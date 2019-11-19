Log in
MALI LITHIUM LIMITED

(MLL)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/18
0.075 AUD   --.--%
10:00pMALI LITHIUM : Update - Drilling Results at Koting Gold Prospect
PU
10/28MALI LITHIUM : Signs Goulamina MOU with CHICO
PU
10/24MALI LITHIUM LIMITED : - Drilling Program Commences
AQ
Mali Lithium : Update - Drilling Results at Koting Gold Prospect

11/19/2019 | 10:00pm EST

19 November 2019

Promising Drilling Results at Mali Lithium's Koting Gold Project

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Reverse circulation (RC) drilling completed at the K1 prospect at the Koting project in Mali.
  • Stand-outgold intersections include 4m @ 11.1 g/t gold, including 1m @34.1g/t and 12m @ 8.9 g/t gold including 6m @ 16.5g/t gold
  • Several other anomalies untested or partially tested at Koting

Aspiring lithium producer Mali Lithium (ASX: MLL, Mali Lithium, or the Company) has completed a RC drilling program at its Koting gold project in Mali, with positive results.

While still focusing on and continuing to advance the Goulamina Lithium Project (Goulamina) in Southern Mali, the Company has taken the opportunity to review its portfolio of highly prospective gold tenements in Southern Mali. This portfolio has already generated A$4.46 milion in royalties over the past twelve months through a Joint Venture (JV) with Barrick Gold's Morila Gold mine. The Koting project is adjacent to the Morila mine and was chosen to test for potential to develop further resources for potential treatment at Morila. The Koting project is located in the Massigui tenement area, approximately 50km to the east of Goulamina (Figure 1).

Mali is the third largest gold producer in Africa and the Company's gold tenements are in close proximity to a number of world-class gold operations operated by international companies, including Barrick, Resolute Mining, Anglo Gold Ashanti and Hummingbird Resources.

Figure 1 - Masigui Project location containing the Koting (K1) prospect

K1 Drilling Programme

The drilling program comprised 12 RC drillholes totalling 1,600 metres, with several of the drillholes intersecting gold mineralisation. Significant intersections included:

  • 4m @ 11.10 g/t gold from 100 metres, including 1m @34.1g/t gold
  • 12m @ 8.92 g/t gold from 63 metres, including 6m @ 16.53g/t gold
  • 1m @ 13.80 g/t gold from 140 metres.

Figure 2 shows a plan view of the current and past drilling at the K1 prospect. The mineralised structures are hosted in a deformed package of greywacke, carbonaceous shale, and siltstone. Fine quartz veining and brecciation and associated silicification and sulphidation (pyrite, arsenopyrite) appears to be associated with mineralisation, although some sulphidation also occurs within barren sedimentary units. Chlorite/biotite alteration appears to be associated with structural foliation.

Previous excellent intersections at K1 include

  • 9m @ 7.53 g/t gold
  • 5m @ 4.88 g/t gold
  • 3m @ 4.67 g/t gold

2

The mineralisation is illustrated in Figure 2 and as cross sections in Figure 3 (a) - (h).

Mali Lithium Managing Director Chris Evans said the results of the RC program at K1 were highly encouraging and validated the other identified anomalies at Koting.

"The high-grade nature of some of the intersections indicate the potential tenor of mineralisation that may be discovered at other nearby prospects within our Koting land holding," Mr Evans said

"Mali Lithium is committed to, and focused on, developing its flagship Goulamina Lithium Project, but recognises the potential for discovering additional gold mineralisation close to Barrick Gold's Morila Plant."

Figure 2: Plan view of drill collars at the Koting Project (PR13/640) Blue = recent RC drilling Yellow - previously reported drilling Interpreted mineralised zones are shown as green, and orange wireframes.

3

4

Figure 3 (a)-(h) show cross sections from 1308400mN - 1308750mN respectively

Other prospects

Figure 4 shows an image of maximum downhole gold concentration in shallow (20-40 metres) auger drilling. And highlights five significant gold anomalies, designated K1 to K5. K1 and K3 are the most promising targets and are described below:

  • The K1 anomaly has been the focus of current RC Drilling, and is the only anomaly to have been tested by RC and diamond drilling. This drilling intersected mineralisation over a strike length of approximately 400m and may extend further along strike.
  • Anomaly K3 extends over at least 1.7km of strike. Anomalous auger gold values include: 0.56, 0.18, 0.17, 0.16 and 0.15 g/t gold. This anomaly has yet to be drill-tested.

Mr Evans said Mali Lithium now had a suite of future drilling targets available at Koting, all in close proximity to the Morila mine and that the Company is assessing its options for exploration and of realising value from its gold portfolio.

5

Figure 4 Image of maximum downhole gold in auger samples from the Koting project.

6

Further Information:

Chris Evans

Peter Kermode

Managing Director

Cannings Purple

Mali Lithium

+61 411 209 459

+61 419 853 904

About Mali Lithium

Mali Lithium Limited (ASX:MLL) is developing the world class Goulamina Lithium Project in Mali, West Africa. Goulamina is fully permitted and is the world's largest uncommitted hard rock Lithium Reserve. The company is currently completing its Definitive Feasibility Study and has released the results of its Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) on the project to the ASX on 4 July 2018.

Competent Person's Declaration

The information in this announcement that relates to Exploration Results and exploration objectives is based on information compiled by Mali Lithium's Geology Manager, Mr Simon McCracken, a Competent Person. Mr McCracken is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr McCracken has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and the activity he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves ('the JORC Code')". Mr McCracken consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

7

APPENDIX 1 Significant intersections

KOTING Project - Reverse Circulation Drilling Program 2019

Significant intersections >= 0.5 g/t Au

Includes >= 10g/t Au

HoleID

From

To

m

Au (g/t)

From

To

m

Au_ppm

Comment

KOTRC001

64

65

1

1.26

Greywacke with 2% quartz veining

KOTRC002

105

106

1

1.64

Greywacke with carbonate veining and pyrite

KOTRC003

88

90

2

2.78

Weakly foliated greywacke saprock

100

104

4

11.10

101

102

1

34.1

Foliated chlorite altered siltstone and greywacke with quartz veining pyrite and muscovite

105

106

1

0.70

ditto

140

141

1

13.80

Foliated carbonaceous shale with 3% pyrite mineralisation

155

156

1

0.61

Foliated greywacke and carbonaceous shale with silica/chlorite alteration and trace pyrite

174

175

1

1.81

ditto

KOTRC004

5

6

1

0.64

Completely weathered upper saprolite

8

9

1

0.50

Strongly weathered siliceous greywacke with quartz veining

15

18

3

1.97

ditto

57

59

2

2.18

Saprolitic greywacke

62

63

1

3.76

Foliated chlorite altered greywacke saprock

72

76

4

1.12

Foliated chlorite altered carbonaceous siltstone and greywacke with trace pyrite

KOTRC005

23

24

1

1.38

Saprolitic greywacke with quartz veining

37

40

3

1.35

Saprolitic greywacke

63

75

12

8.92

65

71

6

16.53

Top of fresh rock. Foliated chloritised Greywacke-carbonaceous shale with pyrite and arsenopyrite

81

84

3

1.47

Foliated choritic, siliceous carbonaceous shale with 2% pyrite mineralisation

113

114

1

0.72

Foliated choritic, siliceous greywacke with 2% pyrite mineralisation

139

140

1

0.66

ditto

KOTRC006

129

131

2

0.76

Foliated choritic, siliceous greywacke- carbonaceous shale with 2% pyrite and muscovite mineralisation

135

138

3

2.62

Foliated siliceous choritic greywacke- carbonaceous shale with 3% pyrite and muscovite mineralisation

KOTRC007

29

41

12

1.43

Lower saprolitic Greywacke with quartz veining

76

77

1

0.60

Foliated chlorite altered greywackes and siltstones.

99

100

1

0.73

EOH. Foliated Greywackes trace pyrite

KOTRC008

49

60

11

0.75

Base of weathering, top of fresh rock. Foliated chloritised greywacke.

KOTRC009

19

20

1

1.00

Saprolitic greywackes with quartz veins

22

24

2

0.74

ditto

46

47

1

0.50

Foliated chloritic greywackes with minor felsic porphyry

51

52

1

0.55

Foliated siliceous greywackes

KOTRC010

90

104

14

1.16

Foliated siliceous/chloritic/biotite greywackes with pyrite, arsenopyrite, and carbonate mineralisation

110

125

15

0.80

Foliated greywackes and carbonaceous shales with variable chlorite/silica alteration, and pyrite associated with quartz veins

137

139

2

1.67

Foliated greywackes and carbonaceous shales with silica and carbonate alteration and disseminated pyrite

KOTRC011

1

2

1

0.50

Laterite cap

13

14

1

0.76

Upper saprolitic greywacke associated with quartz veins.

64

65

1

5.33

Chloritised foliated greywacke

68

69

1

4.86

ditto

75

78

3

0.75

Chloritised foliated greywacke with pyrite, arsenopyrite

80

81

1

0.71

ditto

82

84

2

1.55

ditto

86

88

2

1.09

Chloritised foliated greywacke with pyrite

KTRC012

41

42

1

1.77

foliated lower saprolitic greywacke

50

51

1

0.98

Foliated chlorite altered greywacke saprock

60

62

2

2.76

Foliated chlorite altered greywacke

77

79

2

0.70

Foliated chlorite silica altered greywacke with trace arsenopyrite

99

105

6

2.24

brecciated chlorite altered greywacke with arsenopyrite, pyrite, and albite

133

134

1

0.61

Foliated chlorite silica altered greywacke with arsenopyrite, pyrite, and carbonate

135

137

2

1.08

ditto

151

155

4

0.65

foliated chlorite silica altered shale with disseminated pyrite, arsenopyrite, and veinlets of pyrite and quartz

160

166

6

0.92

foliated chlorite silica altered greywacke/shale with disseminated pyrite and veinlets of pyrite and quartz

168

169

1

0.58

ditto

171

174

3

0.68

ditto with arsenopyrite

9

178

179

1

0.65

foliated chlorite silica altered greywacke/shale with disseminated pyrite and veinlets of quartz

Previously reported significant intersections

Au

HoleID

From

To

m

(g/t)

From

To

m

Au_ppm

Comment

NTAC177

10

12

2

0.63

Lateritic duricrust

14

15

1

0.57

Highly weathered upper saprolite. Greywacke

18

19

1

1.17

ditto

NTAC178

9

12

3

0.78

Lateritic duricrust

15

16

1

0.51

Highly weathered upper saprolite. Greywacke

24

25

1

0.95

ditto

26

30

4

0.96

ditto

45

48

3

1.24

Moderately weathered lower saprolite. Greywacke

49

53

4

1.46

ditto

54

56

2

1.17

ditto

60

63

3

0.80

Greywacke with biotite alteration

NTAC179

1

2

1

0.80

Lateritic duricrust

5

7

2

0.55

Highly weathered upper saprolite.

8

11

3

1.72

ditto

29

32

3

0.82

ditto. Greywacke

36

39

3

0.86

Moderately weathered lower saprolite. Greywacke

48

50

2

2.31

Slightly weathered saprock - Greywacke

51

52

1

1.09

ditto

NTAC181

54

55

1

0.56

Greywacke with biotite/chlorite alteration

NTAC293

46

49

3

4.67

46

47

1

12.05

Slightly weathered saprock - Greywacke, Chlorite alteration

54

62

8

0.93

Greywacke and siltstone - chlorite altered

NTAC294

28

36

8

0.69

Moderately to slightly weathered saprolitic greywacke with quartz veining

NTAC295

51

52

1

0.81

Slightly weathered chlorite altered greywacke saprock

10

54

60

6

11.15

56

57

1

46.00

Chlorite altered foliated greywacke

NTAC296

0

4

4

1.33

Lateritic duricrust

NTAC299

8

12

4

0.50

Highly weathered upper saprolitic siltstone.

NTAC300

60

64

4

0.52

Slightly weathered saprock greywacke and felsic porphyry intrusive

NTAC302

76

80

4

0.63

Slightly weathered foliated greywacke saprock

86

87

1

0.86

ditto

NTAC303

3

8

5

4.88

Highly weathered siltstone upper saprolite

15

18

3

1.76

ditto

39

43

4

2.25

Highly weathered greywacke upper saprolite with qtz veining

45

46

1

1.49

Moderately weathered greywacke lower saprolite with qtz veining

68

72

4

0.55

slightly weathered chlorite/biotite altered greywacke saprock

NTAC307

44

48

4

0.63

slightly weathered greywacke saprock with a trace of porphyry

NTAC313

20

24

4

0.93

Highly weathered greywacke upper saprolite

NTAC321

4

8

4

0.63

Highly weathered greywacke upper saprolite

NTAC324

56

60

4

0.71

Moderately weathered lower saprolite greywacke

NTAC325

52

56

4

0.80

slightly weathered chlorite/biotite altered greywacke saprock

NTDD109

9

10.5

1.5

0.52

Highly weathered foliated upper saprolite greywacke

12

13.5

1.5

0.79

Moderately weathered foliated lower saprolite greywacke

16.5

18

1.5

0.77

ditto

25.5

27

1.5

1.03

Slightly weathered chlorite altered porphyry saprock

30

34.5

4.5

1.89

Slightly weathered greywacke plus trace of porphyry.

54

55

1

0.70

Medium grained greywacke plus very fine strongly foliated silstone

Silicified greywacke unit plus scattered hydraulic breccia zones. Occasional weathered sulphides encountered

63

65

2

1.47

disseminated pyrite

Silicified locally brecciated, greywacke. Arsenopyrite assoc. with breccia. Very fine pyrite in fractures and stringers

69

71

2

0.56

in foliations.

Interbedded greywacke and black shale, locally sheared. Occasional arsenopyrite identified @ 90-93m mostly in

91

92

1

0.51

shale unit.

98

99

1

0.71

Medium grained greywacke plus shale , locally sheared. Occ. arsenopyrite recorded in both greywacke and shale.

107

108

1

0.98

Interbedded SGW/SSL, incl 04m of felsic intrusive rock from 109m. Very fine pyrite plus minor rare arsenopyrite.

NTDD110

170

171

1

5.99

Coarse grained greywacke. Occasional arsenopyrite

11

Fine grained greywacke unit plus minor very fine siltstone. Occasional arsenopyrite and disseminated pyrite at

181

183

2

2.25

181.8m in breccia veinlets.

185

190

5

1.19

Fine grained greywacke with abundant arsenopyrite in and around breccia veinlets.

194

202

8

0.87

ditto

203

204

1

0.81

Interbedded fine gained greywacke and very fine siltstone (SSL).

221

222

1

0.82

Black shale plus greywacke, sheared.

Medium grained Dolerite dyke. Very rare arsenopyrite identified near bleached veinlet hosted by competent rock.

235

236

1

0.52

Could be SGW?

Very fine-grained siltstone plus fine grained greywacke. Very fine pyrite stringer in foliations. Locally sheared. Z-

245

246

1

0.79

folded/bounded veinlets

268

269

1

0.76

Fine grained greywacke plus minor siltstone (SSL).

Black shale plus fine grained greywacke. Shear zone 3.2m from 272.8m. Breccia hydraulic veinlets occur in

273

274

1

1.16

shearing. ±Arsenopyrite in shear zone. Few bleached leucosome identified as well.

Fine grained greywacke plus black shale, locally sheared. Few Z/bounded carbonate veins occur. Very fine pyrite

282

284

2

5.86

along carbonate veins and stringer in foliations.

288

289

1

1.05

Fine grained greywacke plus minor siltstone.

323

324

1

0.83

Sheared carbonaceous shale with fine grained arsenopyrite and fine disseminated pyrite.

325

326

1

0.76

ditto

331

332

1

1.43

Siltstone with fine grained arsenopyrite

NTDD111

42

45

3

3.11

Saprock, fine grained greywacke. Very soft material.

66

68

2

3.79

Medium to coarse grained greywacke. Minor carbonate veinlets identified. Oxide on fractures surface plans.

118

123

5

1.48

Siltstone/greywacke unit. Rare leucosome veinlets identified at end of interval. Few arsenopyrite occur.

128

129

1

0.89

ditto

137

139

2

1.35

ditto

NTRC092

11

15

4

0.88

Highly weathered upper saprolite, Sediment

16

18

2

0.78

ditto

19

20

1

0.56

Highly weathered upper saprolite, greywacke

33

36

3

1.51

Moderately weathered greywacke saprolite with quartz veining

41

47

6

1.09

Moderately weathered greywacke saprolite

48

59

11

2.25

53

54

1

10.15

Foliated slightly weathered greywacke saprock and felsic porphyry from 52-57m as well as quartz veining

60

61

1

0.51

Slightly weathered foliated greywacke saprock

64

66

2

0.75

ditto

68

71

3

0.85

ditto biotite altered and quartz veining.

12

78

81

3

3.24

ditto biotite altered with pyrite and quartz veining.

82

84

2

1.56

Chlorite biotite altered greywacke with arsenopyrite and pyrite and quartz veining

NTRC093

14

19

5

1.29

Highly weathered upper saprolite, greywacke

24

25

1

0.55

ditto

26

28

2

0.78

ditto

29

30

1

0.50

ditto

36

43

7

2.62

Slightly weathered foliated greywacke saprock with biotite alteration

45

46

1

0.86

ditto plus quartz veining

55

56

1

0.98

Biotite altered greywacke with quartz veining

59

63

4

1.08

Biotite altered greywacke and siltstone with quartz veining

65

66

1

0.85

ditto

69

71

2

0.95

Biotite altered greywacke with quartz veining

84

85

1

0.91

Biotite chlorite altered greywacke

91

96

5

0.88

Siliceous black shale with disseminated pyrite

101

102

1

0.61

Biotite chlorite altered greywacke with disseminated pyrite

103

105

2

1.37

Biotite chlorite altered greywacke and carbonaceous shale with disseminated pyrite and quartz veining

106

108

2

0.76

Siliceous biotite chlorite altered greywacke and siltstone with disseminated pyrite and quartz veining

109

114

5

1.04

ditto

115

118

3

6.88

116

117

1

11.90

Siliceous biotite chlorite altered greywacke with disseminated pyrite and quartz veining

119

120

1

1.15

Siliceous chlorite altered greywacke with disseminated pyrite

121

124

3

2.53

Biotite chlorite altered greywacke with disseminated pyrite

138

140

2

4.19

Biotite chlorite altered greywacke with disseminated arsenopyrite and quartz veining

NTRC098

78

80

2

1.74

Biotite altered greywackes and black shale with pyrite

90

91

1

2.84

Siliceous biotite altered greywackes and black shale with pyrite

NTRC099

12

14

2

0.87

Highly weathered upper saprolitic sediments

15

17

2

1.28

Highly weathered upper saprolitic greywackes

20

28

8

2.80

Highly weathered upper saprolitic greywackes with occasional quartz veining

30

32

2

0.84

Highly weathered upper saprolitic greywackes with up to 10% quartz veining

33

34

1

1.28

Moderately weathered lower saprolite greywacke with occasional quartz veining

36

38

2

1.30

Moderately weathered lower saprolite siliceous greywacke with occasional quartz veining

13

39

40

1

2.12

Moderately weathered lower saprolite greywacke

41

46

5

1.61

Moderately weathered lower saprolite siliceous greywacke with occasional quartz veining

60

61

1

0.74

Slightly weathered chlorite altered greywacke saprock

62

63

1

0.83

ditto

NTRC100

29

30

1

0.63

Moderately weathered lower saprolite greywacke

57

58

1

3.97

Slightly weathered chlorite biotite altered foliated greywacke

NTRC101

7

10

3

0.73

Highly weathered upper saprolite sediment.

11

12

1

0.83

ditto

14

20

6

1.39

ditto

21

24

3

2.72

Highly weathered upper saprolite greywacke

41

42

1

0.67

Moderately weathered lower saprolite greywacke

NTRC102

84

85

1

8.57

Siliceous biotite altered foliated carbonaceous shale and greywacke with minor pyrite

98

99

1

1.04

ditto

114

117

3

1.94

Siliceous biotite altered foliated greywacke and siltstone with minor pyrite

121

124

3

1.38

ditto

128

137

9

2.68

ditto

NTRC103

35

36

1

0.54

Moderately weathered lower saprolite greywacke with quartz veins

60

61

1

0.51

ditto

72

73

1

1.78

ditto

90

91

1

0.53

Siliceous biotite altered foliated greywacke and carbonaceous shale with minor pyrite

96

97

1

5.36

Siliceous biotite altered foliated greywacke and carbonaceous shale with minor pyrite and quartz veining

112

113

1

1.02

Biotite altered carbonaceous shale with minor pyrite

143

145

2

3.32

Siliceous black shale and greywacke with carbonate and pyrite mineralisation

14

APPENDIX 2

JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Sampling

Nature and quality of sampling (eg

One metre samples were collected using Reverse

techniques

cut channels, random chips, or

Circulation (RC) drilling with a ~140mm bit.

specific specialised industry standard

The entire sample is collected from the cyclone on

measurement tools appropriate to the

the rig in plastic bags and then split by hand using a

minerals under investigation, such as

riffle splitter to collect a sample of between 2 and 3

down hole gamma sondes, or

kg in a prenumbered cotton sample bag.

handheld XRF instruments, etc).

The entire sample is pulverized and a 30g charge is

These examples should not be taken

collected for fire assay/AAS analysis

as limiting the broad meaning of

sampling.

Include reference to measures taken

to ensure sample representivity and

the appropriate calibration of any

measurement tools or systems used.

Aspects of the determination of

mineralisation that are Material to the

Public Report.

In cases where 'industry standard'

work has been done this would be

relatively simple (eg 'reverse

circulation drilling was used to obtain

1 m samples from which 3 kg was

pulverised to produce a 30 g charge

for fire assay'). In other cases more

explanation may be required, such as

where there is coarse gold that has

inherent sampling problems. Unusual

commodities or mineralisation types

(eg submarine nodules) may warrant

disclosure of detailed information.

Drilling

Drill type (eg core, reverse

All samples in the current campaign were collected

techniques

circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary

using RC drilling

air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc)

and details (eg core diameter, triple

or standard tube, depth of diamond

tails, face-sampling bit or other type,

whether core is oriented and if so, by

what method, etc).

Drill

sample

Method of recording and assessing

The entire sample was collected from the cyclone

recovery

core and chip sample recoveries and

and subsequently split by hand in a riffle splitter.

results assessed.

Condition of the sample is recorded (ie Dry, Moist,

Measures taken to maximise sample

or Wet)

recovery and ensure representative

Where samples were wet (due to ground water

nature of the samples.

there is a possibility that the assay result could be

Whether a relationship exists

between sample recovery and grade

biased through loss of fine material.

and whether sample bias may have

occurred due to preferential loss/gain

of fine/coarse material.

Logging

Whether core and chip samples have

Chips were geologically logged at site in their

been geologically and geotechnically

entirety, and a representative fraction collected in a

logged to a level of detail to support

chip tray. The logs are sufficiently detailed to

appropriate Mineral Resource

support Mineral Resource estimation. Logged

estimation, mining studies and

criteria included, lithology, weathering, alteration,

metallurgical studies.

mineralisation, veining, and sample condition.

Whether logging is qualitative or

Geological logging is qualitative in nature although

quantitative in nature. Core (or

percentages of different lithologies, sulphides, and

costean, channel, etc) photography.

veining are estimated.

The total length and percentage of

the relevant intersections logged.

Sub-sampling

If core, whether cut or sawn and

All samples are riffle split by hand using a stand-

techniques

whether quarter, half or all core

alone splitter. This technique is appropriate for

taken.

collecting statistically unbiassed samples.

and

sample

If non-core, whether riffled, tube

Samples are weighed to ensure a sample weight of

preparation

sampled, rotary split, etc and whether

between 2 and 3 kg. Samples of between 2 and 3

sampled wet or dry.

kg are considered appropriate for determination of

For all sample types, the nature,

contained gold using the fire assay technique.

quality and appropriateness of the

Certified reference standards, Blanks, and

sample preparation technique.

duplicates are inserted into the sample stream as

Quality control procedures adopted

the samples are collected at a rate of 10%.

for all sub-sampling stages to

o Field duplicates are inserted every 20

maximise representivity of samples.

samples

Measures taken to ensure that the

o Blanks (derived from unmineralized

sampling is representative of the in-

river sand) and Certified reference

situ material collected, including for

material standards (CRMs) are

instance results for field

inserted alternately every 20 samples

duplicate/second-half sampling.

Whether sample sizes are

appropriate to the grain size of the

material being sampled.

Quality

of

The nature, quality and

Samples are analysed for gold using an industry

assay data and

appropriateness of the assaying and

standard technique SGS method FAA505 by:

laboratory procedures used and

o drying the sample

laboratory

whether the technique is considered

o crushing the sample to 75% passing -

tests

partial or total.

2mm

For geophysical tools, spectrometers,

o 1.5kg split by riffle splitter

handheld XRF instruments, etc, the

o Pulverise to 85% passing 75 microns

parameters used in determining the

in a ring and puck pulveriser

analysis including instrument make

o Samples are analysed for gold using

and model, reading times,

fire assay/AAS

calibrations factors applied and their

Laboratory checks include

derivation, etc.

o Every 50th sample is screened to

Nature of quality control procedures

confirm % passing 2mm and 75

adopted (eg standards, blanks,

microns.

duplicates, external laboratory

o 1 reagent blank every 84 samples

checks) and whether acceptable

o 1 preparation blank every 84 samples

levels of accuracy (ie lack of bias)

o 2 weighed replicates every 84 samples

and precision have been established.

o 1 preparation duplicate (re split) every

84 samples

o 3 SRMs every 84 samples

Certified reference standards, Blanks, and

16

duplicates are inserted into the sample stream as

the samples are collected at a rate of 10%.

o Field duplicates are inserted every 20

samples

o Blanks (derived from unmineralized

river sand) and Certified reference

standards (CRMs) are inserted

alternately every 20 samples

Verification

of

The verification of significant

All drilling and exploration data are stored in the

sampling and

intersections by either independent

company database which is hosted by an

or alternative company personnel.

independent geological database consultant.

assaying

The use of twinned holes.

Drilling and sampling procedures have been

Documentation of primary data, data

developed to ensure consistent sampling practices

entry procedures, data verification,

are used by site personnel.

data storage (physical and electronic)

Logging and sampling data are collected on a

protocols.

Toughbook PC at the drill site and provided directly

Discuss any adjustment to assay

to the database consultant, to limit the chance of

data.

transcription errors.

Where duplicate assays are measured the value is

taken as the first value, and not averaged with other

values for the same sample.

QAQC reports are generated regularly by the

database consultant to allow ongoing reviews of

sample quality.

Location

of

Accuracy and quality of surveys used

Drill hole collars are located using GPS.

data points

to locate drill holes (collar and down-

Down hole dip and azimuth are collected using a

hole surveys), trenches, mine

Gyro measuring every 20 to 50m for RC drilling.

workings and other locations used in

Coordinates are recorded in UTM WGS94 29N

Mineral Resource estimation.

Topographic control is considered adequate for the

Specification of the grid system used.

current drill spacing.

Quality and adequacy of topographic

control.

Data spacing

Data spacing for reporting of

Drill holes are spaced approximately 25 metres

and

Exploration Results.

apart on 50m spaced sections.

Whether the data spacing and

The spacing is insufficient to establish grade

distribution

distribution is sufficient to establish

continuity but serves to allow a structural model to

the degree of geological and grade

be developed and illustrates the tenor of

continuity appropriate for the Mineral

mineralisation at Koting.

Resource and Ore Reserve

No sample compositing has been applied.

estimation procedure(s) and

classifications applied.

Whether sample compositing has

been applied.

Orientation

of

Whether the orientation of sampling

Two mineralized zones are interpreted to dip

data

in

achieves unbiased sampling of

steeply to the east. Drilling is generally oriented -60

possible structures and the extent to

degrees due east or -60 degrees due west.

relation

to

which this is known, considering the

Intersection angles on the subvertical mineralised

geological

deposit type.

zone are between 25 and 35 degrees. True widths

If the relationship between the drilling

of mineralisation are about 50% of downhole

structure

orientation and the orientation of key

widths.

mineralised structures is considered

No sampling bias is known to exist though it is not

17

to have introduced a sampling bias,

precluded.

this should be assessed and reported

if material.

Sample

The measures taken to ensure

Samples are delivered from the drilling site in

security

sample security.

batches of 300 to the SGS laboratory with

appropriate paperwork to ensure the chain of

custody is recorded.

Audits

or

The results of any audits or reviews

QAQC checks of individual assay files are routinely

reviews

of sampling techniques and data.

made when the results are issued

A QAQC for the entire program is generated and

reviewed to document any laboratory drift or assay

bias.

Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results

(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Mineral

Type, reference name/number,

The Koting Project is entirely within the Finkola

tenement and

location and ownership including

exploration tenement PR13/640 in Mali , PR13/640 is

agreements or material issues with

100% held by Birimian Gold Mali SARL a 100% held

land

tenure

third parties such as joint ventures,

subsidiary of Mali Lithium.

status

partnerships, overriding royalties,

There are no known impediments to obtaining an

native title interests, historical sites,

exploitation permit in the area.

wilderness or national park and

environmental settings.

The security of the tenure held at the

time of reporting along with any

known impediments to obtaining a

licence to operate in the area.

Exploration

Acknowledgment and appraisal of

Mali Lithium (Formerly Birimian Gold) has completed

done by other

exploration by other parties.

substantial exploration in the area including soil

sampling, Auger Drilling, Air-core Drilling and RC

parties

Drilling as well as limited diamond drilling. The current

program was designed to infill broad spaced (100m

sections) drilling completed by Birimian that identified

mineralisation in the area.

Geology

Deposit type, geological setting and

The deposit is a shear vein hosted orogenic style gold

style of mineralisation.

deposit

Drill

hole

A summary of all information material

Drilling completed by Birimian Gold in the period from

Information

to the understanding of the

2015 to 2018 has been reported in various updates on

exploration results including a

the Koting Gold Exploration prospect such as 9th

tabulation of the following information

February 2015, 26th March 2015, and 12th Sept 2018.

for all Material drill holes:

Drill hole collar information for all drilling in the Koting

o easting and northing of the drill

area is tabulated elsewhere in this report.

hole collar

o elevation or RL (Reduced Level -

elevation above sea level in

metres) of the drill hole collar

o dip and azimuth of the hole

o down hole length and interception

depth

o hole length.

18

If the exclusion of this information is

justified on the basis that the

information is not Material and this

exclusion does not detract from the

understanding of the report, the

Competent Person should clearly

explain why this is the case.

Data

In reporting Exploration Results,

All sample lengths are 1m. a weighting of 1 has been

aggregation

weighting averaging techniques,

applied to all samples.

maximum and/or minimum grade

Top cuts have not been used.

methods

truncations (eg cutting of high

Metal equivalent grades have not been reported

grades) and cut-off grades are

usually Material and should be

stated.

Where aggregate intercepts

incorporate short lengths of high

grade results and longer lengths of

low grade results, the procedure

used for such aggregation should be

stated and some typical examples of

such aggregations should be shown

in detail.

The assumptions used for any

reporting of metal equivalent values

should be clearly stated.

Relationship

These relationships are particularly

Two north south striking mineralised zones are

between

important in the reporting of

interpreted to dip steeply to the east. Drilling is

Exploration Results.

generally oriented -60 degrees due east or -60

mineralisation

If the geometry of the mineralisation

degrees due west. Intersection angles on the

widths

and

with respect to the drill hole angle is

subvertical mineralised zone are between 25 and 35

known, its nature should be reported.

degrees. True widths of mineralisation are about 50%

intercept

If it is not known and only the down

of downhole widths.

lengths

hole lengths are reported, there

should be a clear statement to this

effect (eg 'down hole length, true

width not known').

Diagrams

Appropriate maps and sections (with

Provided elsewhere in the report

scales) and tabulations of intercepts

should be included for any significant

discovery being reported These

should include, but not be limited to a

plan view of drill hole collar locations

and appropriate sectional views.

Balanced

Where comprehensive reporting of all

This report details significant intercepts at the Koting

reporting

Exploration Results is not

Project. It can be concluded that the sample analyses

practicable, representative reporting

not reported, were not significant.

of both low and high grades and/or

widths should be practiced, to avoid

misleading reporting of Exploration

Results.

Other

Other exploration data, if meaningful

Not meaningful to the current release

substantive

and material, should be reported

including (but not limited to):

geological observations; geophysical

survey results; geochemical survey

results; bulk samples - size and

19

exploration

method of treatment; metallurgical

data

test results; bulk density,

groundwater, geotechnical and rock

characteristics; potential deleterious

or contaminating substances.

Further work

The nature and scale of planned

Further RC work is planned at the K2 and K3

further work (eg tests for lateral

prospects in the short term.

extensions or depth extensions or

large-scalestep-out drilling).

Diagrams clearly highlighting the

areas of possible extensions,

including the main geological

interpretations and future drilling

areas, provided this information is not

commercially sensitive.

20

Table 1 Collar coordinates for present and past drillholes at the Koting Project

Disclaimer

Mali Lithium Limited published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 02:59:03 UTC
