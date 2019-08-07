Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Mallinckrodt plc Investors (MNK)

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Mallinckrodt plc (“Mallinckrodt” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MNK) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On July 16, 2019, post-market, Mallinckrodt revealed that the Company “is permanently discontinuing its Phase 2B study designed to assess the efficacy and safety of Acthar® Gel (repository corticotropin injection) as an investigational treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).” Mallinckrodt stated that it decided “to halt the trial after careful consideration of a recent recommendation by the study’s independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB).” This “was based on the specific concern for pneumonia, which occurred at a higher rate in the ALS patients receiving Acthar Gel compared to those on placebo,” and “other adverse events specific to this patient population.”

On this news, Mallinckrodt’s stock price fell $0.64 per share, or nearly 8%, to close at $7.56 per share on July 17, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

