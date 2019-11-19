Mali Lithium : Update - Drilling Results at Koting Gold Prospect
11/19/2019 | 10:00pm EST
19 November 2019
Promising Drilling Results at Mali Lithium's Koting Gold Project
HIGHLIGHTS
Reverse circulation (RC) drilling completed at the K1 prospect at the Koting project in Mali.
Stand-outgold intersections include 4m @ 11.1 g/t gold, including 1m @34.1g/t and 12m @ 8.9 g/t gold including 6m @ 16.5g/t gold
Several other anomalies untested or partially tested at Koting
Aspiring lithium producer Mali Lithium (ASX: MLL, Mali Lithium, or the Company) has completed a RC drilling program at its Koting gold project in Mali, with positive results.
While still focusing on and continuing to advance the Goulamina Lithium Project (Goulamina) in Southern Mali, the Company has taken the opportunity to review its portfolio of highly prospective gold tenements in Southern Mali. This portfolio has already generated A$4.46 milion in royalties over the past twelve months through a Joint Venture (JV) with Barrick Gold's Morila Gold mine. The Koting project is adjacent to the Morila mine and was chosen to test for potential to develop further resources for potential treatment at Morila. The Koting project is located in the Massigui tenement area, approximately 50km to the east of Goulamina (Figure 1).
Mali is the third largest gold producer in Africa and the Company's gold tenements are in close proximity to a number of world-class gold operations operated by international companies, including Barrick, Resolute Mining, Anglo Gold Ashanti and Hummingbird Resources.
The drilling program comprised 12 RC drillholes totalling 1,600 metres, with several of the drillholes intersecting gold mineralisation. Significant intersections included:
4m @ 11.10 g/t gold from 100 metres, including 1m @34.1g/t gold
12m @ 8.92 g/t gold from 63 metres, including 6m @ 16.53g/t gold
1m @ 13.80 g/t gold from 140 metres.
Figure 2 shows a plan view of the current and past drilling at the K1 prospect. The mineralised structures are hosted in a deformed package of greywacke, carbonaceous shale, and siltstone. Fine quartz veining and brecciation and associated silicification and sulphidation (pyrite, arsenopyrite) appears to be associated with mineralisation, although some sulphidation also occurs within barren sedimentary units. Chlorite/biotite alteration appears to be associated with structural foliation.
Previous excellent intersections at K1 include
9m @ 7.53 g/t gold
5m @ 4.88 g/t gold
3m @ 4.67 g/tgold
The mineralisation is illustrated in Figure 2 and as cross sections in Figure 3 (a) - (h).
Mali Lithium Managing Director Chris Evans said the results of the RC program at K1 were highly encouraging and validated the other identified anomalies at Koting.
"The high-grade nature of some of the intersections indicate the potential tenor of mineralisation that may be discovered at other nearby prospects within our Koting land holding," Mr Evans said
"Mali Lithium is committed to, and focused on, developing its flagship Goulamina Lithium Project, but recognises the potential for discovering additional gold mineralisation close to Barrick Gold's Morila Plant."
Figure 2: Plan view of drill collars at the Koting Project (PR13/640) Blue = recent RC drilling Yellow - previously reported drilling Interpreted mineralised zones are shown as green, and orange wireframes.
Figure 3 (a)-(h) show cross sections from 1308400mN - 1308750mN respectively
Other prospects
Figure 4 shows an image of maximum downhole gold concentration in shallow (20-40 metres) auger drilling. And highlights five significant gold anomalies, designated K1 to K5. K1 and K3 are the most promising targets and are described below:
The K1 anomaly has been the focus of current RC Drilling, and is the only anomaly to have been tested by RC and diamond drilling. This drilling intersected mineralisation over a strike length of approximately 400m and may extend further along strike.
Anomaly K3 extends over at least 1.7km of strike. Anomalous auger gold values include: 0.56, 0.18, 0.17, 0.16 and 0.15 g/t gold. This anomaly has yet to be drill-tested.
Mr Evans said Mali Lithium now had a suite of future drilling targets available at Koting, all in close proximity to the Morila mine and that the Company is assessing its options for exploration and of realising value from its gold portfolio.
Figure 4 Image of maximum downhole gold in auger samples from the Koting project.
Further Information:
Chris Evans
Peter Kermode
Managing Director
Cannings Purple
Mali Lithium
+61 411 209 459
+61 419 853 904
About Mali Lithium
Mali Lithium Limited (ASX:MLL) is developing the world class Goulamina Lithium Project in Mali, West Africa. Goulamina is fully permitted and is the world's largest uncommitted hard rock Lithium Reserve. The company is currently completing its Definitive Feasibility Study and has released the results of its Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) on the project to the ASX on 4 July 2018.
Competent Person's Declaration
The information in this announcement that relates to Exploration Results and exploration objectives is based on information compiled by Mali Lithium's Geology Manager, Mr Simon McCracken, a Competent Person. Mr McCracken is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr McCracken has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and the activity he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves ('the JORC Code')". Mr McCracken consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
APPENDIX 1 Significant intersections
KOTING Project - Reverse Circulation Drilling Program 2019
Significant intersections >= 0.5 g/t Au
Includes >= 10g/t Au
HoleID
From
To
m
Au (g/t)
From
To
m
Au_ppm
Comment
KOTRC001
64
65
1
1.26
Greywacke with 2% quartz veining
KOTRC002
105
106
1
1.64
Greywacke with carbonate veining and pyrite
KOTRC003
88
90
2
2.78
Weakly foliated greywacke saprock
100
104
4
11.10
101
102
1
34.1
Foliated chlorite altered siltstone and greywacke with quartz veining pyrite and muscovite
105
106
1
0.70
ditto
140
141
1
13.80
Foliated carbonaceous shale with 3% pyrite mineralisation
155
156
1
0.61
Foliated greywacke and carbonaceous shale with silica/chlorite alteration and trace pyrite
174
175
1
1.81
ditto
KOTRC004
5
6
1
0.64
Completely weathered upper saprolite
8
9
1
0.50
Strongly weathered siliceous greywacke with quartz veining
15
18
3
1.97
ditto
57
59
2
2.18
Saprolitic greywacke
62
63
1
3.76
Foliated chlorite altered greywacke saprock
72
76
4
1.12
Foliated chlorite altered carbonaceous siltstone and greywacke with trace pyrite
KOTRC005
23
24
1
1.38
Saprolitic greywacke with quartz veining
37
40
3
1.35
Saprolitic greywacke
63
75
12
8.92
65
71
6
16.53
Top of fresh rock. Foliated chloritised Greywacke-carbonaceous shale with pyrite and arsenopyrite
81
84
3
1.47
Foliated choritic, siliceous carbonaceous shale with 2% pyrite mineralisation
113
114
1
0.72
Foliated choritic, siliceous greywacke with 2% pyrite mineralisation
139
140
1
0.66
ditto
KOTRC006
129
131
2
0.76
Foliated choritic, siliceous greywacke- carbonaceous shale with 2% pyrite and muscovite mineralisation
135
138
3
2.62
Foliated siliceous choritic greywacke- carbonaceous shale with 3% pyrite and muscovite mineralisation
KOTRC007
29
41
12
1.43
Lower saprolitic Greywacke with quartz veining
76
77
1
0.60
Foliated chlorite altered greywackes and siltstones.
99
100
1
0.73
EOH. Foliated Greywackes trace pyrite
KOTRC008
49
60
11
0.75
Base of weathering, top of fresh rock. Foliated chloritised greywacke.
KOTRC009
19
20
1
1.00
Saprolitic greywackes with quartz veins
22
24
2
0.74
ditto
46
47
1
0.50
Foliated chloritic greywackes with minor felsic porphyry
51
52
1
0.55
Foliated siliceous greywackes
KOTRC010
90
104
14
1.16
Foliated siliceous/chloritic/biotite greywackes with pyrite, arsenopyrite, and carbonate mineralisation
110
125
15
0.80
Foliated greywackes and carbonaceous shales with variable chlorite/silica alteration, and pyrite associated with quartz veins
137
139
2
1.67
Foliated greywackes and carbonaceous shales with silica and carbonate alteration and disseminated pyrite
KOTRC011
1
2
1
0.50
Laterite cap
13
14
1
0.76
Upper saprolitic greywacke associated with quartz veins.
64
65
1
5.33
Chloritised foliated greywacke
68
69
1
4.86
ditto
75
78
3
0.75
Chloritised foliated greywacke with pyrite, arsenopyrite
80
81
1
0.71
ditto
82
84
2
1.55
ditto
86
88
2
1.09
Chloritised foliated greywacke with pyrite
KTRC012
41
42
1
1.77
foliated lower saprolitic greywacke
50
51
1
0.98
Foliated chlorite altered greywacke saprock
60
62
2
2.76
Foliated chlorite altered greywacke
77
79
2
0.70
Foliated chlorite silica altered greywacke with trace arsenopyrite
99
105
6
2.24
brecciated chlorite altered greywacke with arsenopyrite, pyrite, and albite
133
134
1
0.61
Foliated chlorite silica altered greywacke with arsenopyrite, pyrite, and carbonate
135
137
2
1.08
ditto
151
155
4
0.65
foliated chlorite silica altered shale with disseminated pyrite, arsenopyrite, and veinlets of pyrite and quartz
160
166
6
0.92
foliated chlorite silica altered greywacke/shale with disseminated pyrite and veinlets of pyrite and quartz
168
169
1
0.58
ditto
171
174
3
0.68
ditto with arsenopyrite
9
178
179
1
0.65
foliated chlorite silica altered greywacke/shale with disseminated pyrite and veinlets of quartz
