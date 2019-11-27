Log in
MALIBU BOATS, INC.

Malibu and Axis Announce Our Dealers In Boating Industry's Top 100

11/27/2019 | 12:58pm EST

LOUDON, Tenn., Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malibu Boats and Axis Wake Research are proud to announce that nine dealers have earned the 2019 Top 100 designation from Boating Industry magazine.

Boating Industry, a highly regarded voice in the marine market since 1929, began independently ranking the top 100 boat dealers in North America in 2005. The list recognizes dealerships that are unmatched in areas such as business operations, professionalism, marketing tactics and customer service.

Dealers recognized this year include Boulder Boats, Buckeye Sports Center, Chessie Marine Sales, Deep Creek Marina, Gordon Bay Marine, Minnesota Inboard Water Sports, Munson Ski & Inboard Water Sports, The Boat Shop and Town & Country Marine. OneWater Marine family of companies, including Singleton Marine and Captains Choice, received the distinct honor of being named a Boating Industry Legend for taking part in the Top 100 since the list’s inception 15 years ago. OneWater Marine was also honored as a member of the Top 100 Hall of Fame.

“Malibu and Axis seek to partner with successful, high-caliber dealer partners,” said Jack Springer, CEO of Malibu Boats. “These partnerships drive the passion for our product into each of their local markets. It is only natural that so many of our dealer partners be recognized with such an honor as Top 100. We are proud of and congratulate Buckeye Sports Center and The Boat Shop on their Top 20 positions, and Chessie Marine, Deep Creek Marina, Gordon Bay Marine, Minnesota Inboard Water Sports, Munson Ski & Inboard Water Sports and Town & Country.”

To see a full list of Top 100 dealers, visit www.boatingindustry.com. To learn more about Malibu Boat and Axis Wake Research visit our sites www.malibuboats.com and www.axiswake.com.

About Malibu Boats, Inc.
Based in Loudon, Tennessee, Malibu Boats, Inc. (Nasdaq:MBUU) is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of a diverse range of recreational powerboats, including performance sport, sterndrive and outboard boats. Malibu Boats Inc. is the commanding market leader in the performance sport boat category through its Malibu and Axis Wake Research boat brands, the leader in the 20' – 40' segment of the sterndrive boat category through its Cobalt brand and in a leading position in the offshore fishing boat market with its Pursuit brand. A pre-eminent innovator in the powerboat industry, Malibu Boats, Inc. designs products that appeal to an expanding range of recreational boaters, fisherman and water sports enthusiasts whose passion for boating is a key component of their active lifestyles. For more information, visit www.malibuboats.com, www.axiswake.com, www.cobaltboats.com, or www.pursuitboats.com.

Contact:

Chip Smith
Malibu Boats
865.657.6045
chips@malibuboats.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 739 M
EBIT 2020 113 M
Net income 2020 79,3 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 10,6x
P/E ratio 2021 9,47x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,07x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,02x
Capitalization 793 M
Chart MALIBU BOATS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Malibu Boats, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MALIBU BOATS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 48,80  $
Last Close Price 38,74  $
Spread / Highest target 34,2%
Spread / Average Target 26,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jack D. Springer Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael K. Hooks Chairman
Ritchie L. Anderson Chief Operating Officer
Wayne R. Wilson CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Greg Ward VP-Information Systems & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MALIBU BOATS, INC.11.32%793
SHIMANO INC.17.92%15 154
YAMAHA CORPORATION33.19%9 844
POOL CORPORATION38.11%8 418
POLARIS INC.30.31%6 112
AMER SPORTS OYJ4.27%5 093
