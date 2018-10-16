Log in
Mallinckrodt : To Present At Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

10/16/2018 | 12:46pm CEST

STAINES-UPON-THAMES, United Kingdom, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: MNK), a leading global specialty pharmaceutical company, will present on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference in London. 

Mallinckrodt logo

Mark Trudeau, President and Chief Executive Officer, will represent the company in a fireside chat at 8 a.m. GMT.   

Individuals who cannot attend the meeting in person can find webcast information at: http://www.mallinckrodt.com/investors. A replay will also be available following the meeting.

ABOUT MALLINCKRODT
Mallinckrodt is a global business that develops, manufactures, markets and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies. Areas of focus include autoimmune and rare diseases in specialty areas like neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, pulmonology and ophthalmology; immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies; analgesics and gastrointestinal products. To learn more about Mallinckrodt, visit www.mallinckrodt.com.

Mallinckrodt uses its website as a channel of distribution of important company information, such as press releases, investor presentations and other financial information. It also uses its website to expedite public access to time-critical information regarding the company in advance of or in lieu of distributing a press release or a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) disclosing the same information. Therefore, investors should look to the Investor Relations page of the website for important and time-critical information. Visitors to the website can also register to receive automatic e-mail and other notifications alerting them when new information is made available on the Investor Relations page of the website.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations
Daniel J. Speciale, CPA
Investor Relations and Strategy Officer
314-654-3638
daniel.speciale@mnk.com

Media
Rhonda Sciarra
Senior Communications Manager
908-238-6765
rhonda.sciarra@mnk.com

Meredith Fischer
Chief Public Affairs Officer
908-997-9294
meredith.fischer@mnk.com

Mallinckrodt, the "M" brandmark and the Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals logo are trademarks of a Mallinckrodt company. © 2018 10/18

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mallinckrodt-to-present-at-jefferies-london-healthcare-conference-300731436.html

SOURCE Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals


© PRNewswire 2018
