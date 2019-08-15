Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Malibu Boats Inc    MBUU

MALIBU BOATS INC

(MBUU)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Axis Wake Research Announces the Launch of the All-New 2020 A20

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2019 | 01:00pm EDT

LOUDON, Tenn., Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axis Wake Research® is proud to announce the launch of the all-new 2020 Axis A20. The A20 is designed to provide more value for your wake boat dollar without compromising on performance and style. The Axis A20 is easy to dock, trailer and garage, and a wake-making powerhouse despite its compact size. The Axis A20 comes well equipped and ready to rip at $71,995*, making the A20 the most economical way to own the most awarded and patented wake-making technology in the industry.

“The Axis Wake Research line provides the greatest value in the towboat category by applying award-winning technology and a rich feature set. The all-new 2020 Axis A20 is our best value yet, providing the perfect mix of features for customers that want big value from a compact package,” said CEO Jack Springer. “Every component of the new A20 was carefully and painstakingly designed by Axis Wake Research Engineers to provide the ultimate combination of value and performance.” 

The A20 is surprisingly roomy with space for up to 11 adults and storage for all their gear. Relax and socialize in the plush wraparound lounge or watch the action with the rear-facing sliding Axis Skybox Seat™. Up front, the pickle fork bow provides another huge seating area to watch board sports or socialize in total comfort. Soft Grip flooring throughout makes long lake days comfortable on your feet, doesn’t heat up in the dead of summer and won’t ding your surfboard.

Opt for the Performance Surf Package to transform the A20 into a wake-making powerhouse with Surf Gate®, Power Wedge® III, Plug ‘n’ Play ballast and Malibu’s exclusive Surf Band®. Surf Gate forms the perfect wave on either side without moving any ballast, Power Wedge III adds 1,500 pounds of simulated ballast at the touch of a button and Surf Band lets you control your wave while you’re surfing. Surf Band’s control includes your surf side, Power Wedge setting, speed and tower speaker volume. When you want to switch sides, just press the button on Surf Band and you’ll hear surf horns that tell you exactly when to hop over, making for perfect transfers every time. For wakeboarding, all the same wake technology combines to make perfect ramps with smooth transitions that are clean in almost any conditions.

The all new Malibu Monsoon® M5Di and optional M6Di direct injection engines power the A20, the most powerful, clean, efficient and quietest engines ever produced by Malibu.  Designed and made in Malibu’s state of the art engine factory in Tennessee, the M5Di and M6Di were designed from the ground up to be the most reliable, maintenance-friendly inboard motors available today. Key service components are located right on top of the engine for easy access and closed-cooling eliminates overheating potential from pulling in seaweed. On top of that, the M5Di and M6Di are the lowest-emitting inboard engines available, something your family and waterway will appreciate for years to come.

The all-new Axis A20 delivers on big surf, wake and driving performance with features and style your crew is sure to love, all at a great value. The new 2020 A20 towboats are available now at Axis retailers worldwide. Visit www.axiswake.com for all the details on the A20 or call your local dealer to get out on the water today!

*This price is for the A20 Ready To Surf package that includes Tandem-Axel Trailer, Auto-Set Wedge, Surf Pipe and Surf Gate™, Malibu Monsoon M5Di™ Direct Inject Engine, Mirror, Axis Skybox Seat™, Plug ‘n’ Play ballast, Stereo Pack 1, and Mooring Cover. US prices only. Freight and setup not included. See your local dealer for details.

About Malibu Boats, Inc.

Based in Loudon, Tennessee, Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU) is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of a diverse range of recreational powerboats, including performance sport, sterndrive and outboard boats. Malibu Boats Inc. is the commanding market leader in the performance sport boat category through its Malibu and Axis Wake Research boat brands, the leader in the 20’ – 40’ segment of the sterndrive boat category through its Cobalt brand and in a leading position in the offshore fishing boat market with its Pursuit brand. A pre-eminent innovator in the powerboat industry, Malibu Boats, Inc. designs products that appeal to an expanding range of recreational boaters, fisherman and water sports enthusiasts whose passion for boating is a key component of their active lifestyles. For more information, visit www.malibuboats.comwww.axiswake.comwww.cobaltboats.com, or www.pursuitboats.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/50bbd963-ad6e-471c-b3b2-2b7008bb950c

Contact:

Chip Smith
Malibu Boats 
865.657.6045 
chips@malibuboats.com

Primary Logo

Axis Wake Research 2020 All-New A20

The A20 is designed to provide more value for your wake boat dollar without compromising on performance and style.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MALIBU BOATS INC
01:00pAxis Wake Research Announces the Launch of the All-New 2020 A20
GL
08/08Malibu Boats, Inc. Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Inform..
GL
07/23Introducing the New 2020 Malibu Wakesetter 23 MXZ
GL
07/18MALIBU BOATS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
07/18MALIBU BOATS : Announces Surf License Agreement With Sanger Boats
AQ
07/16Malibu Boats Gives Away a Boat to Celebrate its Achievement of Three Million ..
GL
07/11Malibu Boats, Inc. Announces Executive Management Team Changes
GL
07/05MALIBU BOATS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
06/28EY Announces Jack Springer of Malibu Boats, Inc. Entrepreneur Of The Year® 20..
GL
06/20MALIBU BOATS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 675 M
EBIT 2019 103 M
Net income 2019 68,6 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 8,15x
P/E ratio 2020 6,62x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,80x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,73x
Capitalization 539 M
Chart MALIBU BOATS INC
Duration : Period :
Malibu Boats Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MALIBU BOATS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 53,60  $
Last Close Price 25,85  $
Spread / Highest target 140%
Spread / Average Target 107%
Spread / Lowest Target 85,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jack D. Springer Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael K. Hooks Chairman
Ritchie L. Anderson Chief Operating Officer
Wayne R. Wilson CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Secretary
Greg Ward VP-Information Systems & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MALIBU BOATS INC-25.72%539
SHIMANO INC.0.99%13 379
YAMAHA CORP7.52%8 193
POOL CORPORATION30.18%7 725
AMER SPORTS OYJ4.25%5 136
POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC.9.23%5 120
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group