Mallinckrodt plc

MALLINCKRODT PLC

(MNK)
News 
News

Mallinckrodt proposes £1.2 billlion opioid deal, Chapter 11 for generics unit - WSJ

02/24/2020 | 11:34pm EST
Bottles of prescription painkillers Hydrocodine Bitartrate and Acetaminopohen, 5mg/325mg pills, made by Mallinckrodt sit on a shelf at a local pharmacy

Mallinckrodt Plc is finalizing a settlement proposal of at least $1.6 billion (1.2 billion pounds) that would place its U.S. generic drug business into bankruptcy to address the debt maturities and liabilities arising out of the opioid crisis, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

The proposed deal includes a Chapter 11 filing covering the generics unit and a resolution of claims from state and local governments, the newspaper said https://on.wsj.com/2SWoZXW, citing people familiar with the matter.

The settlement would offer $1.6 billion to state and local governments over eight years and warrants to buy an equity stake in the company, according to the report.

Mallinckrodt did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Shares of the company closed down about 19% at $4.17 after falling as much as 43% following the WSJ report.

A number of U.S. states and local governments have filed lawsuits against opioid drugmakers and wholesale distributors holding them accountable for a national drug addiction epidemic.

The company had said last year it was focusing on separating its generics unit, which sells opioid drugs, from its specialty business.

OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP in September 2019 filed for bankruptcy to halt about 2,000 lawsuits and allow Purdue to negotiate legal claims with plaintiffs under the supervision of a U.S. bankruptcy judge.

Mallinckrodt is among several opioid manufacturers and distributors set to go to trial next month over allegations brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James related to the marketing and distributing of opioids.

(Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Maju Samuel)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 129 M
EBIT 2019 1 124 M
Net income 2019 202 M
Debt 2019 4 920 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 1,81x
P/E ratio 2020 1,39x
EV / Sales2019 1,68x
EV / Sales2020 1,69x
Capitalization 351 M
Chart MALLINCKRODT PLC
Duration : Period :
Mallinckrodt plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MALLINCKRODT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 5,67  $
Last Close Price 4,17  $
Spread / Highest target 332%
Spread / Average Target 35,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -76,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark C. Trudeau President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Angus C. Russell Chairman
Bryan M. Reasons Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven Joseph Romano Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Tunde Otulana Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MALLINCKRODT PLC19.48%431
MERCK KGAA17.75%58 586
KYOWA KIRIN CO., LTD.-1.06%12 989
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICAL., LTD16.67%10 874
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC-9.69%7 627
BETTA PHARMACEUTICALS CO LTD--.--%4 739
