Malibu and Axis Announce Our Dealers In Boating Industry's Top 100

LOUDON, Tenn., Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malibu Boats and Axis Wake Research are proud to announce that nine dealers have earned the 2019 Top 100 designation from Boating Industry magazine.

Boating Industry, a highly regarded voice in the marine market since 1929, began independently ranking the top 100 boat dealers in North America in 2005. The list recognizes dealerships that are unmatched in areas such as business operations, professionalism, marketing tactics and customer service.

Dealers recognized this year include Boulder Boats, Buckeye Sports Center, Chessie Marine Sales, Deep Creek Marina, Gordon Bay Marine, Minnesota Inboard Water Sports, Munson Ski & Inboard Water Sports, The Boat Shop and Town & Country Marine. OneWater Marine family of companies, including Singleton Marine and Captains Choice, received the distinct honor of being named a Boating Industry Legend for taking part in the Top 100 since the list’s inception 15 years ago. OneWater Marine was also honored as a member of the Top 100 Hall of Fame.

“Malibu and Axis seek to partner with successful, high-caliber dealer partners,” said Jack Springer, CEO of Malibu Boats. “These partnerships drive the passion for our product into each of their local markets. It is only natural that so many of our dealer partners be recognized with such an honor as Top 100. We are proud of and congratulate Buckeye Sports Center and The Boat Shop on their Top 20 positions, and Chessie Marine, Deep Creek Marina, Gordon Bay Marine, Minnesota Inboard Water Sports, Munson Ski & Inboard Water Sports and Town & Country.”

To see a full list of Top 100 dealers, visit www.boatingindustry.com . To learn more about Malibu Boat and Axis Wake Research visit our sites www.malibuboats.com and www.axiswake.com .

About Malibu Boats, Inc.

Based in Loudon, Tennessee, Malibu Boats, Inc. (Nasdaq:MBUU) is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of a diverse range of recreational powerboats, including performance sport, sterndrive and outboard boats. Malibu Boats Inc. is the commanding market leader in the performance sport boat category through its Malibu and Axis Wake Research boat brands, the leader in the 20' – 40' segment of the sterndrive boat category through its Cobalt brand and in a leading position in the offshore fishing boat market with its Pursuit brand. A pre-eminent innovator in the powerboat industry, Malibu Boats, Inc. designs products that appeal to an expanding range of recreational boaters, fisherman and water sports enthusiasts whose passion for boating is a key component of their active lifestyles. For more information, visit www.malibuboats.com, www.axiswake.com, www.cobaltboats.com, or www.pursuitboats.com .

Contact:

Chip Smith

Malibu Boats

865.657.6045

chips@malibuboats.com