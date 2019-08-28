Log in
Mallinckrodt : Employee Encourages Adult Students' Interests in Science

0
08/28/2019 | 12:46pm EDT

Mallinckrodt employee Richard Broadus spent a recent afternoon leading a hands-on lab training for four young adults interested in pursuing STEM careers. The participants, who ranged in age from 22 to 32 years old, were part of the Bioscience & Technology Training program offered through Family and Workforce Centers of America (FWCA) and the Metropolitan Education and Training (MET) Center in St. Louis. The MET Center offers a variety of programs and services to stimulate economic self-sufficiency among individuals living in low- to moderate-income communities across the St. Louis region.

'Those in underserved communities have more limited exposure to role models in different fields, which can significantly impact their career choices,' said Broadus, who is a Senior Molecular Biologist in pre-clinical development for Specialty Brands. 'The students participating in the lab didn't have an academic foundation in the sciences, but they shared a common desire and drive to explore a world that was not previously afforded to them.'

During the training at the company's St. Louis-area campus, Broadus walked students through an experiment and taught them basic laboratory techniques. He also spent time talking with each of them about their backgrounds and career aspirations.

'It's rewarding to work for a company that is not only committed to building a diverse organization, but also puts resources toward efforts that help strengthen and build the talent that lies within underserved areas of the community,' said Broadus. 'Many important scientific discoveries have happened by accident via unexpected sources. The same can be said of talent - tapping into those hidden sources can be powerful.'

Disclaimer

Mallinckrodt plc published this content on 28 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2019 16:45:03 UTC
