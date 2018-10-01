Log in
MALLINCKRODT PLC
Mallinckrodt : Responds to CBS' 60 Minutes Segment

10/01/2018

Mallinckrodt responded to questions received from CBS' 60 Minutes and provided the following statement:

Mallinckrodt never sold or sent oxycodone or any products to Dr. Schultz, and based on a thorough review of our records, we had no communication with him. As a manufacturer, we do not ship products to independent retail pharmacies, prescribing physicians or end users. We sell only to distributors, and have always complied with our obligation to report suspicious orders from those customers. Mallinckrodt has limited information about shipment of our products between distributors and pharmacies, but with the information available to us, we work closely with law enforcement to combat diversion.

ABOUT MALLINCKRODT

Mallinckrodt is a global business that develops, manufactures, markets and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies. Areas of focus include autoimmune and rare diseases in specialty areas like neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, pulmonology and ophthalmology; immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies; analgesics and gastrointestinal products. To learn more about Mallinckrodt, visit www.mallinckrodt.com.

Mallinckrodt uses its website as a channel of distribution of important company information, such as press releases, investor presentations and other financial information. It also uses its website to expedite public access to time-critical information regarding the company in advance of or in lieu of distributing a press release or a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) disclosing the same information. Therefore, investors should look to the Investor Relations page of the website for important and time-critical information. Visitors to the website can also register to receive automatic e-mail and other notifications alerting them when new information is made available on the Investor Relations page of the website.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations
Daniel J. Speciale, CPA
Investor Relations and Strategy Officer
314-654-3638
daniel.speciale@mnk.com

Media
Rhonda Sciarra
Senior Communications Manager
908-238-6765
rhonda.sciarra@mnk.com

Meredith Fischer
Chief Public Affairs Officer
314-654-3318
meredith.fischer@mnk.com

Mallinckrodt, the 'M' brandmark and the Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals logo are trademarks of a Mallinckrodt company. © 2018 09/18

Disclaimer

Mallinckrodt plc published this content on 30 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 01:26:01 UTC
