siltstone/greywacke unit. Rare leucosome veinlets identified at end of interval. Few arsenopyrite occur. 128 129 1 0.89 ditto 137 139 2 1.35 ditto NTRC092 11 15 4 0.88 Highly weathered upper saprolite, Sediment 16 18 2 0.78 ditto 19 20 1 0.56 Highly weathered upper saprolite, greywacke 33 36 3 1.51 Moderately weathered greywacke saprolite with quartz veining 41 47 6 1.09 Moderately weathered greywacke saprolite 48 59 11 2.25 53 54 1 10.15 Foliated slightly weathered greywacke saprock and felsic porphyry from 52-57m as well as quartz veining 60 61 1 0.51 Slightly weathered foliated greywacke saprock 64 66 2 0.75 ditto 68 71 3 0.85 ditto biotite altered and quartz veining. 12 78 81 3 3.24 ditto biotite altered with pyrite and quartz veining. 82 84 2 1.56 Chlorite biotite altered greywacke with arsenopyrite and pyrite and quartz veining NTRC093 14 19 5 1.29 Highly weathered upper saprolite, greywacke 24 25 1 0.55 ditto 26 28 2 0.78 ditto 29 30 1 0.50 ditto 36 43 7 2.62 Slightly weathered foliated greywacke saprock with biotite alteration 45 46 1 0.86 ditto plus quartz veining 55 56 1 0.98 Biotite altered greywacke with quartz veining 59 63 4 1.08 Biotite altered greywacke and siltstone with quartz veining 65 66 1 0.85 ditto 69 71 2 0.95 Biotite altered greywacke with quartz veining 84 85 1 0.91 Biotite chlorite altered greywacke 91 96 5 0.88 Siliceous black shale with disseminated pyrite 101 102 1 0.61 Biotite chlorite altered greywacke with disseminated pyrite 103 105 2 1.37 Biotite chlorite altered greywacke and carbonaceous shale with disseminated pyrite and quartz veining 106 108 2 0.76 Siliceous biotite chlorite altered greywacke and siltstone with disseminated pyrite and quartz veining 109 114 5 1.04 ditto 115 118 3 6.88 116 117 1 11.90 Siliceous biotite chlorite altered greywacke with disseminated pyrite and quartz veining 119 120 1 1.15 Siliceous chlorite altered greywacke with disseminated pyrite 121 124 3 2.53 Biotite chlorite altered greywacke with disseminated pyrite 138 140 2 4.19 Biotite chlorite altered greywacke with disseminated arsenopyrite and quartz veining NTRC098 78 80 2 1.74 Biotite altered greywackes and black shale with pyrite 90 91 1 2.84 Siliceous biotite altered greywackes and black shale with pyrite NTRC099 12 14 2 0.87 Highly weathered upper saprolitic sediments 15 17 2 1.28 Highly weathered upper saprolitic greywackes 20 28 8 2.80 Highly weathered upper saprolitic greywackes with occasional quartz veining 30 32 2 0.84 Highly weathered upper saprolitic greywackes with up to 10% quartz veining 33 34 1 1.28 Moderately weathered lower saprolite greywacke with occasional quartz veining 36 38 2 1.30 Moderately weathered lower saprolite siliceous greywacke with occasional quartz veining 13 39 40 1 2.12 Moderately weathered lower saprolite greywacke 41 46 5 1.61 Moderately weathered lower saprolite siliceous greywacke with occasional quartz veining 60 61 1 0.74 Slightly weathered chlorite altered greywacke saprock 62 63 1 0.83 ditto NTRC100 29 30 1 0.63 Moderately weathered lower saprolite greywacke 57 58 1 3.97 Slightly weathered chlorite biotite altered foliated greywacke NTRC101 7 10 3 0.73 Highly weathered upper saprolite sediment. 11 12 1 0.83 ditto 14 20 6 1.39 ditto 21 24 3 2.72 Highly weathered upper saprolite greywacke 41 42 1 0.67 Moderately weathered lower saprolite greywacke NTRC102 84 85 1 8.57 Siliceous biotite altered foliated carbonaceous shale and greywacke with minor pyrite 98 99 1 1.04 ditto 114 117 3 1.94 Siliceous biotite altered foliated greywacke and siltstone with minor pyrite 121 124 3 1.38 ditto 128 137 9 2.68 ditto NTRC103 35 36 1 0.54 Moderately weathered lower saprolite greywacke with quartz veins 60 61 1 0.51 ditto 72 73 1 1.78 ditto 90 91 1 0.53 Siliceous biotite altered foliated greywacke and carbonaceous shale with minor pyrite 96 97 1 5.36 Siliceous biotite altered foliated greywacke and carbonaceous shale with minor pyrite and quartz veining 112 113 1 1.02 Biotite altered carbonaceous shale with minor pyrite 143 145 2 3.32 Siliceous black shale and greywacke with carbonate and pyrite mineralisation 14 APPENDIX 2 JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1 Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data (Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.) Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sampling • Nature and quality of sampling (eg • One metre samples were collected using Reverse techniques cut channels, random chips, or Circulation (RC) drilling with a ~140mm bit. specific specialised industry standard • The entire sample is collected from the cyclone on measurement tools appropriate to the the rig in plastic bags and then split by hand using a minerals under investigation, such as riffle splitter to collect a sample of between 2 and 3 down hole gamma sondes, or kg in a prenumbered cotton sample bag. handheld XRF instruments, etc). • The entire sample is pulverized and a 30g charge is These examples should not be taken collected for fire assay/AAS analysis as limiting the broad meaning of sampling. • Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used. • Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report. • In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (eg submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. Drilling • Drill type (eg core, reverse • All samples in the current campaign were collected techniques circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary using RC drilling air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (eg core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc). Drill sample • Method of recording and assessing • The entire sample was collected from the cyclone recovery core and chip sample recoveries and and subsequently split by hand in a riffle splitter. results assessed. • Condition of the sample is recorded (ie Dry, Moist, • Measures taken to maximise sample or Wet) recovery and ensure representative • Where samples were wet (due to ground water nature of the samples. there is a possibility that the assay result could be • Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade biased through loss of fine material. and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. Logging • Whether core and chip samples have • Chips were geologically logged at site in their been geologically and geotechnically entirety, and a representative fraction collected in a logged to a level of detail to support chip tray. The logs are sufficiently detailed to appropriate Mineral Resource support Mineral Resource estimation. Logged estimation, mining studies and criteria included, lithology, weathering, alteration, metallurgical studies. mineralisation, veining, and sample condition. • Whether logging is qualitative or • Geological logging is qualitative in nature although quantitative in nature. Core (or percentages of different lithologies, sulphides, and costean, channel, etc) photography. veining are estimated. • The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. Sub-sampling • If core, whether cut or sawn and • All samples are riffle split by hand using a stand- techniques whether quarter, half or all core alone splitter. This technique is appropriate for taken. collecting statistically unbiassed samples. and sample • If non-core, whether riffled, tube • Samples are weighed to ensure a sample weight of preparation sampled, rotary split, etc and whether between 2 and 3 kg. Samples of between 2 and 3 sampled wet or dry. kg are considered appropriate for determination of • For all sample types, the nature, contained gold using the fire assay technique. quality and appropriateness of the • Certified reference standards, Blanks, and sample preparation technique. duplicates are inserted into the sample stream as • Quality control procedures adopted the samples are collected at a rate of 10%. for all sub-sampling stages to o Field duplicates are inserted every 20 maximise representivity of samples. samples • Measures taken to ensure that the o Blanks (derived from unmineralized sampling is representative of the in- river sand) and Certified reference situ material collected, including for material standards (CRMs) are instance results for field inserted alternately every 20 samples duplicate/second-half sampling. • Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. Quality of • The nature, quality and • Samples are analysed for gold using an industry assay data and appropriateness of the assaying and standard technique SGS method FAA505 by: laboratory procedures used and o drying the sample laboratory whether the technique is considered o crushing the sample to 75% passing - tests partial or total. 2mm • For geophysical tools, spectrometers, o 1.5kg split by riffle splitter handheld XRF instruments, etc, the o Pulverise to 85% passing 75 microns parameters used in determining the in a ring and puck pulveriser analysis including instrument make o Samples are analysed for gold using and model, reading times, fire assay/AAS calibrations factors applied and their • Laboratory checks include derivation, etc. o Every 50th sample is screened to • Nature of quality control procedures confirm % passing 2mm and 75 adopted (eg standards, blanks, microns. duplicates, external laboratory o 1 reagent blank every 84 samples checks) and whether acceptable o 1 preparation blank every 84 samples levels of accuracy (ie lack of bias) o 2 weighed replicates every 84 samples and precision have been established. o 1 preparation duplicate (re split) every 84 samples o 3 SRMs every 84 samples • Certified reference standards, Blanks, and 16 duplicates are inserted into the sample stream as the samples are collected at a rate of 10%. o Field duplicates are inserted every 20 samples o Blanks (derived from unmineralized river sand) and Certified reference standards (CRMs) are inserted alternately every 20 samples Verification of • The verification of significant • All drilling and exploration data are stored in the sampling and intersections by either independent company database which is hosted by an or alternative company personnel. independent geological database consultant. assaying • The use of twinned holes. • Drilling and sampling procedures have been • Documentation of primary data, data developed to ensure consistent sampling practices entry procedures, data verification, are used by site personnel. data storage (physical and electronic) • Logging and sampling data are collected on a protocols. Toughbook PC at the drill site and provided directly • Discuss any adjustment to assay to the database consultant, to limit the chance of data. transcription errors. • Where duplicate assays are measured the value is taken as the first value, and not averaged with other values for the same sample. • QAQC reports are generated regularly by the database consultant to allow ongoing reviews of sample quality. Location of • Accuracy and quality of surveys used • Drill hole collars are located using GPS. data points to locate drill holes (collar and down- • Down hole dip and azimuth are collected using a hole surveys), trenches, mine Gyro measuring every 20 to 50m for RC drilling. workings and other locations used in • Coordinates are recorded in UTM WGS94 29N Mineral Resource estimation. • Topographic control is considered adequate for the • Specification of the grid system used. current drill spacing. • Quality and adequacy of topographic control. Data spacing • Data spacing for reporting of • Drill holes are spaced approximately 25 metres and Exploration Results. apart on 50m spaced sections. • Whether the data spacing and • The spacing is insufficient to establish grade distribution distribution is sufficient to establish continuity but serves to allow a structural model to the degree of geological and grade be developed and illustrates the tenor of continuity appropriate for the Mineral mineralisation at Koting. Resource and Ore Reserve • No sample compositing has been applied. estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied. • Whether sample compositing has been applied. Orientation of • Whether the orientation of sampling • Two mineralized zones are interpreted to dip data in achieves unbiased sampling of steeply to the east. Drilling is generally oriented -60 possible structures and the extent to degrees due east or -60 degrees due west. relation to which this is known, considering the Intersection angles on the subvertical mineralised geological deposit type. zone are between 25 and 35 degrees. True widths • If the relationship between the drilling of mineralisation are about 50% of downhole structure orientation and the orientation of key widths. mineralised structures is considered • No sampling bias is known to exist though it is not 17 to have introduced a sampling bias, precluded. this should be assessed and reported if material. Sample • The measures taken to ensure • Samples are delivered from the drilling site in security sample security. batches of 300 to the SGS laboratory with appropriate paperwork to ensure the chain of custody is recorded. Audits or • The results of any audits or reviews • QAQC checks of individual assay files are routinely reviews of sampling techniques and data. made when the results are issued • A QAQC for the entire program is generated and reviewed to document any laboratory drift or assay bias. Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results (Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.) Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Mineral • Type, reference name/number, • The Koting Project is entirely within the Finkola tenement and location and ownership including exploration tenement PR13/640 in Mali , PR13/640 is agreements or material issues with 100% held by Birimian Gold Mali SARL a 100% held land tenure third parties such as joint ventures, subsidiary of Mali Lithium. status partnerships, overriding royalties, • There are no known impediments to obtaining an native title interests, historical sites, exploitation permit in the area. wilderness or national park and environmental settings. • The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area. Exploration • Acknowledgment and appraisal of • Mali Lithium (Formerly Birimian Gold) has completed done by other exploration by other parties. substantial exploration in the area including soil sampling, Auger Drilling, Air-core Drilling and RC parties Drilling as well as limited diamond drilling. The current program was designed to infill broad spaced (100m sections) drilling completed by Birimian that identified mineralisation in the area. Geology • Deposit type, geological setting and • The deposit is a shear vein hosted orogenic style gold style of mineralisation. deposit Drill hole • A summary of all information material • Drilling completed by Birimian Gold in the period from Information to the understanding of the 2015 to 2018 has been reported in various updates on exploration results including a the Koting Gold Exploration prospect such as 9th tabulation of the following information February 2015, 26th March 2015, and 12th Sept 2018. for all Material drill holes: • Drill hole collar information for all drilling in the Koting o easting and northing of the drill area is tabulated elsewhere in this report. hole collar o elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar o dip and azimuth of the hole o down hole length and interception depth o hole length. 18 • If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case. Data • In reporting Exploration Results, • All sample lengths are 1m. a weighting of 1 has been aggregation weighting averaging techniques, applied to all samples. maximum and/or minimum grade • Top cuts have not been used. methods truncations (eg cutting of high • Metal equivalent grades have not been reported grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated. • Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high grade results and longer lengths of low grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail. • The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. Relationship • These relationships are particularly • Two north south striking mineralised zones are between important in the reporting of interpreted to dip steeply to the east. Drilling is Exploration Results. generally oriented -60 degrees due east or -60 mineralisation • If the geometry of the mineralisation degrees due west. Intersection angles on the widths and with respect to the drill hole angle is subvertical mineralised zone are between 25 and 35 known, its nature should be reported. degrees. True widths of mineralisation are about 50% intercept • If it is not known and only the down of downhole widths. lengths hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (eg 'down hole length, true width not known'). Diagrams • Appropriate maps and sections (with • Provided elsewhere in the report scales) and tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. Balanced • Where comprehensive reporting of all • This report details significant intercepts at the Koting reporting Exploration Results is not Project. It can be concluded that the sample analyses practicable, representative reporting not reported, were not significant. of both low and high grades and/or widths should be practiced, to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. Other • Other exploration data, if meaningful • Not meaningful to the current release substantive and material, should be reported including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and 19 exploration method of treatment; metallurgical data test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. Further work • The nature and scale of planned • Further RC work is planned at the K2 and K3 further work (eg tests for lateral prospects in the short term. extensions or depth extensions or large-scalestep-out drilling). • Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive. 20 Table 1 Collar coordinates for present and past drillholes at the Koting Project Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Mali Lithium Limited published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 02:59:03 UTC 0 Latest news on MALI LITHIUM LIMITED 10:00p MALI LITHIUM : Update - Drilling Results at Koting Gold Prospect PU 10/28 MALI LITHIUM : Signs Goulamina MOU with CHICO PU 10/24 MALI LITHIUM LIMITED : - Drilling Program Commences AQ 10/23 MALI LITHIUM : Drilling Program Commences PU 10/22 MALI LITHIUM LIMITED : - Scoping Study to Investigate Downstream Lithium Process.. AQ 10/21 MALI LITHIUM : Scoping Study to Investigate Downstream Lithium Processing at Gou.. PU 10/20 MALI LITHIUM : Appendix 3Y - Increase in Directors' Holdings PU 10/17 MALI LITHIUM : Appendix 3B - Completion of Rights Issue and Allotment of Share a.. PU 10/15 MALI LITHIUM : Closure of Renounceable Rights Issue AQ 10/14 MALI LITHIUM : Closure of Renounceable Rights Issue PU