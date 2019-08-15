Axis Wake Research Announces the Launch of the All-New 2020 A20

LOUDON, Tenn., Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axis Wake Research® is proud to announce the launch of the all-new 2020 Axis A20. The A20 is designed to provide more value for your wake boat dollar without compromising on performance and style. The Axis A20 is easy to dock, trailer and garage, and a wake-making powerhouse despite its compact size. The Axis A20 comes well equipped and ready to rip at $71,995*, making the A20 the most economical way to own the most awarded and patented wake-making technology in the industry.



“The Axis Wake Research line provides the greatest value in the towboat category by applying award-winning technology and a rich feature set. The all-new 2020 Axis A20 is our best value yet, providing the perfect mix of features for customers that want big value from a compact package,” said CEO Jack Springer. “Every component of the new A20 was carefully and painstakingly designed by Axis Wake Research Engineers to provide the ultimate combination of value and performance.”

The A20 is surprisingly roomy with space for up to 11 adults and storage for all their gear. Relax and socialize in the plush wraparound lounge or watch the action with the rear-facing sliding Axis Skybox Seat™. Up front, the pickle fork bow provides another huge seating area to watch board sports or socialize in total comfort. Soft Grip flooring throughout makes long lake days comfortable on your feet, doesn’t heat up in the dead of summer and won’t ding your surfboard.

Opt for the Performance Surf Package to transform the A20 into a wake-making powerhouse with Surf Gate®, Power Wedge® III, Plug ‘n’ Play ballast and Malibu’s exclusive Surf Band®. Surf Gate forms the perfect wave on either side without moving any ballast, Power Wedge III adds 1,500 pounds of simulated ballast at the touch of a button and Surf Band lets you control your wave while you’re surfing. Surf Band’s control includes your surf side, Power Wedge setting, speed and tower speaker volume. When you want to switch sides, just press the button on Surf Band and you’ll hear surf horns that tell you exactly when to hop over, making for perfect transfers every time. For wakeboarding, all the same wake technology combines to make perfect ramps with smooth transitions that are clean in almost any conditions.

The all new Malibu Monsoon® M5Di and optional M6Di direct injection engines power the A20, the most powerful, clean, efficient and quietest engines ever produced by Malibu. Designed and made in Malibu’s state of the art engine factory in Tennessee, the M5Di and M6Di were designed from the ground up to be the most reliable, maintenance-friendly inboard motors available today. Key service components are located right on top of the engine for easy access and closed-cooling eliminates overheating potential from pulling in seaweed. On top of that, the M5Di and M6Di are the lowest-emitting inboard engines available, something your family and waterway will appreciate for years to come.

The all-new Axis A20 delivers on big surf, wake and driving performance with features and style your crew is sure to love, all at a great value. The new 2020 A20 towboats are available now at Axis retailers worldwide. Visit www.axiswake.com for all the details on the A20 or call your local dealer to get out on the water today!

*This price is for the A20 Ready To Surf package that includes Tandem-Axel Trailer, Auto-Set Wedge, Surf Pipe and Surf Gate™, Malibu Monsoon M5Di™ Direct Inject Engine, Mirror, Axis Skybox Seat™, Plug ‘n’ Play ballast, Stereo Pack 1, and Mooring Cover. US prices only. Freight and setup not included. See your local dealer for details.

About Malibu Boats, Inc.

Based in Loudon, Tennessee, Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU) is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of a diverse range of recreational powerboats, including performance sport, sterndrive and outboard boats. Malibu Boats Inc. is the commanding market leader in the performance sport boat category through its Malibu and Axis Wake Research boat brands, the leader in the 20’ – 40’ segment of the sterndrive boat category through its Cobalt brand and in a leading position in the offshore fishing boat market with its Pursuit brand. A pre-eminent innovator in the powerboat industry, Malibu Boats, Inc. designs products that appeal to an expanding range of recreational boaters, fisherman and water sports enthusiasts whose passion for boating is a key component of their active lifestyles. For more information, visit www.malibuboats.com , www.axiswake.com , www.cobaltboats.com , or www.pursuitboats.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/50bbd963-ad6e-471c-b3b2-2b7008bb950c

Contact: Chip Smith Malibu Boats 865.657.6045 chips@malibuboats.com