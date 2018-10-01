Mallinckrodt : Responds to CBS’ 60 Minutes Segment

Mallinckrodt responded to questions received from CBS' 60 Minutes and provided the following statement:
Mallinckrodt never sold or sent oxycodone or any products to Dr. Schultz, and based on a thorough review of our records, we had no communication with him. As a manufacturer, we do not ship products to independent retail pharmacies, prescribing physicians or end users. We sell only to distributors, and have always complied with our obligation to report suspicious orders from those customers. Mallinckrodt has limited information about shipment of our products between distributors and pharmacies, but with the information available to us, we work closely with law enforcement to combat diversion.
