Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Mallinckrodt PLC    MNK   IE00BBGT3753

MALLINCKRODT PLC

(MNK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mallinckrodt : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Mallinckrodt plc Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – MNK

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2019 | 06:01pm EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) from February 28, 2018 through July 16, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important September 24, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in the case. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Mallinckrodt investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Mallinckrodt class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1632.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) H.P. Acthar Gel (“Acthar”) posed significant safety concerns that rendered it a non-viable treatment for ALS; (2) accordingly, Mallinckrodt overstated the viability of Acthar as an ALS treatment; and (3) as a result, Mallinckrodt’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 24, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1632.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.   Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MALLINCKRODT PLC
06:01pMALLINCKRODT : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Mallinckrodt plc Investors ..
BU
08/08GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action ..
BU
08/08Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
08/07GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Mallinckrodt ..
BU
08/07Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Mallinckr..
BU
08/07MALLINCKRODT : Reports Strong Results in Second Quarter 2019, Raises Adjusted EP..
AQ
08/06MALLINCKRODT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
08/06MALLINCKRODT PLC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, ..
AQ
08/06MALLINCKRODT : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/06MALLINCKRODT PLC : Reports Strong Results in Second Quarter 2019, Raises Adjuste..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 202 M
EBIT 2019 1 129 M
Net income 2019 450 M
Debt 2019 4 850 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 1,21x
P/E ratio 2020 1,50x
EV / Sales2019 1,68x
EV / Sales2020 1,60x
Capitalization 517 M
Chart MALLINCKRODT PLC
Duration : Period :
Mallinckrodt PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MALLINCKRODT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 10,07  $
Last Close Price 5,31  $
Spread / Highest target 277%
Spread / Average Target 89,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark C. Trudeau President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Angus C. Russell Chairman
Frank Scholz EVP-Global Operations & Digital Innovation Officer
George A. Kegler Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Steven Romano Chief Scientific Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MALLINCKRODT PLC-61.08%517
MERCK KGAA AG5.09%46 203
WUXI APPTEC CO LTD21.88%15 099
KYOWA HAKKO KIRIN CO LTD-9.97%9 086
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICL LTD17.75%8 637
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC10.62%7 764
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group